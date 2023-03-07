China says must advance relations with Russia as world becomes more turbulent

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at a news conference in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must advance its relations with Russia as the world becomes more turbulent, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at an annual parliamentary session in Beijing, Qin said the close interactions between both leaders - President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin - provided the anchor for China-Russia relations.

He did not give a definite answer when asked if Xi would visit Russia after China's parliament session, which goes on for one more week.

Asked whether it is possible that China and Russia would abandon the U.S. dollar and euro for bilateral trade, Qin said that countries should use whatever currency is efficient, safe and credible.

"Currencies should not be the trump card for unilateral sanctions, still less a disguise for bullying or coercion," he said.

China, which has refused to name Russia as the aggressor in the Ukraine conflict, has often criticised the United States for bullying other countries with unilateral sanctions.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Writing by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Iowa football settles race bias lawsuit using taxpayer money

    Iowa taxpayers will pay $2 million to help the University of Iowa athletic department settle a lawsuit brought by former football players who allege racial discrimination existed in coach Kirk Ferentz's program, a state board decided in a vote Monday. The state's Appeal Board voted 2-1 to approve the use of taxpayer funds for half of the $4.175 million settlement over the objection of State Auditor Rob Sand, a board member who said athletic director Gary Barta should be fired for a series of lawsuits ending in settlements under his watch.

  • Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes

    Fox News is on an unlikely collision course with two leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination over the rights of journalists. In defending itself against a massive defamation lawsuit over how it covered false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election, the network is relying on a nearly 60-year-old Supreme Court ruling that makes it difficult to successfully sue media organizations for libel. Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two favorites of many Fox News viewers, have advocated for the court to revisit the standard, which is considered the foundational case in American defamation law.

  • China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'

    The Ukraine crisis seems to be driven by an invisible hand pushing for the protraction and escalation of the conflict, China's foreign minister Qin Gang said on Tuesday. The "invisible hand" is "using the Ukraine crisis to serve certain geopolitical agendas", Qin said on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting in Beijing, calling for dialogue to begin as soon as possible. "Conflict, sanctions, and pressure will not solve the problem...The process of peace talks should begin as soon as possible, and the legitimate security concerns of all parties should be respected," Qin said.

  • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdraws from BNP Paribas Open

    The Serbian tennis star had applied for a waiver to bypass a U.S. mandate that all foreign travelers flying into the country be vaccinated for COVID-19.

  • Buttigieg fawns over Hillary Clinton, says he's 'humbled' to be called 'trailblazer' while sitting next to her

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg fawned over Hillary Clinton as the two failed presidential candidates took the stage at a Nashville event over the weekend.

  • Born-again AC Cobra gets subtle design tweaks, 654-hp supercharged V8

    England-based AC Cars rebooted the emblematic Cobra with a subtly updated design and a Ford-sourced V8 supercharged to 654 horsepower.

  • Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Reportedly Involved in Beverly Hills Car Crash

    The comedian, reportedly with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, was in a car that collided with a fire hydrant on Saturday night, officials confirmed to PEOPLE

  • Ukraine vows to keep defending Bakhmut amid persistent Russian attacks

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top generals have vowed to keep defending the eastern city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as Russian forces battled to tighten their siege and secure their first major battlefield gain in more than six months. Russian forces have been trying to take Bakhmut for months and says capturing it would be a step towards its objective of seizing all of the surrounding Donbas region. Ukrainian troops have been reinforcing positions west of the city in apparent preparation for a possible withdrawal but appear not to have decided to pull out.

  • 'Today' Show Star Hoda Kotb Revealed Emotional Details About Her "Family Health Matter"

    'Today' show fans received an update about co-host Hoda Kotb after being absent from the NBC morning show since mid-February. Read the latest news.

  • West facing more rain, snow while temperature records could be broken across US

    The western U.S. will face heavy rain, mountain snow and arctic air this week while temperatures in southern states could break records. Record low temperatures will also set in.

  • Rupert Murdoch testified that Fox News hosts lied about the 2020 election. Here's why it wasn't a misstep.

    In a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting, Murdoch says he isn't legally responsible for claims made on Fox Corp subsidiary Fox News Network.

  • Russian mercenary chief says he needs help to seize Ukraine's Bakhmut

    LONDON (Reuters) -The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said on Monday he needed the regular army to supply him with more ammunition, reinforcements and covering support if he was to win the months-long battle of attrition for Ukraine's Bakhmut. The appeal from Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin came amid signs of a deepening rift between him and the defence ministry whom he has bitterly criticised for months and accused of deliberately starving his men of ammunition, an allegation it has rejected. Prigozhin's fighters - some of them convicts - have spearheaded the assault in eastern Ukraine for months, focusing their efforts on the small city of Bakhmut, which Russia calls Artyomovsk and sees as a useful stepping stone to seize bigger cities like Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

  • Russian soldiers execute Ukrainian PoW after he says "Glory to Ukraine"

    Russian invaders have shot an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war after he said "Glory to Ukraine". Source: the video of the execution, which is being shared online; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, on Telegram Details: Several internet bloggers and social media channels posted videos of the execution.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo

  • Russia Bars Its Own Shadow Army Rep in Explosive Public Feud

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via third partyA representative for Wagner Group boss Yevgeniy Prigozhin was reportedly denied access to Russia’s military command in Ukraine Monday, in the latest sign that Moscow is sidelining Prigozhin’s mercenary fighting group in the war in Ukraine.The apparent snub comes as Prigozhin pleads with Moscow to provide the Wagner Group with the ammunition it desperately needs in the war. The ammunition, though, has not been delivered—an act Prigozhin said could eithe

  • Prigozhin warns 'entire front will fall to Russia borders, and maybe further'

    The owner of the Russian private military company (PMC) Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a new video on March 5 that if his troops retreat from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, “the entire front will fall to the Russian borders, and maybe further.”

  • Poor nations' leaders unleash anger and despair at UN summit

    Leaders from the world's poorest nations poured out their disappointment and bitterness at a UN summit on Sunday over the treatment of their countries by richer counterparts.Leaders of the world's major economies have been markedly absent from debate, which will last five days, on the turmoil in poor nations.

  • Trump-Loving GOP Congressman Slammed For 'Deplorable' Biden Cancer Comments

    Critics ripped Rep. Ronny Jackson for crossing the line in his latest attack on the president.

  • Biden trips going up Air Force One steps again, second time in two weeks

    President Biden appeared to stumble while boarding Air Force One on Sunday, his second time having trouble trying to climb the stairs of his plane in less than two weeks.

  • Prisoner of war hailed a hero for declaring ‘glory to Ukraine’ moments before execution

    A Ukrainian prisoner of war gunned down in cold blood after saying “glory to Ukraine” in front of his Russian captors has been hailed as a martyr.