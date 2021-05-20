China says U.S. warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea

FILE PHOTO: Handout file photo of the U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur patrolling in the Philippine Sea
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Thursday a U.S. warship had illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea, the latest salvo in the two nations' dispute over Beijing's territorial claims in the busy waterway.

In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theater Command said the USS Curtis Wilbur entered the waters near the Paracel Islands without permission, adding that its ships and planes followed the U.S. vessel.

It added that China opposed the U.S. action, which it said violated its sovereignty and undermined regional peace and stability.

South China Sea has emerged as one of many flashpoints in the testy Sino-U.S. relations, with Washington rejecting what it has called unlawful territorial claims asserted by Beijing in the resources-rich waters. U.S. warships have passed through the South China Sea with increasing frequency in recent years, a show of force against the Chinese claims.

The U.S. Navy said later on Thursday the USS Curtis Wilbur "asserted navigational rights and freedoms" near the Paracel Islands, over which China, Taiwan and Vietnam all claim sovereignty.

"The unilateral imposition of any authorization or advance-notification requirement for innocent passage is not permitted by international law," the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • House GOP Israel caucus defends Israel's rights

    Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY and members of the House Republican Israel Caucus on Wednesday condemned Hamas and said Israel has the right to defend itself. (May 19)

  • China protests latest US Navy passage through Taiwan Strait

    China on Wednesday protested the latest passage by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. "The United States military will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows," the Navy said in a statement.

  • Oil falls for third day on rising coronavirus infections, U.S. stockpiles

    Oil prices fell on Thursday after a slump in the previous session, as rising U.S. stockpiles added to concerns about a hit to demand from surging coronavirus infections in Asia and possible U.S. rate hikes. U.S. oil fell 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $63.29 a barrel, after a 3.3% drop in the previous session. "A resurgence in COVID-19 cases across parts of Asia is doing little to support the market in the near term," ING Economics said in a note.

  • Biden celebrates Coast Guard, stresses role on world stage

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday used his first commencement address as commander in chief to tell Coast Guard Academy graduates they will play a vital role as the United States reasserts itself on the world stage. Biden, speaking at the Coast Guard's sun-soaked Connecticut campus, told the 240 graduates that “the world is changing” and told them that they are at “significant inflection point.” “The best way to meet the wide array of threats we meet today is by investing in America’s enduring advantages," said Biden, "and ensure we’re operating from a position of strength.”

  • Chicago mayor faces dashed hopes of her backers

    Lori Lightfoot had her work cut out for her when she became mayor of Chicago in 2019, running as a progressive Democrat and outsider who would bring big change to City Hall. Among her early challenges: a troubled police department, deep financial problems, entrenched inequality, a teacher strike and a president who liked to pile on via Twitter. Lightfoot acknowledged this week that she hasn't accomplished much of what she hoped when she replaced former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as mayor of the nation’s third-largest city, promising to do the job better.

  • Appeals court hears case of 3 ex-cops charged in Floyd death

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments Thursday on whether three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd 's death should face an additional count of aiding and abetting third-degree murder. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to face trial next March on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Prosecutors want to add the third charge following an appeals court ruling in February.

  • Thais killed by rocket in Israel part of large workforce

    The deaths of two Thai migrant workers in Israel in a rocket attack from Gaza cast fresh light on the difficult lives thousands of Thais face far from home. It is not unusual for Thais from economically disadvantaged rural areas to seek work abroad at wages considerably higher than they could earn at home, in more developed countries where there is a shortage of workers for unskilled manual labor such as agricultural work. Israel started bringing in migrant workers after the first Intifada, the 1987-93 Palestinian revolt, in order “to replace Palestinian workers that employers did not trust anymore,” said Miriam Anati, coordinator for agricultural workers at Kav LaOved, an Israeli private group that seeks to protect the rights of disadvantaged workers.

  • Top US general monitoring Israel-Hamas conflict in case it spreads to Lebanon

    Gen. Frank McKenzie, the top U.S. general in the Middle East, said he is closely monitoring the conflict between Israel and Hamas in case it widens into Lebanon. McKenzie, who is overseeing the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, also said that he would present a plan in early June to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for how the U.S. would carry out its "over-the-horizon" operations after all 2,500 American troops have left. The U.S. Central Command commander talked with a small group of reporters traveling with him to the Middle East Wednesday about how CENTCOM will soon incorporate Israel into its area of responsibility, assuming the primary U.S. military relationship that for decades has been undertaken by U.S. European Command.

  • Nord Stream 2: Biden waives US sanctions on Russian pipeline

    The US also waives sanctions on a Putin ally who leads the firm behind the Nord Stream 2 project.

  • Biden's pattern with Israel: public support, private scolds

    It's a story Joe Biden has loved recounting over the decades: A chain-smoking Golda Meir welcoming the 30-year-old senator to Israel on his first visit in 1973 and giving him a grandmotherly hug before schooling him on the Six-Day War and the dangers still faced by Israel. A classified Israeli government memo, though, paints a less anodyne version of Biden's meeting with the Israeli prime minister that day, reporting that the young senator privately “displayed an enthusiasm” that “signaled his lack of diplomatic experience” as he laid out his concerns over land seized in the West Bank and Gaza Strip by Israel years earlier. The document was published last year by Israel’s Channel 13.

