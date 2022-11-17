China says Xi was not criticising Trudeau in meeting at G20

1
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry on Thursday said Chinese President Xi Jinping was not criticising Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a day after Xi was seen confronting him at the G20 summit over alleged leaks from a meeting they held.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular media briefing that Beijing supports having frank exchanges as long as they are held on an equal basis, and said China hopes Canada will take action to improve bilateral ties.

"The video you mentioned was indeed a short conversation both leaders held during the G20 summit. This is very normal. I don't think it should be interpreted as Chairman Xi criticising or accusing anyone," Mao said.

In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters on Wednesday, a translator for Xi can be heard in the video telling Trudeau that "everything we discussed was leaked to the paper(s), that's not appropriate."

Xi himself can be heard saying, in Mandarin, "that is not appropriate, and we didn't do it that way."

Xi then goes on to say "if there is sincerity, we can communicate well with mutual respect, otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell."

Mao did not answer a question from Reuters on why this short exchange on Wednesday was set up and what Xi meant when he said "that is not appropriate, and we didn't do it that way."

Xi's displeasure was possibly due to media reports, citing government sources, that Trudeau brought up "serious concerns" about alleged espionage and Chinese "interference" in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, Trudeau's first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years.

The talks were kept informal, according to a Canadian government source, explaining why no official readout was published by either side.

"Firstly, I want to stress that China never interferes in the affairs of other countries," Chinese foreign ministry spokeperson Mao said on Thursday.

She did not say whether news of Trudeau bringing up alleged Chinese interference on Tuesday was the reason behind the recorded exchange between the two leaders the following day.

The video captured a rare candid moment for Xi, whose image is carefully curated by Chinese state media.

Mao also said on Thursday that Xi saying to Trudeau: "otherwise the outcome will not be easy to tell," was not a threat, as both leaders were engaging in a "normal" exchange and merely "expressing their respective positions".

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tom Hogue)

Recommended Stories

  • After exchange, China calls Canada's manner 'condescending'

    A Chinse spokesperson on Thursday accused Canada of acting in a “condescending manner" following a testy exchange between President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that underscores the depths to which the bilateral relationship has fallen. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning's comments came after Xi chastised Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday over media reports on an earlier meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in Canada's internal affairs. Mao denied China had ever interfered in the internal affairs of other nations and said Canada was responsible for the downturn in ties.

  • China's Xi Jinping was filmed lecturing Justin Trudeau in an awkward exchange. It offers a rare glimpse into Xi's personal style of diplomacy.

    "That's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau at the G20 Summit, in a rare unscripted interaction from the typically calculated Chinese president.

  • China's Xi invites Dutch PM for visit, says don't politicise trade

    Chinese president Xi Jinping has invited Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to visit Beijing next year, following a bilateral meeting at the G20 conference in Bali in which Xi urged the Netherlands not to politicise trade. Xi's remarks were an apparent reference to U.S. calls for allied countries including the Netherlands to adopt U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

  • Global benchmarks mostly decline amid China worries

    Market watchers noted worries about how the Federal Reserve might not ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes, which are aimed at curbing inflation pressures. Also hanging over market sentiments, especially the energy sector, is the war in Ukraine.

  • Rishi Sunak to meet Xi Jinping at G20 summit

    The prime minister will call for a "frank and constructive relationship" between the UK and China.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin hopes ‘three-time’ loser Trump steps aside

    Billionaire Ken Griffin, the founder of the global investment firm Citadel, said former President Trump is a “three-time loser” who should step aside in the 2024 presidential election. Griffin said on Tuesday at Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in Singapore that Trump should stay out of the Republican primary for president and make way for Florida…

  • South Bound Brook man loses appeal in South Brunswick house set on fire over a woman

    Terrence Strothers is not eligible for parole until January 2025.

  • Gobble, gobble, gulp! Food prices put the bite on U.S. Thanksgiving feast

    Let the sticker shock begin: The upcoming U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, a time when families and friends typically celebrate with groaning sideboards, a stuffed turkey, and a more-is-better-than-less attitude, is going to cost roughly 20% more than last year, according to estimates compiled by the American Farm Bureau Federation in an annual survey of grocery prices. Blame it on the weather, Russia's invasion of Ukraine or corporations' drive to maximize profits, all of which have had a hand in rising food prices, but this year's jump is the largest since the Farm Bureau's first Thanksgiving dinner cost survey in 1986. Coupled with last year's 14% increase, which was the second-largest, the price of a "classic" meal of turkey, stuffing, green peas, sweet potatoes, cranberries, rolls and pumpkin pie for 10 people has risen more than a third since 2020, at the outset of the worst U.S. inflation surge in 40 years, from $46.90 to $64.05.

