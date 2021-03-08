China says manufacturing 'greatness' still 30 years away

·2 min read

China is at least 30 years away from becoming a manufacturing nation of "great power", a government advisor told party delegates on Sunday.

Many observers already see China as the "world's factory" given that more than a third of global output from cars to phones comes from there.

But China's leaders are concerned about its heavy dependence on the US for high-tech products like semiconductors.

"Basic capabilities are still weak" Miao Wei warned on Sunday.

"Core technologies are in the hands of others" and China runs the risk of "being hit in the throat" warned Mr Miao, who was Minister of Industry and Information Technology for a decade.

He is now a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the top advisory body to the government.

Although China still produces a significant amount of consumer and industrial products, its manufacturing output as a share of its economy has declined.

Last year, manufacturing accounted for slightly over a quarter of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the lowest level since 2012.

"The ratio of manufacturing output to GDP has been declining too early and too quickly" Mr Miao said in a speech to CPPCC delegates at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

"China's manufacturing industry has made great achievements in recent years, but the situation of being big but not strong and comprehensive but not good has not been fundamentally changed," Mr Miao added.

Tech battle

China also laid out its draft economic plan for the next five years. It wants to speed up the development of advanced technologies from chips to artificial intelligence.

The initiatives follow repeated blocks on China's access to US technology under the Trump administration. Chinese companies such as Huawei have been cut off from buying critical components.

Establishing its own world-class domestic chip makers has become a top priority for Chinese leaders.

Its five-year plan targets seven strategic areas considered essential to national security and includes AI, quantum computing, neuroscience and aerospace.

The blueprint reiterates China's desire to increase competitiveness in aircraft development, robotics and new-energy vehicles.

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan conflict: US warns of new Taliban 'spring offensive'

    The militant group could make rapid gains in Afghanistan when US troops pull out, officials say.

  • China’s Birthrate Is Falling. What That Means for the Country’s Economic Growth.

    Experts say China’s falling birthrate puts it on a path toward a declining workforce that will be unable to support pensions and other social programs.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then. What time is Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah, and how can I watch it in the UK?

  • Microsoft hack: White House warns of 'active threat' of email attack

    The tech giant says a state-sponsored group operating out of China is breaching email servers.

  • U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

    The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday. The outlets "spread many types of disinformation, including about both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as international organizations, military conflicts, protests, and any divisive issue that they can exploit," the spokeswoman said. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) first reported on the identification of the alleged campaign on Sunday.

  • Saudi-led coalition jets pound Yemen capital after Huthi strikes

    Smoke billows over Sanaa as a Saudi-led military coalition mounts airstrikes on Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital after it intercepted 10 drones launched by the Iran-backed rebels.

  • Chinese beauty app Meitu shares surge after cryptocurrency investment

    Shares of Hong Kong-listed Chinese photo editing app Meitu Inc rose as much as 14.4% on Monday morning after the company said it had bought $40 million of cryptocurrencies. The beauty-focussed technology firm said in a Sunday evening exchange filing that it bought $22.1 million worth of Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, and $17.9 million worth of Bitcoin on March 5. Meitu is the latest company to say it will hold cryptocurrencies as part of its treasury operations.

  • Waiting for Tokyo: How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold

    More than 110,000 Olympic volunteers had their dream summer all mapped out for 2020. Instead, the unsung backbone of any Olympics - its corps of volunteers - has had to recalibrate lives, put vacations or returns to home countries on hold and seek out part-time jobs in Japan so they are still free to volunteer. "I'm actually wavering about taking part now," said Yamamura, 40, who lives in southwestern Japan, far from Tokyo.

  • Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reveal They Secretly Got Married Before The Royal Wedding

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the wedding bombshell during their interview with Oprah.

  • Pope calls on Iraq's Christians to forgive Islamic extremists

    "What is needed is the ability to forgive, but also the courage not to give up.”

  • China hack hits 'at least 30,000' US Microsoft customers

    At least 30,000 US organisations including local governments have been hacked in recent days by an "unusually aggressive" Chinese cyber-espionage campaign, according to a computer security specialist. The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing email and infecting computer servers with tools that let attackers take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post at his cyber security news website. "This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added. After Microsoft released patches for the vulnerabilities on Tuesday, attacks "dramatically stepped up" on servers not yet updated with security fixes, said Krebs, who cited unnamed sources familiar with the situation. "At least 30,000 organisations across the United States - including a significant number of small businesses, towns, cities and local governments - have over the past few days been hacked by an unusually aggressive Chinese cyber espionage unit that's focused on stealing email from victim organisations," Krebs wrote in the post.

  • Future of Hong Kong: Financial elite weigh up fleeing as businesses undeterred by Chinese crackdown

    This article is the second in our three-part series, The Future of Hong Kong, looking at how much has changed since the first protests against Beijing's extradition bill two years ago. After Hong Kong was ravaged by protests Cindy stayed loyal to the place she called home, clinging on to her job in the commercial hub's financial district. But when China's communist government passed a sweeping National Security Law to punish protesters and bring the city in line with the mainland, including censoring what teachers can say in classrooms and suppressing media outlets, she knew time was up for her. “I think the main reason for most people leaving Hong Kong is the future of the next generation. They don’t want their kids to grow up in this kind of environment,” says Cindy, in her early 30s, now in Spain. “I don’t think I would have a family in Hong Kong if I still lived there... because of the education. The politics has an influence on everything in your life.” One month ago, she packed up her life in Hong Kong. Friends and former colleagues have also left the city for destinations including Taiwan, while her family members are also planning to leave. Some people have sold their properties and opened overseas bank accounts, for fear of not being able to get their money out of the city under potential future capital controls.

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Princess Diana's chief of staff says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal rift echoes the past - and responsibility for reconciliation lies with 'senior palace management'

    Ahead of bombshell Oprah interview, Patrick Jephson told CNN that previous tell-all interviews with the royal family "in all cases" has "backfired."

  • Harry and Meghan got married in secret three days before their fairytale public wedding

    Follow the latest in our liveblog here The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married in their back garden by the Archbishop of Canterbury three days before their fairytale wedding, they have revealed. In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex said the wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 was a "spectacle for the world". The couple decided to have their own moment and married days before. "Three days before our wedding we got married. The vows we have framed," said the Duchess. "We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us." The ceremony was "just the two of us in our back yard with the Archbishop of Canterbury."

  • A GOP senator who opposed impeachment defends Cheney, Murkowski after Trump amps up attacks

    At his speech at CPAC last week, Trump said the GOP should "get rid" of Cheney and other Republicans who didn't support him during his impeachment.

  • Prince Harry and William to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue as they move past rift

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.