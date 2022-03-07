China says Russia its chief 'strategic partner', despite war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Wang Yi
    Chinese diplomat and politician

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister on Monday called Russia Beijing’s “most important strategic partner,” amid its continued refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

Wang Yi said ties with Moscow constituted “one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world."

“No matter how perilous the international landscape, we will maintain our strategic focus and promote the development of comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era,” Wang told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China’s ceremonial parliament.

“The friendship between the two peoples is iron clad," he added.

China has broken with the U.S., Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. China says that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of a political settlement.

Much attention has been paid to a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Feb. 4, after which the sides issued a joint statement affirming “their strong mutual support for the protection of their core interests."

Russia endorsed China's view of Taiwan as an “inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan," while China backed Russia in opposing the further enlargement of NATO.

Since then, Xi’s government has refused to criticize the attack but tried to distance itself from Putin’s war by calling for dialogue and calling for respect for sovereignty. That prompted suggestions Putin failed to tell the Chinese leader his plans before their statement.

Beijing has denounced trade and financial sanctions on Moscow and says Washington is to blame for the conflict.

Recommended Stories

  • UN court hearings to open in Ukraine case against Russia

    As Russian forces pound Ukrainian cities with rockets despite announcing a cease-fire to allow civilians to flee some areas, lawyers representing Kyiv and Moscow face off Monday at the United Nations' top court in a legal bid to halt the devastating war. The International Court of Justice is opening two days of hearings at its headquarters, the Peace Palace, into Ukraine's request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. Ukraine is scheduled to present its arguments Monday morning and Russia can respond Tuesday.

  • China to provide Ukraine humanitarian aid, praises Russia ties

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's Red Cross will provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine "as soon as possible", Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, as he praised his country's friendship with Russia as "rock solid". China has refused to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine or call it an invasion while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns."

  • Uniqlo defends decision to stay open in Russia

    The parent company of Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo on Monday defended a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Morrison calls on China to 'join effort' over Russia

    STORY: "No country would have a greater impact, right now, on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine, than China joining the rest of the world in denouncing Russia's aggression and applying the same sanctions we have," Morrison said.China has declined to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an "invasion" while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns." It has called for a solution to the crisis through negotiations. Russia calls the campaign it launched on February 24 a "special military operation," saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

  • ‘The Batman’: Why Colin Farrell Wasn’t Supposed to Be So Unrecognizable as the Penguin

    Matt Reeves never meant for Colin Farrell to look unrecognizable in “The Batman.” In the finished film, Farrell’s appearance is utterly obliterated in the role of Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, the scarred and dumpy mid-level Gotham City gangster with the (unwelcome) nickname of “the Penguin.” But when the 55-year-old director — who co-wrote “The Batman” with […]

  • Stocks Poised for Bear Markets as Oil Soars: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Major stock markets from Europe to Asia are heading for bear markets -- falling more than 20% from highs -- amid fears of an inflation shock as crude oil soared on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots

  • Oklahoma high school basketball 2022 Classes A and B state tournament scoreboard

    Results from the 2022 Oklahoma high school basketball Classes A & B tournaments.

  • Nickel’s Barely Had a Rally Like It as Short Squeeze Fuels Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel rocketed more than 30% higher -- its second-biggest intra-day gain ever -- as a short-squeeze supercharged a powerful rally triggered by fears around supplies from Russia.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots Near $130 as Chance of Russ

  • Satellite internet services like Elon Musk's Starlink won't make giant undersea cables extinct, experts say

    Satellite internet constellations are a "game-changer" for rural communities but undersea cables won't die out because of them, one expert said.

  • This photo of Zelensky meeting troops was taken before Russia invaded Ukraine

    A photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is circulating in Facebook posts that claim it shows him sharing a meal with soldiers resisting Russia's invasion. The posts are misleading; the photo was taken when Zelensky visited eastern Ukraine on February 17, 2022, days before Russia launched a military operation in the country."Ukrainian president takes meals together with his allies in the battlefield," reads a Sinhala-language Facebook post shared on March 1. Screenshot of the Facebook p

  • Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing

    Hong Kong reported 31,008 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday as the city's chief secretary said residents should not worry about a looming mass testing scheme, with details to be announced and authorities ensuring a steady supply of food. The global financial hub is clinging to a "dynamic zero" coronavirus strategy as a massive spike in infections pushed hospitals, isolation centres and funeral parlours beyond capacity. The comments by Chief Secretary John Lee on his blog, came as supermarket shelves were stripped for a seventh consecutive day, with anxious residents stocking up on products left on shelves from tofu and soy sauce to frozen vegetables.

  • CNN's Clarissa Ward stops reporting to help elderly in Ukraine

    CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward paused on-air during her reporting Saturday to help elderly residents in Ukraine, even helping carry their belongings for a few moments. "These people have been under bombardment for seven straight days and are only just leaving their homes, and they're leaving them reluctantly. And they're leaving them with the knowledge that they might not be able to go back to them. And you can see many of...

  • Accelerated Insider Buying Would Make Ackman's Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Thesis More Credible

    Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) year so far is hard to describe by anything less than disastrous. Although the broad market is weak, the stock cratered 40%. Even though there are still no signs of bottoming, insiders, as well as activists, are starting to step in.

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine 'means starting World War III'

    A no-fly zone would "is basically the beginning of World War III," Sen. Marco Rubio said on ABC's "This Week."

  • Nebraska vs Wisconsin College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

    Nebraska vs Wisconsin prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch, lines, why each team might - or might not - win on Sunday

  • Russia is indiscriminately bombing population centers to 'break Ukrainian morale,' says UK intelligence

    British officials have said Russia has been surprised by the fighting strength of Ukraine's resistance.

  • Spencer Dinwiddie tearing it up with Mavericks, doesn’t understand digs from Wizards

    In Dallas, Dinwiddie averages 17.6 points and 5.1 assists a game, shooting 56.3% overall and 41.4% from 3.

  • Iran seeks 'creative ways' to nuke deal after Russian demand

    A top Iranian official said Monday that his country is seeking “creative ways” to restore its nuclear deal with world powers after Russia's foreign minister linked sanctions on Moscow over its war on Ukraine to the ongoing negotiations. The tweet by Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council, offers the first high-level acknowledgment of the demands of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

  • Manchin calls for keeping no-fly zone as one option to help Ukraine

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Sunday said the U.S. should keep the option of establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine on the table as part of several suggestions to support Ukrainians.Asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" if he would support a no-fly zone, Manchin emphasized that all options must be left open as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine."To take anything off the table, thinking we might not be able to use things...

  • Watch an Olympic Runner Attempt to Conquer the NFL Combine

    Former Olympian and pro runner Nick Symmonds did the NFL Combine on YouTube: bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, shuttle, 3-cone drill, and 40-yard dash.