China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks

BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after U.S. officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.

Zhao accused the U.S. side of overrunning the agreed time for opening remarks, prompting the sharp response from the Chinese delegation. The meetings, set to continue Friday, come amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s territorial claims to Taiwan and islands in the South China and East China seas. China has also strongly objected to U.S. calls for greater transparency about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the first cases of which were recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

“It was the U.S. side that ... provoked the dispute in the first place, so the two sides had a strong smell of gunpowder and drama from the beginning in the opening remarks. It was not the original intention of the Chinese side," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing.

At the Alaska meeting, Blinken affirmed U.S. solidarity with its allies in pushing back against China’s increasing efforts to spread its authoritarian mode of government through political and economic pressure. Yang responded with a list of Chinese complaints, accusing Washington of hypocrisy for criticizing Beijing on human rights and other issues at a time when the United States itself has been roiled by domestic discontent.

Blinken said China’s actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability, and thus the U.S. was obligated to raise them publicly. Yang responded by accusing the U.S. of failing to deal with its own human rights problems and took issue with what he said was “condescension” from Blinken, Sullivan and other U.S. officials.

The State Department also accused the Chinese delegation of exceeding the time limit for opening statements and suggested it seemed "intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance.”

    What seems like a semantics argument may actually reveal quite a bit about where the Biden administration stands on North Korea. After weeks of going back and forth between calling for the "denuclearization of North Korea" and the "denuclearization of the Korean peninsula" in official statements, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and others appear to be settling on the former, The Washington Post reports. South Korea does not have nuclear weapons, and the United States pulled its tactical nukes from South Korean soil in 1991, the Post notes, but the U.S. does have nuclear-armed bombers and submarines in the region. Therefore, by focusing solely on the denuclearization of North Korea, rather than the whole peninsula, as the Biden administration appears to be doing, the U.S. may be signaling that it's drawing a harder line and does not intend to make any concessions about its bombers and submarines. It could also suggest there's a disconnect between Washington and Seoul on the matter, since the latter's readout of a Wednesday meeting between Austin and his South Korean counterpart, Suh Wook, differs from comments made by Austin's spokesman, John Kirby. This is a problem. It has been one historically and clearly it’ll continue to be one. https://t.co/T5vDC5jRPR — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 17, 2021 Either way, it's likely Pyongyang noticed. Why does it matter whether officials refer to the "denuclearization of North Korea" as opposed to the "denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula?" Here's what North Korea says the latter phrase means:https://t.co/lp2t6KoHan pic.twitter.com/8CO5yOOcCb — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) March 17, 2021 For another look at how the minutiae of diplomatic jargon can play a significant role in foreign policy, check out the thread on Taiwan-related language below. | On the surface level, its easy to overlook *why* getting the language right is so important—especially since “acknowledge” and “recognize” are synonymous in common discourse. But in diplomatic jargon, the difference is significance. 1/ https://t.co/aTsw8PNjDR — Jessica Drun (@jessicadrun) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Let informed people be jurorsLate night hosts find the lighter side of the cold war of words between Biden and Putin