  • Memorable American Music Awards Outfits That Would Still Look Great in 2022

    We wouldn't mind if these looks made a repeat appearance.

  • Russian missiles hit residential buildings in central Kyiv, killing at least 1 civilian

    On 15 November, air defence shot down four missiles over Kyiv; two missiles hit residential buildings in the city centre. Source: Ukrainska Pravda; Vitalii Klychko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram; the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, on Telegram Details: Residents of the left and right banks of Dnipro River in Kyiv reported the sounds of explosions that rang out in the capital.

  • Italy church releases abuse accounting, but only for 2 years

    Italy’s Catholic bishops on Thursday provided their first-ever accounting of clergy sexual abuse, but Italy's main survivor advocate said it was “shamefully” inadequate given it only covered reports to church authorities over the last two years and omitted documentary research into church archives. The report, which found 89 presumed victims and some 68 people accused, was never meant to provide an accurate or historic look at the clergy abuse problem in Italy. The country's bishops never authorized such research despite demands from survivors for a full accounting, which some other Catholic Churches in Europe have published.

  • New Zealand's Ardern set to meet China's President Xi

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday on the sidelines of the meeting of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, a New Zealand government spokesperson said on Thursday. Ardern flew to Cambodia this week to attend the East Asia Summit of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), hold two-way meetings and attend related events. She spent the past few days in trade and political meetings in Vietnam and will now head to the APEC summit in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

  • Russians attack Ukrainian natural gas production facilities and PA Pivdenmash

    Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, has reported that Russia is carrying out strikes on Ukrainian natural gas production facilities and on the Pivdennyi (Southern) Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro.

  • Rishi Sunak's talks with Xi Jinping cancelled after Trudeau meeting 'leak'

    Rishi Sunak’s talks with Xi Jinping were cancelled on Wednesday after the Chinese president was left infuriated at Justin Trudeau for "leaking" details of a closed-door meeting.

  • Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

    "The United States has no ability to produce anywhere near the number of semiconductors it needs to run its economy," Ken Griffin said.

  • Security Service of Ukraine discovers lists of collaborators in Kherson

    The Security Service of Ukraine discovered classified FSB documents during stabilisation measures in the liberated city of Kherson. Source: the Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram Quote: "While conducting stabilisation measures in liberated Kherson, members of the Security Service of Ukraine discovered classified FSB documents that contained information about their agents-collaborators.

  • Taiwan president decries 'rumours' about the island's chip investment risk

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has decried what she called "rumours" about the risk of investing in the island's semiconductor industry and said the government was working hard to ensure investments continued. Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC as well as several other chip manufacturers, plays an outsized role in providing chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to fighter jets. But the Chinese military's menacing of the island to assert Beijing's sovereignty claims, especially after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August, is causing the chip industry to rethink the risk surrounding Taiwan.

  • Katie Hobbs delivers victory speech after winning Arizona governor's race

    Katie Hobbs spoke at a victory rally on Nov. 15 a day after the Associated Press projected she will win the governor's race over Republican Kari Lake.

  • US Air Force’s ‘divest to invest’ plan is too risky

    This strategy may look attractive on paper, but past attempts show that it doesn’t work in practice. Here’s why.

  • Macron: Australia sub deal was not about confronting China

    STORY: "It is not confrontational to China because they are not nuclear-powered submarines. But the choice made by (then-Australian) Prime Minister Morrison was the opposite, re-entering into nuclear confrontation," said Macron after visiting a museum in Bangkok, where he is attending the Asia Pacific Economic Coordination (APEC) forum.Australia in 2021, under former leader Scott Morrison's government, cancelled a multi-billion-dollar order for submarines with French military shipyard Naval Group and opted instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain.New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has since reached a 555 million euro ($583.58 million) settlement over the controversial decision, a move Canberra hopes will help repair the rift between the two countries.