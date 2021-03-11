China says it will respond to 'all threats' as US Navy destroyer USS John Finn sails through Taiwan Strait

Cheryl Teh
·3 min read
uss john finn
The USS John Finn sailed through the Taiwan Strait on March 10, conducting "routine" operations in the area. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite / US Navy 7th Fleet

  • The missile destroyer USS John Finn has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, triggering Beijing's ire.

  • This is the third sailing of a US Navy destroyer through the highly-contentious area since Biden took office.

  • China has responded to the destroyer's presence, vowing a swift response to all threats.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A US Navy destroyer has sailed through the Taiwan Strait in what it calls a "routine" exercise - a move that has once again triggered Beijing's ire.

According to a statement from the US Navy's 7th Fleet, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn was conducting a routine transit per international law.

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the statement said.

The Chinese government has issued a strong response to the destroyer's passage through the strait, Sina News reported.

"This move by the US Navy has artificially created risk factors across the Taiwan Strait and deliberately undermined regional peace and stability. We firmly oppose this," the government's statement read. "Our troops in the theater are always on high alert and are ready to respond to all threats and provocations."

The strait is a 180-km wide body of water that separates Taiwan and continental Asia. It's a widely contested area as it links the South China Sea to the East China Sea in the north.

The US and its allies view it as international waters, and US warships are known to regularly conduct exercises in the strait, many of which trigger Beijing's ire.

This is the third time a US warship has traveled through the strait since Biden took office, according to Taiwan News.

In early February, the USS John S. McCain sailed through the Taiwan Strait to carry out an operation near the Paracel Islands.

At the time, the Chinese protested the destroyer's passage through the strait and were "closely monitoring" the ship.

On February 25, the USS Curtis Wilbur also traversed the waterway.

The USS John Finn's transit happened as Beijing accused Admiral Philip Davidson of attempting to "hype up" the military threat that China posed. Davidson is a four-star admiral in the US Navy and is currently serving as the 25th commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Davidson had warned at a Senate committee hearing a day earlier that an invasion of Taiwan could be "imminent," and happen within the next six years to a decade.

"I worry that [China] is accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," Davidson said, according to The Guardian.

China's President Xi Jinping has been open about his intention to "reunite" China with Taiwan, and his plans appear to have escalated over the past year. According to an SCMP report, People's Liberation Army jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan's airspace in 2020 alone.

In 2019, Xi said that taking Taiwan was "an inevitable requirement for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people," according to the BBC.

Insider has reached out to the US Navy for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • From safety of Taiwan, new magazine reaches out to Hong Kong diaspora

    A new magazine in support of Hong Kong's struggle for democracy is reaching out to the diaspora and those still living in the former British colony, offering unvarnished commentary from the safety of Taiwan where it is published. Democratic Taiwan has emerged as a place of refuge for some Hong Kongers, to Beijing's anger, especially after China's enforcement of a tough new national security law in Hong Kong last year. In Chinese the new quarterly magazine is called "be water", after a tactic protesters used to evade Hong Kong police and inspired by a maxim of home-grown martial arts legend Bruce Lee that encourages them to be flexible or formless.

