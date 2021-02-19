6 months later, China says it lost 4 soldiers in India clash

  • This photograph provided by the Indian Army, according to them shows Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Monday, Feb.15, 2021. China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. Both countries say the troops began the disengagement on Wednesday at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region. (Indian Army via AP)
  • This combination of images released by Maxar Technologies shows an area at Pangong Tso with troops deployed on Jan. 30, top, and with deployment removed on Feb. 16 along the disputed India-China border in Ladakh region. China’s military said Friday that four of its soldiers were killed in the high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. The announcement, coming more than six months after the bloody hand-to-hand fighting, should help global audiences “understand the truth and the right and wrong of the incident," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided on Feb. 17, 2021, by Maxar Technologies shows the close up of an area at Pangong Tso, with troops deployment on Jan. 30, along the disputed India-China border in Ladakh region. Indian and Chinese troops have completed a phased withdrawal from the lake, an Indian army officer said Friday, Feb. 19, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to media. The coordinated pullback began Feb. 10. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided on Feb. 17, 2021, by Maxar Technologies shows the close up of an area at Pangong Tso, with troops deployment removed on Feb. 16 along the disputed India-China border in Ladakh region. Indian and Chinese troops have completed a phased withdrawal from the lake, an Indian army officer said Friday, Feb. 19, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to media. The coordinated pullback began Feb. 10. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
1 / 4

India China Border Standoff

This photograph provided by the Indian Army, according to them shows Chinese troops dismantling their bunkers at Pangong Tso region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Monday, Feb.15, 2021. China and India are pulling back front-line troops from disputed portions of their mountain border where they have been in a standoff for months. Both countries say the troops began the disengagement on Wednesday at the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region. (Indian Army via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN MORITSUGU and AIJAZ HUSSAIN
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military said Friday that four of its soldiers were killed in a high-mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time Beijing has publicly conceded its side suffered casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years.

The announcement, coming more than six months after the bloody hand-to-hand fighting, should help global audiences “understand the truth and the right and wrong of the incident," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

Yet the delay also appeared to reflect China's deep culture of military secrecy, as well as concerns over the potential domestic and international fallout from the bloodshed.

Immediately after the June 2020 clash atop a high ridge in the Ladakh region’s Galwan Valley, India announced it had lost 20 of its soldiers in a battle that saw fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons used to avoid a firefight.

China was believed to have also had casualties but did not provide any details, saying it didn’t want to further inflame tensions.

The announcement that it did lose soldiers came as the two sides wrapped up a phased pullback from one of their original positions following multiple rounds of negotiations.

Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement from the southern and northern banks of Pangong Lake, an Indian army officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters. The withdrawal had begun Feb. 10.

Commander-level talks are scheduled for Saturday to discuss pulling back from other areas, the officer said.

The Chinese announcement came in the military's newspaper, the People’s Liberation Army Daily, which said the four killed were named state martyrs.

The title of “border-defending hero” was conferred on Battalion Commander Chen Hongjun, while Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran received first-class merit awards. It attributed their deaths to “a clash with trespassing foreign military personnel," without mentioning India directly.

Qi Fabao, a regimental commander who was wounded in the clash, was awarded the title of “hero regimental commander for defending the border."

A brief video of the two militaries clashing last June was shown Friday night by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV's dedicated military channel, including a daytime confrontation in a river with sticks and shields and another at night. Qi was shown among the soldiers shouting and gesticulating, with a voiceover saying he was insisting that matters be handled according to agreed upon procedures. Chinese troops wore helmets and body armor of the type used by riot police and at least one Chinese soldier was later shown being treated in the field for a bloody head wound.

Accompanied by dramatic orchestral music and slick production values, pictures of the four dead soldiers were then shown superimposed against a background of snow-capped peaks. At the end of the segment, troops were again shown patrolling and exercising on foot and in tanks, although the exact times and locations were not clear.

