China says trade envoy talks with US treasury secretary

FILE - In this May 7, 2021 file photo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington. Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. But Yellen maintained Thursday, May 27, that the inflation pressures will be temporary and if they do threaten to become embedded in the economy, the government has the tools to address that threat. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China’s chief trade envoy talked with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, the Chinese government said, but gave no indication when negotiations on ending their tariff war might resume.

Talking by video link, Vice Premier Liu He and Yellen discussed the economic situation, bilateral cooperation and other “issues of mutual concern,” according to a Commerce Ministry statement. It gave no details.

President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has yet to say what approach he will take to the conflict launched by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese imports over complaints about Beijing’s industrial policy and trade surplus. China retaliated by suspending purchases of U.S. soybeans and raising tariffs on other goods.

Liu talked by phone last week with Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the head of the U.S. delegation to the tariff talks. Tai’s office said she discussed her “ongoing review” of the trade relationship.

Negotiators haven’t met in person since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Lower-level officials hold monthly meetings by phone on the status of carrying out the “Phase 1” agreement from early 2019 aimed at ending the conflict.

The two sides agreed in the “Phase 1” deal to suspend further tariff hikes on each other’s goods and to roll some back. China promised to buy more American soybeans and other exports. Beijing fell behind on meeting that commitment after the pandemic disrupted global trade.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia detains prominent opposition politician in widening crackdown

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Dmitry Gudkov, a prominent opposition politician and former parliamentarian, was detained by Russian law enforcement officials on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported, part of a broader crackdown on Kremlin critics. While a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of parliament, Gudkov was expelled from the Just Russia party in 2013 for helping organise anti-Kremlin protests. TASS, citing unnamed sources, reported that Gudkov had been detained for 48 hours on suspicion that he had failed to pay debt under a lease agreement for a non-residential building in 2015-2017.

  • Australia's economy booms to pre-pandemic time as consumers, businesses spend

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's economy extended its rapid recovery in the first quarter as consumers and businesses spent with abandon, lifting output back above where it was last year when pandemic lockdowns tipped the country into recession. The economy expanded by a real 1.8% in the three months to March, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed. Australia is in rare company here with only five other countries boasting an economy that’s larger than before the pandemic, said Kristian Kolding, a partner at Deloitte Access Economics.

  • US, Japan reaffirm alliance amid China territorial claims

    The new head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command held talks with top Japanese officials on Tuesday and reaffirmed their alliance amid China’s increasingly assertive claims to contested areas in the region, officials said. Adm. John Aquilino, who assumed the post in April, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi shared their concern about China’s “continuous and intensified attempt to unilaterally change the status quo in the East and South China Seas," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Under the current circumstances, the importance of the alliance is greater than ever,” Motegi told Aquilio in his opening remarks.

  • Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth

    European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet has captured a glorious set of high-resolution images of Earth from the ISS' "crow's nest." The post Astronaut Captures New, Glorious Images of Earth appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Pac funded by Trump loyalists targets 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him

    America Strong Pac has launched website which features all of the Republican rebels states: ‘Remove the 10 pretenders’ Donald Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The 10 Republican House representatives who voted to impeach Donald Trump are all being targeted by a well-funded new political group largely funded by supporters of the former president. America Strong Pac has launched a website which features all 10 of the Republican rebels, whose vote angered Trump and his legion of loyal followers who still hold immense power in the party despite his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. “Remove the 10 pretenders,” the group’s website states. The 10 Republicans joined with Democrats to approve one article of impeachment against Trump, charging the president with “incitement of insurrection” for his actions around the 6 January storming of the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. Trump was later acquitted in a Senate trial. The news is the latest salvo in a fight in the Republican party as it seeks to come to terms with Trump’s ousting. Trump’s grip on the party remains firm and there is much outright hostility to the few senior politicians who criticize him or vote against his wishes. America Strong’s treasurer is Jack Mantua, who was the Trump campaign’s executive director of strategic coalitions, and Bill White, a Georgia businessman and prolific Trump fundraiser, has been helping to line up potential donors for the organization, according to the Axios news website. A particular target of the group is Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, who was ousted from her senior leadership position in the House after thundering criticism of Trump’s actions around the 6 January attack in which five people died. Cheney has said that keeping Trump out of office in the future is one of her main aims, but she now faces several Republican primary challengers for her seat. White told Axios that America Strong would be monitoring her “permanently” in the future in a bid to rid her from the party. “Liz Cheney betrayed us,” said a short, 30-second video ad on the website.