  • US army chaplain Emil Kapaun advancing toward sainthood

    Army chaplain Emil Kapaun helps a soldier on the battlefield during the Korean War in 1952. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesAt the end of a small cemetery on the campus of the College of the Holy Cross, the Jesuit college where I teach, is the grave of Joseph O’Callahan, former professor of mathematics. O’Callahan is one of the few Catholic military chaplains to have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, for his heroic actions during World War II. Only five Catholic priests have received this highest American military honor. Two of them are in the process of being considered for the highest honor recognized in Catholicism: becoming a canonized saint. They are Vincent Capodanno, a Navy chaplain killed in Vietnam while assigned to a Marine unit in 1967, and Emil Kapaun, an Army chaplain who died in a prison camp during the Korean War in 1951 – and whose remains were recently identified by the Pentagon. What interests me as a specialist in medieval liturgy and worship is the connection between military bravery and spiritual heroism. Christian pacifism and military service Kapaun was captured while ministering, unarmed, to wounded and dying soldiers in active battle. His fellow soldiers lauded the way in which he continued to assist other prisoners before dying of pneumonia in the prison. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2013. Kapaun’s spiritual heroism was also noted by those he served. A preliminary evaluation of his sanctity, or “cause” for canonization, was accepted by Pope John Paul II in 1993, and he was proclaimed “Servant of God.” It is not unusual for decades to pass before this approval; in fact, a mandatory five-year waiting period has become a first step in the formal process of becoming a saint. After this, officials in the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, Kapaun’s home, spent several years conducting a thorough investigation into his life and ministry. A final report, called a “positio,” was accepted and approved by Vatican officials in 2016. Now the pope must decide on declaring Kapaun “Venerable,” the third step toward canonization. It might seem unusual to associate priestly ministry with the violence of war. In the early first century, Jesus himself preached peace and nonviolence instead of retaliation. In some early Christian communities during the second and third centuries, soldiers could be accepted as candidates for baptism, the ritual immersion in water necessary for becoming a member of the church, only if they refused to kill other human beings. In addition, Christians who wanted to become soldiers would be rejected by some Christian communities. However, this was not a universal practice, and in other Christian communities, Christians did enter military service in the Roman imperial legions. In fact, by the end of the third century, Roman emperors would attempt to purge the army of all Christian soldiers. Christianity as a religion was illegal in the Roman empire during these early centuries. However, at the beginning of the fourth century, Constantine, a military commander, became emperor and legalized Christianity throughout the Roman Empire. By the end of that century, Christianity had become the official religion of the empire. But a Christian empire still needed to wage war and spill blood to survive. During this time, the theologian Augustine began to develop what came to be called the “Just War Theory.” In the 13th century, theologian Thomas Aquinas provided further explanation of how ordinary lay Christians could, under certain conditions, engage in warfare. A war had to be declared for just reasons and conducted by the appropriate authorities. The “legitimate” killing of enemy combatants was accepted by Christian bishops and the popes for several more centuries. However, the role of bishops, priests and other ordained clerics in warfare was less clear, because actual practice did not always reflect theological ideals. Conflicting practices During the Middle Ages, this Just War theory was not always followed in the heat of combat. Before the 12th century, it was not uncommon