China says military drills surrounding Taiwan underway

FILE - A security guard stands near a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022, in Beijing. China said it was conducting military exercises Saturday, July 30, off its coast opposite Taiwan after warning Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the U.S. House of Representatives to scrap possible plans to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of its territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

BEIJING (AP) — China says military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments are underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan.

The drills were prompted by a visit to the island by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi this week and are intended to advertise China’s threat to attack the self-governing island republic in response to moves to solidify its de facto independence from Chinese rule with support from key ally the U.S.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said the exercises were joint operations focused on “blockade, sea target assault, strike on ground targets, and airspace control.” Taiwan has put its military on alert and staged civil defense drills, while the U.S. has numerous naval assets in the area.

The drills are due to run from Thursday to Sunday and include missile strikes on targets in the seas north and south of the island in an echo of the last major Chinese military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan's leaders and voters held in 1995 and 1996.

The exercises involved troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force under the Eastern Theater Command.

Recommended Stories

  • US envoy: Africa trip isn't to compete with Russia, China

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations headed to Africa on Wednesday, saying she was going to focus on how the United State can help Uganda, Ghana and Cape Verde deal with the food crisis that has hit the continent particularly hard — not to compete with China and Russia. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the long-planned trip is not part of global competition with either of America’s rivals, but it is part of a series of high-level U.S. engagements “that aim to affirm and strengthen our partnerships and relationships with African leaders and peoples.”

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Was the Most-Watched Flight in the World

    The House Speaker became the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

  • ASEAN warns on risk of Taiwan 'miscalculation', ready to help dialogue

    PHNOM PENH (Reuters) -Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN warned on Thursday of a risk that volatility caused by tensions in the Taiwan Strait could lead to "miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers". The Association of Southeast Asian Nations made the remarks in a statement from foreign ministers after its chair, Cambodia, had urged all sides to de-escalate tension over Taiwan. The meeting in Phnom Penh of the 10-nation bloc, which is being attended by a string of other countries including China and the United States, has been overshadowed by developments in Taiwan following the visit by the U.S. house speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Pelosi lands in Taiwan on controversial visit

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on Tuesday, after the Chinese government in Beijing threatened serious consequences if she visited the island.

  • Taiwan braces as China drills follow Pelosi visit

    Taiwan accuses Beijing of trying to change the status quo in the region.

  • Russia's ambassador to Japan pays respects at Hiroshima - media

    Russia's ambassador to Japan paid his respects at a memorial in Hiroshima on Thursday saying he wanted to highlight Russia's efforts to reduce nuclear arms and criticising a decision not to invite him to a commemoration on Saturday, media reported. Hiroshima became the first city to suffer an atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, and it holds a remembrance ceremony every year on the anniversary of the U.S. attack that killed more than 140,000 people by the end of that year, regularly inviting ambassadors from some 100 countries to take part. But this year, Russia was not invited because of its invasion of Ukraine, a city official said.

  • Pelosi vows support to denuclearise N.Korea, plans to visit Korea border

    SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her South Korean counterpart vowed on Thursday to support efforts to maintain a strong deterrence against North Korea and achieve its denuclearisation. A joint statement was issued after Pelosi met South Korea's National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in Seoul, in which they expressed concerns over the North's evolving nuclear and missile threats. "Both sides expressed concerns about the dire situation of North Korea's growing threat," the statement said.

  • China has banned more than 2,000 Taiwan food imports amid Pelosi's visit as Beijing steps up trade weaponization

    China has banned products including pineapples in the past as tensions between the two territories rose, but the ban is far more extensive this time.

  • Epidural shortage in Canada: Here's everything you need to know

    Expecting families are being advised they may need to change their birthing plans due to a Canada-wide epidural shortage.

  • Chinese military begins 'strategic' drills around Taiwan - state media

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's People's Liberation Army has begun military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan, Chinese state television reported on Thursday. The exercises followed U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a trip condemned by Beijing, which claims the self-governed island as its own. Significantly, in the north, east and south, the exercise areas bisect Taiwan's claimed 12 nautical miles of territorial waters - something Taiwanese officials say challenges the international order and amount to a blockade of its sea and air space.

  • FAA acting chief to meet inspectors before final Boeing 787 signoff

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration's acting chief will meet with FAA safety inspectors in South Carolina on Thursday before determining whether Boeing can resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner after production issues prompted the planemaker to stop deliveries in May 2021, an FAA spokesman said. The purpose of acting Administrator Billy Nolen's visit "is to ensure that the FAA is satisfied that Boeing has taken the appropriate steps to improve manufacturing quality and to guarantee the autonomy of workers who ensure regulatory compliance on the company’s assembly lines," the FAA said. On Friday, Reuters reported that the FAA had approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, citing two people briefed on the matter.

  • Russian forces erect new crossing near Kherson to transport military equipment

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 13:59 Russian forces have started using a ferry crossing to transport military equipment on the Dnipro river near the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. Images of the crossing have been captured by the Planet Labs satellite.

  • As US eyes new China chip curbs, turmoil looms for global market

    Export restrictions being considered by Washington to halt China's advances in semiconductor manufacturing could come at a substantial cost, experts say, potentially disrupting fragile global chip supply chains - and hurting U.S. businesses. Reuters reported on Monday that the United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip producers in China that make advanced semiconductors used in everything from smartphones to data centres. The curbs would stop chipmakers like South Korean giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix from shipping new technology tools to factories they operate in China, preventing them from upgrading plants that serve customers around the world.

  • Behavioral therapists teach people how to handle strong emotions so they can function

    People can learn how to handle strong emotions by learning how to be truly present in the moment, according staffers from Behavioral Health

  • Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill

    Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill

  • This Kid-Friendly Dinner Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok & It Only Requires 3 Ingredients

    If you’re all about getting dinner on the table in a matter of minutes, then this viral TikTok recipe is for you. You only need three base ingredients to pull this dinner together in about 20 minutes and it all happens on a single sheet pan, so even cleanup is a breeze. And according to […]

  • Solomon Islands takes tighter control over state broadcaster

    The government of the Solomon Islands has taken tighter control over the nation's state-owned broadcaster — a move opponents say is squarely aimed at controlling and censoring the news. The government this week accused the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation of a “lack of ethics and professionalism” and said it was its duty to to “protect our people from lies and misinformation, especially when these very lies and misinformation are propagated by the national broadcaster.”

  • Having a hard time getting COVID vaccines for children under 5 at a pharmacy? Here’s why.

    Some parents of young children are reporting difficulty actually getting the COVID vaccine at pharmacies. Here's why.

  • Spain says its mothballed German-made tanks in no fit state to send to Ukraine

    Spain cannot send its mothballed Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine as they are "in an absolutely deplorable state" and could be a danger to the people firing them, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday. In June, Robles said the possibility "was on the table" after El Pais newspaper reported that Spain was considering sending around 40 German-made Leopards kept at a military base in Zaragoza to Ukraine.

  • China Hits Taiwan With Trade Curbs Amid Tensions Over Pelosi

    (Bloomberg) -- China halted some trade with Taiwan in retaliation to the high-profile visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island, with more disruptions likely as political tensions intensify.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanChina suspended some fish an