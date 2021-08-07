China says no more Mao badges after IOC warning

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi receive gold medals at the Olympics
Two Chinese cyclists wore badges with an image of former leader Mao Zedong at a medal ceremony

China has said its athletes will no longer wear political badges at medal ceremonies at the Tokyo Games, the International Olympic Committee says.

The IOC says it has received a "clarification" from the Chinese Olympic Committee over the political gesture of its athletes.

Two Chinese cyclists wore badges with an image of former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony last week.

Such gestures are banned during competition or at medal ceremonies.

The IOC reviewed the incident, but said it had received assurances from China.

"On China, we have received clarification and the athletes have been warned," said Christian Klaue, IOC director of corporate communications and public affairs.

"We have also received assurances that it will not happen again. With this, the IOC considers this case closed."

The Chinese pair - Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi - won the women's sprint on Monday.

Article 50 of the Olympic Charter says "no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas".

Rules were eased last month to allow athletes to "express their views" before and after competing, paving the way for athletes to take the knee to highlight racism without facing sanction.

But bans remain on gestures or statements during competition or at medal ceremonies.

Mao Zedong ruled China with an iron fist from 1949 until his death in 1976. He was responsible for one of the biggest humanitarian disasters in history when his Great Leap Forward campaign, aimed at modernising China's agriculture and industry, led to widespread famine and the deaths of up to 45 million people.

Billions of Chairman Mao badges were produced in China in the 1960s. They were worn during the Cultural Revolution to show loyalty to Mao, but remain commonplace today.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-China athletes warned over Mao badges, case closed -IOC

    The IOC said it had issued a warning to the two Chinese cycling medallists who wore badges featuring the head of their country's former leader Mao Zedong at the Tokyo Olympics podium, breaching a rule on political gestures, and that the case was now closed. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Saturday it had received a "clarification" from the Chinese Olympic Committee over the political gesture of its athletes. "We have received a clarification and the athletes have been warned," Christian Klaue, IOC Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, told reporters.

  • China’s Economic Risks Build as Delta Cases Spread, Prices Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic risks are building in the second half of the year, with growth set to slow while inflation pressures are picking up, clouding the outlook for central bank support.A report Monday showed factory-gate inflation surging again to 9% in July as commodity prices climbed, while core consumer prices -- which strip out volatile food and fuel costs -- rose the most in 18 months. At the same time, the spread of the delta variant is threatening China’s growth outlook, with Go

  • Record-Breaking Paris Olympic Flag Doesn't Fly on Eiffel Tower as Planned

    Sundays Closing Ceremony marked the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and started the countdown for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The French capital had a chance to share whats to come in three years with quite the spectacle: a massive Paris 2024 flag flying on the Eiffel Tower.

  • The Latest: China punishes 30 officials for pandemic failing

    More than 30 Chinese officials have been fired or received other punishments over accusations they failed to respond properly to the latest surge of the coronavirus in the country. Health officials had reported 2,653 cases Saturday with 34 deaths.

  • What to expect at the Beijing 2022 Olympics

    The Winter Games are just six months away, kicking off in Beijing on Feb. 4.Why it matters: Beijing will become the first city that has hosted both the Summer and Winter Olympics, and it will do so when the virus that originated in China will still be wreaking havoc on the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: We don't yet know the exact COVID protocols and attendance restrictions that the Beijing Games will use, but other storylines wi

  • Olympics-Brazil bucks trend, celebrates record Olympic haul

    Brazil ended the Tokyo Games with their best ever placing on the medal table even though the country's athletes have had to cope with a reduction in investment since Rio hosted the Olympics five years ago. The South American nation finished 12th in Tokyo with 21 medals, one place higher than in Rio and with two more medals. Seven of the medals were gold, with Italo Ferreira capturing the first ever gold in surfing.