In the initial days after the clash, unconfirmed reports in Indian media put the number of Chinese dead as high as 45. More recently, an Indian security official said Friday that the military estimates at least 14 Chinese soldiers were wounded, eight of whom later died.

That assessment was based on the number of stretchers used to remove the injured, input gathered from a Chinese forward hospital and field reports. Another security official offered a similar account, saying at least 12 Chinese soldiers were seriously wounded in the incident.

Both spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with government regulations.

Hua, the Chinese spokesperson, said “the Indian side has repeatedly exaggerated and hyped the casualties, distorting the truth and misleading international public opinion. Now the PLA Daily has published a report on the incident to reveal the truth.”

The tense standoff in the Karakoram mountains began in early May, when Indian and Chinese soldiers ignored each other’s repeated verbal warnings, triggering a shouting match, stone-throwing and fistfights on the northern bank of Pangong Lake.

By June, frictions had spread north to Depsang and the Galwan Valley, where India has built an all-weather military road along the disputed frontier. Both countries stationed tens of thousands of soldiers backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the de facto border called the Line of Actual Control, or LAC, with troops settling in for the harsh winter.

Troops withdrew from the Galwan Valley shortly after the June clashes and have now done so from Pangong Lake. They remain in a standoff in Depsang and at least two other places, Gogra and Hot Springs.

Lt. Gen. YK Joshi, who commands the Indian Army’s Northern Command, told Indian station News18 that China had appeared unwilling to make concessions until Indian forces occupied commanding heights on Aug. 29-30.

“This disengagement is happening because we had taken the dominating position on the Kailash range. So, now the purpose has been achieved, we are going back to status quo ante April 2020,” Joshi told the station.

Each side accused the other of instigating the violence, which has dramatically changed the India-China relationship.

Responsibility “doesn’t lie with China,” Hua said, adding that China has “exercised great restraint, reflecting China’s tolerance and commitment as a responsible power.”

The two sides fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce. Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border while occasionally brawling. The two countries have agreed not to attack each other with firearms.

The fiercely contested line of actual control stretches from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. It is broken in parts where the Himalayan nations of Nepal and Bhutan sit between India and China.

According to India, the de facto border is 3,488 kilometers (2,167 miles) long, while China says it is considerably shorter. As its name suggests, the LAC divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims.