for armed bishops to lead troops personally into battle and fight themselves. Priests, too, could be called into military service. However, the decrees of local Christian councils continued to forbid clerics from carrying weapons and shedding blood. Even in the later medieval period, the question of bishops and clerics serving in the military was muddled. Priests did accompany Christian armies to provide moral and sacramental support. But certainly, priests and monks, like the influential abbot and spiritual author Bernard of Clairvaux, took active roles in preaching in support of wars against heretics and Muslims as well. These religious wars, the Crusades, took place between the 11th and 15th centuries. Popes such as Urban II and Innocent III would call for Crusades to the Holy Land or areas of Europe led by dissident secular rulers. Aquinas himself offers two apparently contradictory opinions on the role of clergy in wars. He concluded that they could not fight as soldiers because they would be obliged to shed blood, but elsewhere he defended the founding of religious orders of soldiers who would fight to defend the church and the poor. Most members of these orders did take religious vows but were unordained laymen. Patron saint of military chaplains Even in pre-Christian times, religious figures accompanied armies to the battlefield and offered sacrifices and blessings for their victories. This continued to be true in medieval and modern Europe, and later, in the United States. Catholics already venerate one saint as the patron saint of military chaplains. He is St. John of Capistrano, a 15th-century lawyer and politician who became a Franciscan friar and a famous preacher. Nicknamed the “Soldier Saint,” he personally led troops into battle at the city of Belgrade in an effort to stop the advance of a Muslim Turkish army into Europe. However, John of Capistrano is also hugely controversial. His assumption of a military role was criticized because some found it inappropriate for a priest. His constant campaigning against the Jews reinforced existing hostility, leading to legal restrictions, anti-Semitic violence and forced exile for many Jewish communities in parts of Germany and Poland. Kapaun as patron saint? The Rev. Kapaun was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in 2013 for his service. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images In the contemporary American military, regulations require that chaplains go unarmed into combat; international law states that they may not be treated as prisoners of war if captured, but must be treated with respect and released. Apart from actually using weapons against enemy forces, military chaplains share the experiences of other soldiers. Many come under fire themselves, risking their own lives on active battlefields to minister to the dying and rescue the wounded. Their service is to all personnel regardless of differences in faith or religion – for example, in conducting funeral rites. For many Catholics, Kapaun’s selfless actions during combat and imprisonment would demonstrate extraordinary heroism, not just in fighting the armed enemies, but also in what the Vatican calls “offering of one’s life” for other human beings. With the recent official identification of Kapaun’s remains, the next few stages to sainthood may proceed more quickly. Diocesan officials note that part of the process involves exhuming and securing the candidate’s body, which had not been possible for Kapaun until the return of American POW remains from their mass graves. For the moment, perhaps his work as a Catholic chaplain could offer a resolution to a centuries-old paradox: the pragmatic goals of military service and the Christian call to a life of ultimate peacemaking. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joanne M. Pierce, College of the Holy Cross. Read more:Why Pope Francis is reviving a long tradition of local variations in Catholic servicesThis Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story Joanne M. Pierce does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Marvel Chief Kevin Feige on Anthony Mackie’s Big ‘Falcon’ Moment, Fate of Captain America’s Shield

