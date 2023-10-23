China says outlook worrisome as conflict spreads in Middle East - state media

FILE PHOTO: A view shows illumination flares in the sky by Israel's border with Lebanon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China views the situation in Gaza as "very serious", with the risk of a large-scale ground conflict rising and the outlook "worrisome" as armed conflicts along neighbouring borders spread, Chinese state media said on Monday, citing the country's Middle East special envoy.

The envoy Zhai Jun said China has provided and will continue to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Palestinians through the United Nations and via bilateral channels to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis.

Zhai also said China is willing to do "whatever is conducive" to promote dialogue, achieve ceasefire and restore peace, as well as to promote the two-state solution, China Central Television said.

