China 'shocked' by WHO plan for COVID-19 origins study

Zeng Yixin, Vice Minister of China's National Health Commission, speaks at a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Zeng said Thursday he was shocked by the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a COVID-19 origins study. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China cannot accept the World Health Organization's plan for the second phase of a study into the origins of COVID-19, a senior Chinese health official said Thursday.

Zeng Yixin, the vice minister of the National Health Commission, said he was shocked by the plan and specifically, the theory that the virus might have leaked from a Chinese lab.

He dismissed the theory as a rumor that runs counter to common sense and science.

“It is impossible for us to accept such an origin-tracing plan,” he said a a news conference called to address the COVID-19 origins issue.

The search for the origins of the virus has become a diplomatic issue that has worsened China's relations with the U.S. and many of its allies. The U.S. and others say that China has not been transparent about what happened in the early days of the pandemic. China accuses critics of politicizing an issue that should be left to scientists.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, acknowledged last week that it was premature to rule out a potential link between the pandemic and a leak from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, the city where the disease was first detected in late 2019.

Zeng said the Wuhan lab has no virus that can directly infect humans. He noted that a WHO-coordinated team of international experts who visited the lab earlier this year concluded that a lab leak was highly unlikely.

Most experts believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans. The highly politicized debate centers on whether a lab leak is so unlikely that the theory should be ruled out as a possibility, or if it merits further study.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said. The WHO this month proposed a second phase of studies into the origins of the coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities. "We will not accept such an origins-tracing plan as it, in some aspects, disregards common sense and defies science," Zeng Yixin, vice minister of the National Health Commission (NHC), told reporters.

  • "Not scientific": China's government rejects WHO plan for COVID origins study

    A top Chinese health official said the government doesn't accept World Health Organization plans for a follow-up investigation into COVID-19's origins and called theories of a laboratory leak a "rumor," per AP.Why it matters: National Health Commission Vice Minister Zeng Yixin's comments come days after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was "too early" to rule out a potential connection between the pandemic and and a leak from a lab.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • At least 25 dead as rains deluge central China's Henan province

    At least 25 people have died in China's flood-stricken central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital Zhengzhou, and more rains are forecast for the region. About 100,000 people have been evacuated in Zhengzhou, an industrial and transport hub, where rail and road links were disrupted. Dams and reservoirs have swelled to warning levels and thousands of troops are taking part in the rescue effort in the province.

  • This 1 Oils and Energy Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

  • Republicans and Democrats Both Claim Victory Over Jan. 6 Committee Debacle

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastAfter Republicans blocked an independent commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vowed to move forward with an alternative: a special House committee.But a week before that panel was supposed to start work on what they hoped would be a serious investigation, both parties got something else in the short-term—a fight. And if you listen to Republican and Democratic members and aides, it’s exactly the fight each sid

  • Pandemic goes on for the unvaccinated, Biden tells Trump-area town hall

    CINCINNATI (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to get vaccinated, as rising COVID-19 cases threaten to undermine progress against the pandemic and slow the country's economic rebound. Biden fielded roughly a dozen questions from Democrats and Republicans about the economy and crime, infrastructure and the filibuster, in a Cincinnati district that Trump won by a heavy margin. Swiftly rising coronavirus cases across the United States and abroad have fueled fears of a resurgent pandemic and rattled stock markets as the highly contagious Delta variant appears to be taking hold.

  • Olympics-Australia's Brisbane to host 2032 summer Games

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Brisbane will host the 2032 summer Olympics, after the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved its nomination in a vote that Australia's prime minister hailed as a historic moment for city and country. The city, where hundreds of people gathered at the river-side South Bank erupted in cheering as the defining moments of the IOC session were broadcast on a big screen, becomes the third in Australia to get the Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000. Queensland's state capital had been the preferred host, chosen in February, and had earned the nod of the IOC's executive board last month, essentially securing the Games.

  • China says Microsoft hacking accusations fabricated by US and allies

    There are concerns that the attack on the tech giant suggests China's cyber-behaviour is escalating.

  • Harris vows to campaign for Newsom amid recall battle

    Vice President Kamala Harris vowed to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces a recall effort in California.

  • Plumes of Potent Methane Gas Spotted Near Australia Coal Mines

    (Bloomberg) -- Potent methane plumes have been detected in a key coal mining district in Australia, one of the world’s biggest exporters of the commodity, underscoring the fossil fuel’s role in exacerbating climate change.Clouds of the invisible greenhouse gas, which is over 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the Earth in its first couple decades in the atmosphere, were spotted near multiple mines last month, an analysis of European Space Agency satellite data by geoanalytics

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • China debuts world's fastest train, a sleek maglev that can reach speeds of up to 373 miles per hour

    The average high-speed train in China travels up to 300 km/h or 217 mph, making this train more than 100 mph faster, per CNN.

  • U.S.-China Goods Trade Booms as If Virus, Tariffs Never Happened

    (Bloomberg) -- China and the U.S. are shipping goods to each other at the briskest pace in years, making the world’s largest bilateral trade relationship look as if the protracted tariff war and pandemic never happened.Eighteen months after the Trump administration signed the trade deal, the agreement has turned out to be a truce at best. The U.S. trade deficit hasn’t shrunk, most levies are still in place, and it hasn’t led to negotiations over other economic issues.And yet, bilateral trade in

  • Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

    The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed.

  • China unveils 600 kph maglev train - state media

    China unveiled a maglev train capable of a top speed of 600 kph on Tuesday, state media said. The maximum speed would make the train, self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally. Using electro-magnetic force, the maglev train "levitates" above the track with no contact between body and rail.

  • Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 will likely be dominant strain globally within months after spreading to 124 countries, says WHO

    The highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19, now present in 124 countries, will become the dominant strain globally in the coming months as it is rapidly outcompeting other variants, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

  • Nevertheless review: Daring sex scenes and queer representation

    Nevertheless pushes the envelope for portrayal of intimacy for a K-drama, as well as LGBTQ representation.

  • As California Covid Cases Jump Newsom Says, “We Don’t Need Masking. Just Get Vaccinated”

    For the second day in a row, California Gov. Newsom was asked on Tuesday if the state’s mask mandate is returning. At first, Newsom sidestepped, as he had Monday with, “We’ll see. At the end of the day, the epidemiology on the variants will make that determination.” Newsom also said that July numbers show the […]

  • What dodging North Korean missiles taught me about shooting down Kim Jong Un's growing arsenal

    As a South Korean military interpreter participating in an exercise with the US on August 29, 2017, my day began with a jolt.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]