___

Hussain reported from Srinagar, India. Associated Press writer Ashok Sharma in New Delhi contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Restarting Texas’ Damaged Oil Refineries Is Going to Take Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Four of the largest refineries in Texas are discovering widespread damage from the deep freeze that crippled the state and expect to be down for weeks of repairs, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the country.Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Baytown and Beaumont plants, Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s Galveston Bay refinery and Total SE’s Port Arthur facility all face at least several weeks to resume normal operations, people familiar with the situation said. Gasoline prices at the pump could reach $3 a gallon in May as long outages crimp supply ahead of the driving season, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for retailer tracker GasBuddy.The cold snap and power outages that roiled energy markets affected more than 20 oil refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, according to Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for consultant Energy Aspects Ltd.As blackouts that left millions of homes in the dark end and frozen roadways thaw, drivers can take to the road again. But refineries are left with burst pipes, leaks, damaged equipment and, in some cases, petroleum fluids that hardened into a sort of wax because the flow stopped.“It’s going to be a difficult restart for refiners,” said Andy Lipow, president of energy researcher Lipow Oil Associates in Houston. “They are not going to restart until power is restored and they get the go-ahead from the utilities. My guess is the earliest restarts would even begin is this coming weekend.”Also See: Gasoline Use Plunged as Americans Hunkered Down During Cold SnapRestarting a refinery isn’t like flipping a light switch when the power comes back on. In addition to fixing any damage, getting back online involves slowly heating up units, testing all the way, then slowly ramping up so they are running fluid again. And then, testing and retesting the output until it meets specifications.If a refinery didn’t shut major process equipment like gasoline-making units known as catalytic crackers before a power loss, there will be so-called dead legs, pockets of hydrocarbon and steam that freeze and can burst pipes and cause leaks. An abrupt shutdown could cause any fluids in piping to harden and take days or weeks to remove. Even in the case of a controlled shutdowns ahead of a power loss, plunging temperatures can damage equipment.Below are some details about the four Texas refineries that expect to be down for weeks:Marathon’s 585,000-barrel-a-day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City pushed back an upcoming major turnaround until March expecting to be down at least several weeks to repair equipment damaged by the freeze and awaits the return of powerExxon’s 580,500 barrel-a-day Baytown refinery may be down a month or more, with no firm estimate yet as damage assessments continueExxon’s 369,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery will likely be down for at least several weeksIn Port Arthur, Total’s 225,500-barrel-a-day refinery may also take several weeks to restore full operations as it repairs frozen water lines and instrumentationMarathon and Exxon declined to comment. Total didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.At Motiva Enterprises LLC’s 607,000 barrel-a-day Port Arthur plant, the largest refinery in the U.S, workers remain onsite to check equipment and are repairing pipes damaged in the frigid temperatures, people familiar with operations have said.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Houston refinery has working repairing leaks as it waits for nitrogen to be restored from provider Praxair International Inc. and permission from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to restart its big refinery motors that run off electricity, a person familiar with operations said. LyondellBasell spokeswoman Kimberly Windon said the company’s Gulf Coast sites experienced operational upsets due to a supplier experiencing a temporary power loss.RELATED:Texas Warns Fuel Shortages Developing in Western Half of StateWinter Storm to Dump Snow on New York and Icy Rain on TexasTexas Power Crisis Is Getting Worse With Millions Left in DarkGasoline Prices Are Starting to Soar as Cold Blast Supply ChainsHow Do You Restart an Oil Well That’s Frozen Solid?Cold Temperatures Move East, Knocking Out Gas Production: BNEFU.S. Freeze Gives Fuel Export Opportunity to Global RefinersTexas Power Outages Fall Below 600,000: Energy UpdateU.S. Oil Production Slumps by Record 40% as Permian FreezesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Florida's Republican governor accused of ‘playing politics’ with Covid vaccine

    Pop-up site set up to offer vaccinations for residents of two zip codes in well-off area rather than across the county Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, speaks in Bradenton, Florida, on 17 February. Photograph: Chris O’Meara/AP Florida Democrats have slammed the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, claiming that he is “playing politics” with Covid-19 vaccine distribution after a new pop-up vaccination site was set up in a wealthy area with predominantly white residents. The pop-up vaccination site in Manatee county, just south of Tampa, was set to offer additional vaccinations for residents of two zip codes covering well-off neighborhoods, rather than residents across the county. “You’re taking the whitest demographic and richest demographic in Manatee county and putting them before everyone else,” the county commissioner Misty Servia, a Republican, said of the location at a meeting this week. DeSantis defended the site, saying it had been chosen for the “high levels of seniors living in there” but following the criticism, he also threatened to send future pop-up sites to other parts of Florida. “Threatening retribution and less vaccine access for communities that criticize the vaccine rollout for its problems is shameful and inhumane,” said Manny Diaz, who heads Florida’s Democratic party. DeSantis’s controversial comments came during a vaccination event near the upscale retirement community of Lakewood Ranch. Before this event, the Bradenton Herald reported that Lakewood Ranch residents – and other wealthy neighborhoods in this part of Manatee county – would have special access to vaccines. These vaccines would be available to senior citizens aged 65 and over. The newspaper reported that DeSantis had contacted Lakewood Ranch’s developer, offering to launch an exclusive vaccination for two postal codes in this area. Residents of these two postal codes comprise just 8% of Manatee county’s more than 30,000 known Covid-19 cases, the newspaper said. The newspaper, citing US Census Bureau data, reported that the median income in both postal codes is more than twice the level for Manatee county overall. “I chose those two zip codes because it is not just Lakewood Ranch but it’s part of Myakka City, Braden River and Rosedale,” said Vanessa Baugh, a county commissioner who took responsibility for the move. “Those two zip codes are huge areas that really encompass lots of the south-east area of Manatee county, which is what the governor wanted to do.” Asked about criticism at a press conference on Wednesday, DeSantis reportedly remarked: “If Manatee county doesn’t like us doing this, then we are totally fine putting this in counties that want it. We’re totally happy to do that. “Anyone that’s saying that, let us know if you want us to send it to Sarasota or Charlotte or Pasco or wherever, let us know – we’re happy to do it,” DeSantis also said. “There is no reason that Governor DeSantis should be rationing vaccines based on political influence. This is troubling and potentially illegal. Vaccines should be distributed to counties based on need, capacity and science,” the Florida agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, said in a statement. “While I am disappointed in the governor using vaccines as a political tool, I plan on working with the Biden administration to ensure they do not penalize Floridians for his actions and continue to ramp up vaccine distribution to all communities, so that we can get our economy and state going again.” The Florida state senator Annette Taddeo remarked that DeSantis owed Manatee county residents an apology. “Veiled threats should not and cannot be tolerated by any public official,” NPR quoted Taddeo as saying. DeSantis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. At the press conference, however, DeSantis reportedly said that any more shots for seniors is positive. He also pointed out that the 3,000 extra jabs were in addition what Manatee county receives weekly from the state. “It wasn’t a choice about zip codes,” DeSantis claimed. “It was a choice about where’s a high concentration of seniors where you can have communities provide the ability for them to go on. It wasn’t choosing one zip code over another. We go where the seniors are and try to knock it out.”