    Following a hit flagship voyage with “WandaVision,” Marvel Studios will let fans take a weeklong breather before releasing its next Disney Plus original series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” on March 18. Ahead of the debut, Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige connected with Variety to discuss our reigning cover star Anthony Mackie, who […]

  • Queen Elizabeth Responds to Comments Made by Meghan and Harry in Oprah Interview

    In a Tuesday statement released on behalf of the queen, Buckingham Palace wrote that the issues raised in the Oprah interview were "concerning."

  • U.S. may label Taiwan a currency manipulator, says central bank governor

    Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the United States may label the island a currency manipulator as it has already met Washington's three main criteria for making such a decision. Yang, answering lawmaker questions in parliament, added that if this happens it would not be too serious and that there would be no immediate disadvantage for Taiwan and they did not expect to be subject to so-called "Section 301" measures that might lead to tariffs. Yang said it's important to communicate with the United States about the reasons for Taiwan's strong currency, including the U.S. quantitative easing policy and the effects of the China-U.S. trade war, which have boosted exports of Taiwan tech and expanded its trade surplus with the United States.

  • Why Chinese Mega-Stocks Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo All Popped on Tuesday

    Good news out of China is helping some of the biggest names in Chinese e-commerce to outperform the market today, as shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) climbed in afternoon trading. As of 12:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday, both Alibaba and JD.com were up 4.6%, and Pinduoduo more than doubled that by rising 11.2%. As the first big economy to emerge from the shadow of the coronavirus, China is booming.

