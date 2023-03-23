China says it has never deliberately pursued trade surplus with U.S

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. and Chinese flags
1
Joe Cash
·2 min read

By Joe Cash

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus with the United States, Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said on Thursday, despite signs that China is continuing to reduce its reliance on American exports.

Although American export data published on Feb. 7 shows that exports to China increased by $2.4 billion on the year to hit a "record high" of $153.8 billion in 2022, that is an "empty statement", according to a new report from the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE). It identifies inflation as primarily responsible for this figure.

In response to a question from Reuters on whether Chinese officials should be worried that a widening surplus with the United States could hinder China's efforts to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Shu said the United States should "lift trade restrictions on Chinese enterprises as soon as possible".

She said this was needed to "create the conditions for enterprises from both sides to expand trade cooperation and reduce the trade deficit through dialogue".

The goods trade gap with China widened $29.4 billion to $382.9 billion in 2022.

"Based on market demand, Chinese enterprises import a large amount of agricultural products, automobiles, science and technology, energy, and petrochemical products," Shu added, asserting that "China's exports have reduced inflation in the US."

Researchers at the PIIE have cautioned that "newly released data from 2022 show that US exports are falling further and further behind their foreign peers selling into the Chinese market".

Trade tensions between the United States and China have been simmering ever since the US-China Phase One Trade Deal expired at the end of 2021.

(This story has been corrected to fix the pronoun in paragraph 4)

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Liangping Gao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • Huawei touts camera on latest premium smartphone without 5G

    Huawei Technologies on Thursday continued to press ahead against U.S. pressure by launching a new smartphone with a price starting at 4,488 yuan ($658), which it promised has a top end camera though it would only be able to use 4G. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer arm, spent almost an hour presenting Huawei's self-developed XMAGE camera, now on the flagship after Leica moved its partnership to rival phonemaker Xiaomi Corp last year, at a Chinese language-only event in Shanghai. Those controls cut off Huawei's supply of chips from U.S. companies and its access to U.S. technology tools to design its own chips and have them manufactured by partners.

  • Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Key Insights The projected fair value for Targa Resources is US$109 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity Targa...

  • China's Xi Jinping tells Putin 'change is coming' as he departs Moscow

    China's Xi Jinping tells Putin 'change is coming' as he departs Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping wrapped up Xi's second day in Moscow with a state dinner in the 15th-century Palace of Facets that served as a banquet hall for the czars.Source: AP

  • 92-year-old has grown tomatoes from the same seed lineage since 1965

    Sybil Gorby first planted a handful of heirloom tomato seeds in 1965. Every spring since, Gorby, 92, has planted seeds from that same lineage in her garden in Tyler County, W.Va. By late June, they begin to bloom, and by mid-August, plump, shiny and often-misshapen tomatoes are ready to pluck and eat. She always saves some seeds to plant the following season.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. According to Gorby, there's

  • Federal Reserve bows to bank-crisis fears with quarter-point rate hike, letting up a little in its fight against inflation

    Fed chair Jerome Powell opted for a cautious approach on rates. Alex Wong/Getty ImagesThe Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter-point on March 22, 2023, bowing to market expectations that it would temper its aggressive program of rate hikes amid a still-brewing banking crisis. The U.S. central bank lifted rates to a range of 4.75% to 5%, its eighth straight increase since March 2022. As late as early March 2023, it appeared that the Fed was planning to resume last year’s full-thrott

  • Central bank tests spur global instant payment hopes

    A year of tests run by central banks in Italy, Malaysia and Singapore have spurred hopes for a global instant payments network accessible at the tap of a mobile phone. Current transfers are slowed by the patchwork of more than 60 different instant payment networks, so central banks involved in the new tests have been working on ways to improve the process. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central bank umbrella body, which helped oversee the "Nexus" trials, said the three countries involved had successfully sent payments between themselves using only mobile phone numbers.