  • Wiz Khalifa Recalls the Time Kevin Durant Ditched Him at a Club

    The Pittsburgh rapper shared the anecdote during a recent Instagram Live session, but insisted there was "no bad blood" between him and the NBA star.

  • Prosecutor son seeks father's release in fatal Brink's heist

    David Gilbert went to prison a revolutionary, raising his fist and scorning authorities who prosecuted him for an infamous 1981 armored truck robbery in which a guard and two police officers were killed. “As long as I can remember, I’ve known that the most likely scenario is that my father is going to die in prison,” said Chesa Boudin, sworn in as district attorney last year. Boudin ran a progressive campaign in which he said visiting his parents Kathy Boudin and Gilbert in prison showed him the criminal justice system was broken.

  • Porsche Confirms Taycan Cross Turismo Wagon Coming Soon

    This prototype gives us our best look yet at the production model, which will have extra body cladding and a raised ride height.

  • 'Nic Cage is into reptiles...': The insane, behind-the-scenes story of Willy's Wonderland

    How an unknown actor and a luckless director teamed with Nicolas Cage to create 2021's first cult movie.

  • Brown, Tatum come in 4th, 5th respectively in East All-Star final returns

    There's a good chance the Celtics end up with two All-Star reserves this year.

  • Let's Stop Asking When Serena Williams Will Retire and Start Appreciating Her While She's Here

    Maybe four minutes after Naomi Osaka notched the final point, the Serena Williams retirement rumors began. Context is important here, so let's set the stage.

  • Saudi-led coalition in Yemen moves troops to Marib to repel Houthi assault: sources

    The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has redeployed troops to the Marib region and increased air strikes to try to repel an advance by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, sources in the military and the internationally recognised government said. Fighting in the gas-producing region has escalated as the Houthis try to take Marib city, the government's last stronghold in the north of Yemen. The fighting threatens to displace hundreds of thousands and complicate renewed U.S. and U.N. efforts to find a political solution to the more than six-year-old civil war in Yemen.

  • Myanmar protester dies after 10 days on life support; pressure grows on army

    News of the death came as baton-wielding police and soldiers broke up a procession of people carrying banners of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in the northern town of Myitkyina and thousands returned to the streets of the main city of Yangon. Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who had just turned 20, had been on life support since being taken to hospital on Feb. 9, after she was hit by what doctors said was a live bullet at a protest in the capital, Naypyitaw. "I feel really sad and have nothing to say," said her brother, Ye Htut Aung, speaking by telephone.

