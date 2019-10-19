China says will work with the U.S. to address each other's core concerns

NANCHANG, China, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese vice premier Liu He said on Saturday that China will work with the United States to address each other's core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and that stopping the trade war would be good for both sides and the world.

Liu also said the Chinese government has every confidence in its ability to meet macroeconomic targets for the year.

Liu, who is also the chief negotiator in China's trade talks with the United States, was speaking at a virtual reality conference in Nanchang, capital of southeastern Jiangxi province. (Additional reporting by Ryan Woo and Samuel Shen; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)