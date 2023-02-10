China says it is ready to work with Belgium to deepen relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a news conference in Cairo
5
·1 min read

(Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said that Beijing is ready to work with Belgium to develop their bilateral relations.

China hopes that Belgium will continue to provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement issued on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a telephone call with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib that he would like the two countries to expand cooperation in various fields and increase personnel exchanges, it added.

Qin was quoted as saying that the two countries should remain committed to a comprehensive strategic partnership and oppose politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues.

He also said they should work together to maintain global production and supply chains, promoting the long-term and stable growth of relations between China and Europe.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