  • Government advisers to recommend prioritising age in next stages of vaccine rollout

    ‘One of the great successes of the programme is the rate of deployment, and this is now the most important factor in the programme,’ says JCVI chairman

  • It's official: U.S. back in the Paris climate club

    The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement on Friday, reinvigorating the global fight against climate change as the Biden administration plans drastic emissions cuts over the next three decades. Scientists and foreign diplomats have welcomed the U.S. return to the treaty, which became official https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-biden-climate-reaction/world-welcomes-u-s-return-to-paris-climate-accord-readies-wish-list-for-biden-idUSKBN29Q0HD 30 days after President Joe Biden ordered the move on his first day in office. Since nearly 200 countries signed the 2015 pact to prevent catastrophic climate change, the United States has been the only country to exit.

  • Editorial: How to restore humanity to the asylum process Trump imploded

    The Biden administration will start admitting asylum seekers President Trump had stranded in Mexico border camps. It's the right, humane action.

  • Ancient life on Mars? We'll find out soon

    Another fierce storm brought more snow and ice. And the IRS says all stimulus payments have been distributed. It's Thursday's news.

  • Kerry: Time running out on climate change fix

    US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry warned world leaders that the world is now in "the decisive decade" to limit the effects of climate change, and must "raise ambitions" to meet the challenge. (Feb 19)

  • Amanda Seyfried talks about her new film, ‘Mank’

    The actress is getting Oscar buzz for her role in the Netflix movie, which is about the making of the famous film, “Citizen Kane.”

  • Workers at Trump's D.C. restaurant say suppliers would deliberately send them rotten produce

    Working at the restaurant at former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., hotel was a drag for those who didn't like him — and even some of those who did. Former employees describe how working at BLT Prime was unlike any restaurant experience they've had before, from watching Rudy Giuliani treat the place as his personal office to discretely offering the president Purell immediately after he sat down. Serving a rotating cast of Trump allies meant "putting up a facade was part of the job," especially for Democrats who would've rather gone home when the president showed up, Washingtonian reports. While many former employees say working at the hotel was one of the best-paying jobs they'd ever had, it also sometimes came at the cost of loved ones. "A lot of people that worked there, their friends wouldn't talk to them anymore," former executive chef Shawn Matijevich told Washingtonian, especially when it came to the largely Hispanic kitchen staff. "Some of the Hispanic workers, their family wouldn't talk to them while they were working there, even their back-home family in other countries." One pro-Trump worker said he was harassed on the Metro to the point that he stopped wearing his uniform to commute, and then quit altogether. The displeasure was also apparent in how outside vendors treated the hotel. Former executive chef Bill Williamson described how, when he joined the restaurant in 2018, "food purveyors with whom he'd had great relationships were suddenly sending him rotten produce and subpar cuts of meat and fish," Washingtonian writes. "I guarantee someone in that warehouse picking this product saw where it was going and was like, 'Oh, f— it, give 'em this stuff,'" Williamson said. Read more at Washingtonian. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWhat's in Democrats' coronavirus relief bill

  • Russia steps in, trying to aid stalled Afghan peace process

    With talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban stalled and the new administration in Washington mulling its options, Russia is stepping up efforts to try and find a way forward in the peace process. Moscow's emissaries have been making the rounds, visiting regional players and meeting officials and senior Taliban figures — even as a NATO ministerial conference this week concluded that there is no easy solution on how to end Afghanistan’s protracted war. Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan, was in Pakistan on Friday for talks with officials.

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under scrutiny after his top aide said it deliberately withheld information about COVID-19 nursing-home deaths in the state.

  • Vincent Jackson's family says the former NFL player experienced chronic alcoholism and long-term effects of concussions before his death

    Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday morning in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida.