China says media spreading racial discrimination must pay the price

BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Media organisations that spread racial discrimination and maliciously smear China must pay the price, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday, following Beijing's decision to revoke the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal correspondents.

Geng told reporters during a press briefing that China was not interested in the division of labour at the Wall Street Journal in response to a question on why it is acting against the paper's journalists, who had no involvement in the publication of a opinion column in the paper that the Chinese government found offensive.

"There is only one media agency called the WSJ (Wall Street Journal), and it must be responsible for what it has said and done," he said.