  • Thailand reports record virus cases; delays Bangkok easing

    Thailand is redoubling efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus in labor camps, factories and markets as the number of new reported cases surged Monday to the highest level so far. A government spokesman said public health authorities met with labor and industry officials to discuss better ways to curb infections that are concentrated in crowded, high-risk places. The government reported a record 5,485 new cases on Monday, with nearly 2,000 in prisons.

  • Biden taps Harris to lead administration's effort to protect voting rights

    Biden acknowledged the hurdles for federal election reform in Congress, including "two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends."

  • Labour demands 'urgent investigation' into the Conservatives after Boris Johnson's party declares donations from companies that don't exist

    The Labour Party has written to the chief executive of the Electoral Commission to call for an "urgent investigation" into donations received by the Conservatives.

  • Huawei ex-director on trial in Poland on China spying charge

    Two men accused of spying for China went on trial Tuesday in Warsaw — a Chinese citizen who is a former sales director of Huawei in Poland and a Polish cybersecurity expert. The men, Weijing Wang and Piotr Durbajlo, have both pleaded not guilty.

  • Duterte opposes full disclosure of deadly drug raid details

    The Philippine president has rejected full public disclosure of details of his administration’s deadly anti-drug crackdown, citing national security. President Rodrigo Duterte said in televised remarks Monday night that divulging confidential information like intelligence about suspects used by law enforcers for drug raids could undermine his administration’s campaign against criminality.

  • We’re Finally Getting Names For The COVID Variants — Here’s Why

    On Monday, the World Health Organization announced that the COVID-19 variants will officially receive “easy-to-pronounce,” “non-stigmatizing” labels. A group of virologists, scientists, and nomenclature experts are calling on people to refer to the various strains by letters of the Greek alphabet. The variants will keep their official scientific names, but just as coronavirus has become shorthand for COVID-19, strains like the B.1.1.7 and B.135 variants will now be called the Alpha and Beta vari

  • WallStreetBets Emboldens AMC Despite Long-Term Uphill Battle

    The holiday-shortened week has been good for the stock market, including the companies on the famous WallStreetBets Reddit forum.

  • Can Biden close the racial wealth gap?

    President Biden vowed on Tuesday to close the vast and persistent difference between the assets of Black and white Americans. That racial wealth gap stems from injustices going back to the era of slavery and is reflected today in factors like home valuation and access to credit.

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back on criticism of diversity in military

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday hit back against criticism that increasing diversity in the military's ranks would weaken security, in a wide-ranging CNN interview.Driving the news: The Army said it had to disable comments on a recent recruiting ad that featured stories from real soldiers — including immigrants and one recruit with two moms — after backlash emerged from conservative media and political figures including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: The military "will never be too soft," he said. "I think our adversaries would like to capitalize on talking points like that, you know, the Chinese, the Russians." "What this department, what Lloyd Austin is focused on, is the defense of our nation." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden honors war dead at Arlington, implores nation to heal

    President Joe Biden honored America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground and extolling the sacrifices of the fallen for the pursuit of democracy, “the soul of America.” Biden invoked the iconic battles of history and joined them to the present as he implored Americans to rise above the divisions straining the union, which he described in stark terms. The president was joined Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which is dedicated to deceased service members whose remains have not been identified.

  • China's Xi calls for greater global media reach

    China President Xi Jinping said the country must improve the way it tells its "stories" to a global audience as it seeks to develop an international voice that reflects its status on the world stage, official news agency Xinhua reported. Speaking at a Communist Party study meeting, Xi said it was crucial for China to improve its ability to spread its messages globally in order to present a "true, three-dimensional and comprehensive China", Xinhua said on Tuesday. China needed to develop an "international voice" to match its national strength and global status, Xinhua said, citing Xi.

  • What to Watch for at Today's OPEC+ Oil Producer's Meeting

    Volatile oil exploration and production stocks like MRO, DVN, FANG, EOG, HES and OXY will be most affected by the OPEC+ meeting outcome.

  • Singapore to allow alternative COVID-19 vaccines for use by private sector

    To enhance Singapore's overall vaccine coverage and offer more flexibility, the government will allow private healthcare providers here to import and administer alternative COVID-19 vaccines via Special Access Routes (SARs).

  • Space junk damages International Space Station's robotic arm

    A piece of space junk smashed into the International Space Station and damaged the orbiting lab's robotic arm, according to NASA and the Canadian Space Agency.

  • Ancelotti re-joins Real Madrid, leaves Everton

    Carlo Ancelotti to re-join Real Madrid as their manager, as he has left Everton.