  • Researchers turned superglue into a recyclable, cheap, oil-free plastic alternative

    Researchers discovered a way to turn superglue into strong, clear plastic that can be made into many shapes. Allison Christy, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Our team used superglue as a starting material to develop a low-cost, recyclable and easily produced transparent plastic called polyethyl cyanoacrylate that has properties similar to those of plastics used for single-use products like cutlery, cups and packaging. Unlike most tradition

  • MiamiCoin trading halted. After price tanked, Mayor Francis Suarez lost about $2,500

    The city-branded cryptocurrency struggled for more than a year. OKCoin halted trading amid liquidity concerns.

  • Apple's Latest Moves To Abandon China Require A Big Lift: Changing India's Rules

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is seeking changes in India’s labor laws to expand local production. India’s regional governments are yielding to Apple’s request to move iPhone assembly from China, Bloomberg reports. India’s southern Tamil Nadu state, where Apple’s top supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) Foxconn Technology Group operates India’s largest iPhone plant, is weighing new rules to make factory shifts more flexible. Also Read: Apple’s Chinese Suppliers Sped To Migrate Prod

  • Oladipo on recent diminished role within Heat rotation: ‘It’s not something I’m used to’

    The Miami Heat’s roster is as healthy as it has been all season and that has forced Erik Spoelstra to make tough rotation decisions that have diminished Victor Oladipo’s role.

  • A string of assassinations in Afghanistan point to ISIS-K resurgence – and US officials warn of possible attacks on American interests in next 6 months

    A suicide attack in early March 2023 killed a Taliban governor in his office and two other victims. Atif Aryan/AFP via Getty Images)Since returning to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have struggled to contain the Islamic State Khorasan province, or ISIS-K – the official Islamic State group affiliate operating in Afghanistan. Now, a fresh wave of assassination attempts on top Taliban officials has rocked multiple regions across the country and prompted fears of the group’s potential to

  • Xi and Putin release joint statement on Ukraine

    Chinese President Xi Jinping released a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin about what they called the "Ukraine crisis." The pair also boasted about their countries deepening economic ties. Sourabh Gupta, Asia-Pacific specialist at the Institute for China-America Studies, joins John Dickerson to discuss the meetings.

  • Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

    His team is telling him to "win it on appeal," arguing without evidence that the former Republican president can't get a fair trial in Manhattan

  • Putin wants to implement Chinese "peace plan" in war with Ukraine

    During his joint press-conference with the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that China's plan on finishing the war in Ukraine can be taken as a basis when the West and Ukraine will be ready for this.

  • Elon Musk Names Big Loser in Russia-Ukraine War

    The billionaire and big Ukraine supporter says that the conflict has fostered a Russia-China alliance, while US diplomacy has shown its limits.

  • Joe Scarborough Sums Up Donald Trump's State Of Mind With 4 Blunt Words

    The "Morning Joe" anchor called B.S. on a report that the former president is relishing his current legal predicament.

  • China Plays Up Friendship With Philippines as US Alliance Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- China struck a cordial tone in talks with the Philippines on Thursday, seeking “friendly consultation” to settle dispute as South China Sea tensions rise and the US strengthens ties with its longstanding ally.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Ro

  • Ex-Trump Official Says She’s ‘Definitely Worried’ Following His Weekend Screeds

    Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy White House press secretary, said the former president has "learned nothing" since the U.S. Capitol riot.

  • Vladimir Putin’s health may be disintegrating and it should terrify us all

    Images of Putin gripping his chair and squirming next to President Xi in Moscow have again fuelled speculation about his health. He was filmed limping during a visit to Crimea a few days ago and during a February meeting with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko his leg was shaking uncontrollably. Since Putin invaded Ukraine last year, rumours of his physical well-being have been rife, with a range of theories from cancer to Parkinson’s.

  • Russian soldiers stop receiving salaries: complaints coming from all over Russia

    The conscripts and contract soldiers in Russia are not paid promised salaries, allowances and social benefits. Source: Vyorstka, a Russian news outlet Details: According to the calculations of the news outlet, since the beginning of March 2023, the salaries of the servicemen have been delayed or not paid at all in 52 regions of Russia and in occupied Crimea.