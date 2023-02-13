China says more than 10 US balloons flew in its airspace

In this image made from video, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures as he speaks during a media briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
77
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington's accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world.

The Chinese allegation comes after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that have spiraled to their lowest level in decades.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details about the alleged U.S. balloons, how they had been dealt with or whether they had government or military links.

“It is also common for U.S. balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," Wang said at a daily briefing. “Since last year, U.S. high-altitude balloons have illegally flown over China’s airspace more than 10 times without the approval of Chinese authorities."

Wang said the U.S. should “first reflect on itself and change course, rather than smear and instigate a confrontation."

China says the balloon shot down by the U.S. was an unmanned airship made for meteorological research that had been blown off course. It has accused the U.S. of overreacting by shooting it down and threatened to take unspecified action in response.

Following the incident, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a visit to Beijing that many had hoped would put the brakes on the sharp decline in relations over Taiwan, trade, human rights and threatening Chinese actions in the disputed South China Sea.

Also Monday, the Philippines accused a Chinese coast guard ship of targeting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the South China Sea, calling it a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights.

Wang said a Philippine coast guard vessel had trespassed into Chinese waters without permission on Feb. 6 and that Chinese coast guard vessels responded “professionally and with restraint." China claims virtually all of the strategic waterway and has been steadily building up its maritime forces and island outposts.

“China and the Philippines are maintaining communication through diplomatic channels in this regard,” Wang said. China's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a question about the incident.

Adding to tensions, a U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.

The Chinese balloon shot down by the U.S. was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals as part of a huge, military-linked aerial surveillance program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration declared Thursday, citing imagery from American U-2 spy planes.

Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following the alleged Chinese spy balloon, Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and the U.S. Northern Command, said in a briefing with reporters.

The United States has since placed economic restrictions on six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its response to the incident. The U.S. House of Representatives also voted unanimously to condemn China for a “brazen violation” of U.S. sovereignty and efforts to “deceive the international community through false claims about its intelligence collection campaigns.”

Wang, the Chinese spokesperson, repeated China's dismissal of such claims, saying, “the frequent firing of advanced missiles by the U.S. to shoot down the objects is an overreaction of overexertion.”

Recommended Stories

  • China says US balloons breached airspace at least 10 times

    US balloons have "illegally" entered China's airspace on many occasions in the past year, Beijing says.

  • Indonesia, China agree $1.2 billion cost overrun for high-speed train - official

    Indonesia and China have agreed to a budget overrun to the tune of $1.2 billion for the first high-speed railway project in the Southeast Asian country, an Indonesian government official told parliament on Monday. The project was previously estimated to be $2 billion over budget, raising the total cost to 113 trillion rupiah ($7.36 billion), according to the consortium of Indonesian and Chinese state companies building the railway, known as PT KCIC. Further details including an additional loan from the China Development Bank to cover the extra costs are to be finalised within a month, he added.

  • Taiwan Says It Reserves Right to Shoot Down Chinese Balloons

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s military said it reserved the right to shoot down any Chinese balloon it deems a threat, comments that come after a report that the aircraft often fly over the democratically run island.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down More Objects as

  • Russia can take Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, Chechnya's Kadyrov says

    Kadyrov's forces have played a prominent role in the war in Ukraine since Russia invaded almost a year ago, and he has forged an informal alliance with the increasingly prominent Wagner militia chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and other nationalist hardliners who back the war. In an interview broadcast on state television's flagship Rossiya-1 channel, he said Russia had the forces to take the capital Kyiv - from which it was driven back in the early weeks of the war - and that it needed to capture Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and its main port, Odesa. "I believe that, by the end of the year, we will 100% complete the task set for us today," Kadyrov said.

  • Chinese military aircraft, vessels detected around Taiwan after US conducts exercises in the South China Sea

    Chinese military aircraft and ships were detected around Taiwan on Monday morning after the U.S. held joint exercises in the South China Sea over the weekend.