  • ByteDance Eyes H.K. IPO Amid China Tech Crackdown, FT Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd. is reviving plans to list in Hong Kong by early next year even as Chinese authorities widen their crackdown on the country’s technology companies, the Financial Times reported.The listing could take place either next quarter or in early 2022, the paper said in a report on Sunday, citing three unidentified people with knowledge of the plans.ByteDance has been working on addressing data security concerns raised by Chinese regulators, the FT reported. It’s

  • Olympics-Table Tennis-China underlines dominance with near-perfect medals sweep

    From singles to team events, China's table tennis paddlers proved why they were world champions as they dominated the Olympic stage with four gold medals in Tokyo. World number one Chen Meng led the way as she kept intact China's perfect record of winning every gold medal in the women's singles https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/table-tennis-chinas-sun-eyes-gold-she-sweeps-past-japans-ito-2021-07-29 in Olympic history, while Ma Long defeated compatriot Fan Zhendong to become the first male table tennis player https://www.reuters.com/world/china/table-tennis-germanys-ovtcharov-bags-bronze-mens-singles-2021-07-30 to retain his singles crown. Chinese teams also won their fourth straight gold medals in the Olympic women's and men's events.

  • Harris to discuss COVID vaccines with Mexican president

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday that he will discuss COVID-19 vaccines during a phone call with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, Reuters reports. Driving the news: López Obrador hinted that more coronavirus vaccines could be donated from the U.S. to Mexico as the latter battles a spike in cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."There are commitments for us to have more vaccin

  • Japan beats U.S., wins 1st baseball Olympic gold medal

    Japan outplayed Team USA on Saturday evening, winning 2-0 in the baseball final at the Tokyo Olympics.The big picture: This is Japan's first-ever Olympic gold medal in baseball — the country's most popular sport. The country earned a silver in 1996, and received the bronze in 1992 and 2004. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Japan hit its first run in the third inning, when Munetaka Murakami batted a home run. The Japanese team of All-Stars saw a second ru

  • Aron Baynes reportedly could miss next season with nerve damage in neck

    He had just been waived by the Toronto Raptors.

  • Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics 'gamble'

    Tokyo awoke to a huge bill and soaring coronavirus cases on Monday after pulling off a mid-pandemic Olympics that at times looked impossible and had a mixed reception to the end.

  • Japan Officially Passes Olympic Flag to France for Paris 2024 to Close Out Tokyo Games

    During the Olympic closing ceremony on Sunday, Japan handed off Summer Games hosting duties to France

  • Jordan Windle's life journey to the Olympics started in a Cambodian orphanage

    Jordan Windle overcame big odds to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, including a fear of heights that was also once shared by teammate Brandon Loschiavo.

  • Zach Wilson struggles in simulated game at MetLife Stadium

    We’re five weeks away from seeing how Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will perform in a real NFL game. On Saturday night, he struggled in his first simulated NFL game at MetLife Stadium. Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Wilson threw two interceptions and led the starting offense to only three points in seven possessions against [more]

  • Bachelorette Creator Mike Fleiss Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Michelle Young's Upcoming Season

    "On location with #TheBachelorette," the 57-year-old founder of the Bachelor franchise shared Saturday on Twitter ahead of Katie Thurston's finale

  • Olympics recap: U.S. takes both 4x400 relays, basketball wins fourth straight gold

    The U.S. men's basketball team faced France for the second time at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, only this time, there was gold on the line.

  • Olympics: Cubans celebrate Olympic showing amid crisis

    Cubans on Sunday celebrated their 14th place showing in the Olympics' medal ranking, hailed their gold medal winners and said goodbye to the Games that provided a welcome diversion from the many challenges they face. On the last day of the Games boxer Andy Cruz won Cuba’s seventh Olympic gold, surpassing its five titles at the Games in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and London (2012), as well as the three golds won in Beijing (2008). Friends Victor Montiel and Pavel Ortega laughed upon recalling when Montiel, 61, called Ortega, 46, at 2am after boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz won the gold.

  • Davis, Torrez can't end US men's boxing gold medal drought

    Keyshawn Davis and Andy Cruz traded shots for three thrilling rounds, showing off some of the most polished boxing skills in the entire Olympics. The final two Americans in the Tokyo field got agonizingly close to ending their team's 17-year men's gold medal drought Sunday, only to fall short against two of the best boxers who stepped into the Kokugikan Arena.

  • Chasing Gold: USA wins overall and gold-medal race at Tokyo Olympics with final surge

    The USA was leading all nations in overall medal count at the Tokyo Olympics but faced a deficit to China in golds. Then, the women pumped the gas.