  • How To Prepare For The First Bear Market Of Your Trading Career

    For the first time in more than a decade, investors experienced a bear market in March 2020. If you blinked, you might have missed it. Within about a month, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) transitioned back into a bull market, making the 2020 sell-off the shortest bear market in U.S. history. Historically, S&P 500 bear markets have lasted about 13 months on average and have come around about once every 6.2 years. Investors who bought into the market since 2009 have only experienced the 2020 mini bear market. Investors who bought in for the first time last year have only ever experienced a bull market. Here are eight tips for investors looking to make sure they are prepared to navigate their first full-length bear market, whenever it arrives. 1. Have Plenty Of Cash For The Near-Term It may be tempting to pour all of your savings into stocks to buy the next bear market dip, but there’s a very good chance the next bear market will last longer than 30 days. The previous bear market back in 2008 and 2009, for example, lasted nearly a year-and-a-half. In the meantime, you must set aside enough cash to cover bills, food, rent and emergency expenses. 2. Don’t Trade On Emotions Seeing your account in the red day after day for a year-and-a-half can take a tremendous mental and emotional toll. You will likely feel the entire spectrum of negative emotions, from anger to sadness to embarrassment to shame. There’s nothing wrong with feeling these emotions. What you want to avoid is making trades based on these emotions. Investing should be a cold, calculated process based on logic and reason, not an emotional Band-Aid to make you feel better after a bad day in the market. 3. Think Long-Term Whether they lasted 33 days or 31 months, there is one thing all past bear markets have in common: they all came to an end eventually. The S&P 500 eventually made new all-time highs following each bear market as well. Timing the exact bottom can be nearly impossible, even for the most experienced traders. But investors who bought the S&P 500 at any point in each bear market eventually ended up turning a profit. Patience is much more important than timing. Related Link: 4 Secular Growth Stock Ideas: Chewy, Amazon, Alphabet, Equinix 4. Keep Some Perspective In the middle of a bear market, it will seem like the sky is falling. It will seem like whatever is happening — whether it be COVID-19, the mortgage market collapse or the bursting of the dot-com bubble — is the biggest threat the economy has ever faced. In reality, the U.S. economy has shrugged off wars, recessions, depressions, hyperinflation, stagflation, countless booms and busts and now a pandemic. Bear markets aren’t a sign of the economic apocalypse. They are a healthy part of the natural market cycle. 5. Diversification Is Your Friend In most bear markets, the vast majority of stocks, sectors and investment themes all take a big hit. Some companies will inevitably be forced into bankruptcy, and their stocks will go to zero. Some sectors or businesses may be permanently hindered and will severely lag the overall market during the recovery. To protect your portfolio on the way down and the way back up, stay diversified by buying index funds or other diversified investments. 6. Set An Appropriate Risk Level Now Once the bear market has begun, it’s too late to avoid the negative impact. If you’re close to retirement age or planning to buy a house, throw a wedding or have any other major financial expense coming, the time to dial back your risk is now, before the market crashes. Raise your cash balance by putting that money into a high-yield savings account or a certificate of deposit at an FDIC-insured bank. Your returns will be minimal given the low interest rate environment, but your cash position will help mitigate your near-term market risk. 7. Have A Watchlist Buying the dip is a strategy that has worked during every single bear market in history. But you don’t need to be scrambling to determine what to buy and at which price in real time. Before the bear market begins, make a list of stocks that you’d like to own if the price were right. That watchlist gives you a starting point of places to look when a market sell-off picks up steam. Taking a targeted approach to buying the dip can help save time and minimize bad investments. 8. Reduce Your Margin If you have $50,000 cash in your account and you borrow another $50,000 on margin to invest as well, a typical 30% bear market pullback would theoretically cost you 60% of your original $50,000. In addition, margin calls could force you to sell stocks or funds at the worst possible time when prices are at their lowest. The responsible use of margin is a perfectly valid investment strategy, but overleveraged accounts can be particularly vulnerable during bear markets. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: S&P 500's Lowest Closing Price Of The Great RecessionThis Day In Market History: John Galbraith Congressional Testimony Angers Investors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The British royal family has turned a blind eye to its racist past

    Queen Elizabeth II has never apologized for the monarchy's connection to the British slave trade, or other instances of racism by the royal family.

  • World powers ignoring North Korea crimes against humanity amid nuclear programme focus: U.N. expert

    World powers bear responsibility for ignoring crimes against humanity that may still be perpetrated by authorities in North Korea amid a focus on its nuclear programme, a U.N. human rights investigator said on Wednesday. Tomas Ojea-Quintana urged the U.N. Security Council to refer grave violations in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the International Criminal Court for prosecution. "Crimes against humanity may be ongoing," Ojea-Quintana told the U.N. Human Rights Council.

  • ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Call Out Woody Allen: ‘What Are You Afraid Of?’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyOn the night of Sunday, Feb. 21, the press received an emailed statement from Woody Allen and Soon-Yi denouncing the HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow. “Over the past few weeks, we have received many requests to comment on the HBO documentary Allen v. Farrow. Below please find a statement, attributable to a spokesperson for Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn. Thank you,” the email read. “These documentarians had no interest in the truth. Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.“As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO—which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”The email was sent at 10:17 p.m. EST, just minutes after the premiere episode of Allen v. Farrow had aired on the East Coast, and came from none other than Letty Aronson, Woody Allen’s sister who is now apparently acting as his publicist.As Allen v. Farrow filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering tell it, they gave Allen and Soon-Yi two weeks to comment on the specific allegations made in their documentary series, which is more than ample time by journalistic standards. (Most powerful people accused of predation are given just days to respond, in case they potentially try to intimidate witnesses or their accusers.)Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes Forward“Not only did they have time to comment, but keep in mind that this was during COVID, and we would have been happy to have done this interview even remotely,” Dick tells The Daily Beast. “Somebody just had to sit down in front of their computer and speak, so it was the easiest time for them to find a time and a way to do this. They had plenty of time. We would have loved to have spoken with Woody and loved to have spoken with Soon-Yi, and heard their side and their perspective.” “If you had nothing to hide, and you were really being falsely maligned, wouldn’t you want to speak to journalists?” adds Ziering. “What are you afraid of? We wouldn’t be able to put anything in that was false. That’s not what we do. We want to hear it, and we don’t want to get this wrong. So I don’t get it. You’re only going to speak when you have a press conference, or when you’re sitting down for 60 Minutes, or when you’re sitting in on your wife’s interview?”Both Dick and Ziering, who also directed the documentaries The Invisible War, about rape in the military, The Hunting Ground, about rape on U.S. college campuses, and On the Record, about the rape allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, also say they reached out to Allen for comment several years ago. That was around the time they first interviewed Dylan in February 2018, although they say the project had a different focus then—one more broadly on the #MeToo movement—so their comment request concerned Allen’s statement calling himself the “poster boy” of #MeToo.Episode 3 of Allen v. Farrow explores how the typically reclusive Allen unleashed a press offensive once the investigation into his alleged child sexual abuse was first announced. He held a press conference at The Plaza hotel in Manhattan where he publicly declared his love for Soon-Yi, Farrow’s college-aged daughter, whom he’d helped raise, and branded Mia Farrow an abusive and manipulative parent who’d coached Dylan into making the confession. Allen’s now-wife, Soon-Yi, and his adopted son Moses Farrow—whose life Allen mysteriously re-entered just before the Dylan allegation resurfaced in 2014—have backed Allen’s narrative. Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, Daisy Previn, Fletcher Previn, Kaeli-Sha Farrow, Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow all support Dylan and have said Mia is a good mother. (Neighbors, babysitters, Connecticut state officials, and family friends have also backed Dylan and Mia.)“A perfect strategy is to bait and switch,” explains Ziering. “Mia is not on trial. If you commit an offense, it doesn’t matter what everyone else around you is doing, so I just want to be wary of any narrative that starts criticizing any unrelated actions, because it’s spurious. It’s just white noise. The best defense is a good offense, so you go on the offensive and declare the person crazy, which is what Woody did. But all of this, ‘Let’s look into her as a parent,’ that’s just misogyny and character assassination that has nothing to do with it.” “Imagine if Mia is guilty of anything they allege. That wouldn’t necessarily obviate the fact that he allegedly molested his child,” she adds.Both Dick and Ziering say they—along with their chief reporter/investigator, Amy Herdy, a journalist—thoroughly probed the allegations of abuse against Mia Farrow leveled by Allen’s camp and that they found no evidence to support them. Dylan and Mia Farrow. HBO “There was no record of any of this [abuse by Mia], and there would have been ample opportunity for any of the children to tell this to pediatricians, to babysitters. We tried to find corroboration for that, and we could not. And we worked very hard on that and were very curious,” offers Ziering. “We couldn’t find any eyewitnesses, any police reports, any complaints to child welfare agencies, any history of this ever being mentioned, and that was a very public family with lots of people coming in and out—friends, babysitters, nannies, tutors, teachers. On the contrary, when we interrogated these people and asked what they thought of their experiences, it was the polar opposite.” Dick and Ziering also observed hours and hours of home videos of the Allen-Farrow family, which showed them “a family that was very loving,” with Mia “knitting stockings, building dollhouses from scratch, having friends come over, taping Soon-Yi as a child so that later on she’ll have the memory, bringing children on set with her.” As Vanity Fair reported, Soon-Yi had experienced horrible abuse at the hands of her biological mother, who would allegedly “force Soon-Yi to kneel in a doorway, and she would slam the door against the little girl’s head,” before abandoning her on the street in Seoul. Mia Farrow fought like hell to adopt Soon-Yi, even changing the law to do so. ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen Defenders“Mia waited almost a year to get her, and finally had to request that Congress change the law that limited the number of alien children an American family could adopt,” reported Vanity Fair. “She then stayed at the orphanage in Seoul washing dishes for 10 days until Soon-Yi’s papers came through. In order to get to know the child, Mia brought her a doll and a pretty new dress.”Mia’s motherly bona fides were supported by Allison Stickland, a family friend’s nanny who said she’d witnessed Woody Allen burying his head in the lap of Dylan Farrow. “I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy. I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all,” said Stickland on a recent podcast episode with Dick, Ziering, and Herdy. “I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”Dick reiterates that they would have loved nothing more than to interview Allen and Soon-Yi for Allen v. Farrow, but they refused. (Allen has also, through his sister, declined my request for an interview.)“We looked into everything. We did leave no stone unturned. We have no agenda. We would have welcomed talking to Woody and Soon-Yi. We asked to do that,” maintains Dick. “We read his books, read all his interviews, read his court testimony, and were very interested in his side. All we did was follow where the facts led us, and where we could find corroboration, and what the evidence presented to us as the truth, and that’s what we show.”Read more from Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy on Moses Farrow, the train set, and more after next week’s episode of Allen v. Farrow.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry’s Visible Anxiety on Oprah Shows How His Relationship With Meghan Markle Has Changed