  • Wagner founder Prigozhin says Russian forces take Ukraine village Krasna Hora, north of Bakhmut

    Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, has been the scene of brutal warfare for months. Kyiv's top military commander, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Saturday that Ukraine continues to hold Bakhmut, trying to "stabilise" the frontline around it. In an audio message published by his press service on the messaging app Telegram, Prigozhin said: "Today the settlement of Krasna Hora was taken by the assault troops of the Wagner private military company".

  • Russian troops increasingly hospitalized with frostbite, Ukraine’s General Staff says

    The number of cases of frostbite among invading Russian troops has significantly increased since January due to their inferior winter clothing, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning Facebook report on Feb. 13.

  • House Oversight chair: China has ‘massive spy ring’ in US, says problem is a ‘lot bigger’ than spy balloon

    China steals billions worth of U.S. intellectually property and maintains a “massive spy ring” in U.S. institutions, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said.

  • "It is our duty to offer Ukrainians fair prices at gas stations" 一 Volodymyr Petrenko

    Despite the current blackouts, most Ukrainians experienced a real energy crisis last spring, when queues at gas stations were measured in kilometers, and unfair dealers started selling low-quality fuel at artificially high prices. All this happened because of missile attacks by the Russian invaders on oil refineries operating in Ukraine.

  • Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit

    A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, a handful of European banks, including Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International and Italy's UniCredit, are still making money in Russia. The loan relief scheme has not only triggered criticism from Ukraine's central bank, which said it had appealed to Raiffeisen and other banks to stop doing business in Russia, but also from investors concerned about any reputational impact.

  • Why are YouTube and Twitter helping India block a damning documentary against its leader?

    Elon Musk, your Twitter is not helping democracy by blocking 'India: The Modi Question' documentary on violence against religious minorities.

  • Adorable photos, video from Cape Coral Animal Shelter's first Puppy Bowl

    Cape Coral Animal Shelter is hosting its first Puppy Bowl today before the Super Bowl featuring some of its more than 40 puppies on social media.

  • Russian invaders continue offensive operations in five areas, says General Staff

    Invading Russian forces are continuing offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka areas, but are suffering significant losses, especially in manpower, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook update on Feb. 13.

  • Man being kicked out of Texas bar shot in chest after tasing off-duty officer with own weapon

    Police in Texas continue investigation a shooting that happened while a man was being escorted out of a bar late Saturday night. The man allegedly grabbed an off-duty officer's taser and used it against him.

  • These 2 banks are now offering $2,000 cash when you sign up for their checking accounts. Should you bite?

    Flashy bank account sign-up bonuses are becoming harder to ignore. Citi and Chase, for example, are offering $2,000 for rolling your cash into a new checking account. See the highest rates you may get on a savings account now here.

  • 'I Haven't Ruled Out Anything.' U.S. General Doesn't Eliminate Aliens As UFOs Mount

    The military downed a high-flying object over North American airspace for the fourth time in eight days

  • UN aid chief: quake rescue phase 'coming to a close'

    The phase of the rescue after the major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria a week ago is "coming to a close" with urgency now switching to shelter, food, schooling and psychosocial care, the U.N. aid chief said during a visit to Syria on Monday. "What is the most striking here, is even in Aleppo, which has suffered so much these many years, this moment ... was about the worst that these people have experienced," Martin Griffiths said from the government-held northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo that was a major front line in the Syrian civil war. The Feb. 6 earthquake struck a swathe of northwest Syria, a region partitioned by the 11-year-long war, including insurgent-held territory at the Turkish border and government areas controlled by President Bashar al-Assad.

  • America's oddest laws include rules against dressing as nuns, eating frogs and more

    In part one of Fox News Digital's series on odd and surprising laws in America, find out what you cannot do in Alabama through Missouri. Then, stay tuned for parts two and three.

  • South Africa Utility Giant Seeks Permission to Pollute More

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., already named as the world’s biggest sulfur dioxide emitter, is seeking approval to release more of the pollutant linked to ailments ranging from asthma to heart attacks. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Hasn’t Ruled Out Alien Origins for Latest Objects Shot DownUS Fighters Down

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...