    When Prince Harry joined Meghan Markle at her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, all eyes were on the Queen’s grandson — who, in return, was visibly nervous, fiddling with his wedding ring and shifting in his seat as Oprah’s attention turned toward him. It was a nerve-wracking moment for both of them, to be sure, […]

  • Dak Prescott contract likely means Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott won’t be on the team for the long haul

    The new contract to officially be signed by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will keep him in Dallas for at least four years. It could hasten the exit of other key players. Although some are speculating that running back Ezekiel Elliott or receiver Amari Cooper could be traded soon due to Dak’s deal, the more likely [more]

  • Retired four-star US naval officer warns of 'real' threat of war with China

    Admiral James Stavridis, a retired four-star U.S. naval officer, says the U.S. 'must prepare' for the threat of war with China.

  • Des Moines reporter's acquittal lauded as victory for press freedom

    Press freedom advocates are celebrating a decision by jurors in Iowa to acquit Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri of all charges that she incurred while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last May.Why it matters: The verdict sets a critical precedent for journalists covering protests and political movements moving forward. More than 100 reporters were arrested while covering Black Lives Matter protests last year. While charges against most were eventually dropped, others are still pending.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The jury found that Sahouri and her then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett, who also stood trial this week, were found not guilty of two misdemeanor charges — failure to disperse and interference with official acts.During the three-day trial, the plaintiff argued that Sahouri and Robnett refused to leave the demonstration scene upon police requests. The defense argued the order wasn't clear and they didn't fail to obey commands.Des Moines Officer Luke Wilson, who arrested Sahouri last summer, testified that he made the arrest because Sahouri interfered with the arrest of her then-boyfriend and that she refused to leave the premises after he shot pepper spray to disperse the crowds. His body cam was not recording during the incident. Sahouri testified that she identified herself as "press" but was still pepper sprayed by the police. "I put up my hands," she said. "I said, 'I'm press, I'm, press, I'm press.' He grabbed me, pepper sprayed me and as he was doing so, said 'that's not what I asked.'" What they're saying: “I’m thankful to the jury for doing the right thing," Sahouri said following the verdict. "Their decision upholds freedom of the press and justice in our democracy,” “We are very grateful that justice was done today, and that Andrea was fully exonerated,'" said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of News at Gannett Media, the parent company to the Des Moines Register."If reporters are arrested and hauled away from protests, that denies people the right to know what’s going on in their community,” said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register.Be smart: Trials like this are uncommon in the U.S., as journalists are rarely arrested on the job. This case quickly gained international attention, in part because violence against journalists across the U.S. and globally is on the rise. "During civil unrest over the summer, we documented disturbing cases where journalists were targeted specifically because they were members of the media," said Katherine Jacobsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists. The big picture: Free press advocates are lauding the decision as a victory, but say it's problematic that Sahouri was charged to begin with. "This is a huge relief that she was acquitted but even still, it's deeply disturbing that this case even went to trial in the first place," said Sarah Matthews, a staff attorney with the Reporters Committee."The fact that this even got to trial sends a really chilling message to journalists, especially those considering covering protests in Des Moines specifically.""As a journalist who documents press freedom violations in the U.S. it’s a concerning precedent for her to have not only been arrested and assaulted with pepper spray while reporting but then to also face trial," said Kirstin McCudden, managing editor of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, in a statement. "The jury verdict is welcome, but doesn’t fully lift the shadow this prosecution has cast over one of our country’s most core values," the Freedom of the Press Foundation said in a statement. Yes, but: While press freedom experts agree this case sets an important precedent for other similar cases globally, most legal scholars don't believe Sahouri's case will have a major impact on other protestors."Legally, there’d be no connection between this case and other cases because each case is going to be judged kind of on its own merits," said Steve Foritano, director of the First Year Trial Practicum at Drake University.What to watch: One of the major issues addressed in this case but still unresolved is how press should identify themselves when covering protests or other dangerous situations where police may be involved without putting themselves in danger. While some TV journalists are easily-identifiable with cameras and microphones, many print journalists often get confused for protestors or other on-the-ground witnesses. Matthews said the Reporters Committee encourages journalists to clearly identify themselves because there are legal benefits in doing so. It puts police on notice that they are are protected to cover protests by the First Amendment. Still, she concedes, "It is very tricky." A good solution for journalists if they feel they are in danger by identifying themselves as press is to potentially remove the logo of your news outlet while still identifying as press and to always have credentials on you, even if not visible. The bottom line: "Unfortunately there isn't a one-size fits all answer here," Jacobsens said. "It is important that journalists assess the situation on the ground and decide the safest way to report."Disclosure: Both Axios' Linh Ta and Jason Clayworth previously worked with Sahouri at the Register.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • South Korean Olympic Skater Banned for Depantsing Fellow Athlete Moves to China to Compete

    A South Korean-born Chinese Olympic skating champion, who has been banned from the South Korean national team due to sexual harassment, might not be able to represent China during the upcoming Winter Olympics in February 2022. Under a new flag: Short track speed skating champion Lim Hyo-jun obtained Chinese citizenship to compete for China in 2022. Back in 2018, the 24-year-old athlete won gold in the 1500m and bronze in the 500m at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

  • A Capitol riot defendant wants her trial moved to Texas because she says DC is 'too anti-Trump' and 'politically correct'

    Attorneys for Jenny Cudd, who was charged in the Capitol riots, said that the trial should be moved to West Texas to be "fair" to her.

  • No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

    They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

  • 10 details you may have missed in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview

    Markle's jewelry contained subtle tributes to Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and her former homes in Canada and the UK.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are focusing their investigation on Trump's Seven Springs estate in New York

    Manhattan investigators are reportedly focusing on Trump's Seven Springs estate in New York that he tried unsuccessfully to develop.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.