  • Opponents to Jan. 6 commission ‘fear’ Trump - Rep. Hoyer

    Supporters of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters made their final arguments before a House of Representatives vote set for Wednesday.As the Democratic-led House neared the vote, a handful of Republicans joined Democrats in speaking in favor of forming an independent commission modeled after the one that investigated the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.Dealing a significant blow to the chances of congressional passage of legislation establishing a commission, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his opposition, calling it "the House Democrats' slanted and unbalanced proposal" and said existing congressional investigations are sufficient.In the evenly split Senate - controlled by Democrats only because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast tie-breaking votes - Republicans can block the legislation. At least 60 votes are needed to advance most bills in the 100-member Senate.

  • A shipment of Uniqlo shirts was seized by US customs after officials suspected they were produced using forced labor in Xinjiang

    The fast-fashion retailer denies the shirts were made in the contested Uighur region.

  • This isn’t the first time Bill Gates has damaged his reputation

    Bill Gates has taken hits to his reputation before. Before Gates got into philanthropy, he was perceived as a bullying monopolist.

  • China on Mars: Zhurong rover returns first pictures

    Imagery comes back from the six-wheeled robot that landed successfully at the weekend.

  • House rebukes spa attacks as reminder of anti-Asian violence

    The Democratic-led House on Wednesday approved a resolution condemning attacks in March that killed six women of Asian descent at Atlanta-area massage businesses, which they characterized as a grim reminder of a surge in violence directed at Asian Americans. The resolution by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., was approved on a 244-180 vote. It also rebuked local law enforcement officers who downplayed the potential that the attacks were a hate crime.

  • First look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga line of toys and collectibles (exclusive)

    Exclusive sneak peek at the new line featuring what Marvel boss Kevin Feige calls "treasured memories" from the MCU's first three phases, including items from Lego, Hasbro and Sideshow.

  • China Has Bought 37% of Next Year’s Corn Imports Just From U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its pace of buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs.The Asian nation bought about 9.5 million metric tons of U.S. corn from the 2021-22 season so far this month, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture figures. The agency expects China to import around 26 million tons from worldwide suppliers for the period that begins in September.China has been a key source of demand for grains to feed its rapidly expanding hog herd, helping push the price of crops to record highs, and there’s little indication its appetite is abating. The country’s purchases from the U.S., the world’s top corn supplier, is happening as dry conditions threaten crops in Brazil, which ranks second for global shipments of the grain.Corn futures have slid about 13% from a eight-year high of $7.3525 a bushel on May 7, a peak that followed a run-up in prices that began mid-April. The most-active contract fell as much as 3.2% to $6.37 a bushel in Wednesday trading in Chicago.“They’ve found a flat price that they like, and they continue to make purchases for delivery by next winter,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, said in a note. “They want to have coverage in place with Brazil’s crop getting smaller and the U.S. crop facing undetermined risks for the growing season ahead.”“Chatter within China reflects an expectation that Chinese buyers will continue to buy until they’ve booked closed to 15 million metric tons of U.S. new-crop corn,” Suderman said. A large chunk of purchases are going into the country’s cash market, he added, “suggesting that Chinese demand is much stronger than previously believed.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US general to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan

    The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Wednesday he will make recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early June on how to monitor and fight terrorist groups in Afghanistan from beyond its borders after all American forces withdraw. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, said negotiations with Afghanistan's neighbors for overflight rights and troop basing are “moving forward” but will take time. As a result, he said, the way the United States keeps an eye on the terrorist threat and aids the Afghan military will evolve as agreements are reached or security conditions on the ground change.

  • Solving climate crisis will require 'total transformation' of global energy use, IEA report says

    To solve climate change, people must stop using gasoline-powered cars within 14 years, abandon the pursuit of new coal mines and oil exploration, and completely transform "the energy systems that underpin our economies," says a report from the International Energy Agency.

  • Backers of Adam Kinzinger launch group to boost his politics

    Allies of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a prominent Trump critic who now argues he's trying to save the Republican Party, are launching a new advocacy group, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The group and a sister super PAC will boost Kinzinger's political brand, help insulate him from primary challenges next year and be able to boost like-minded politicians elsewhere in the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The congressman has drawn the wrath of the Trump faithful over his vote to impeach the former president and persistent criticism of the party's embrace of election conspiracy theories.Kinzinger is an Air National Guard pilot who has flown missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.What's new: Keep Country First Policy Action, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, plans to "use both earned and paid media to drive the national narrative on key issues," according to a memo on its launch shared with Axios on Wednesday.It also hopes to "build a grassroots army" that it can activate in support of a centrist policy agenda to "improve political dialogue and reestablish faith in our institutions."The group's board includes two former Republican members of Congress: Virginia's Barbara Comstock and Florida's Tom Rooney.Republican consultant Mario Castillo also will have a board seat.What they're saying: "We want to begin the process of restoring faith in our institutions by advocating for the sort of commonsense policies that will give the average American hope that the federal government can put their interests first," Comstock said in a statement about the group's launch.The big picture: The nonprofit's launch comes shortly after Kinzinger allies unveiled a super PAC designed to support Republicans who break ranks with the party's Trump-aligned mainstream.Kinzinger is among the most prominent of that bloc. It also includes Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who was booted from House leadership last week over her criticism of Trump's role in fomenting January's siege on the U.S. Capitol.Both are facing primary challengers firmly aligned with Trump and determined to purge the party of his critics.Between the lines: Trump remains the unquestionable leader of the GOP. But his internal critics include some of the party's top donors.These new Kinzinger-aligned groups will allow deep-pocketed Trump critics to finance a political apparatus that can help shield like-minded elected officials from the former president's wrath — and that of his many allies.Both the super PAC and the nonprofit can accept unlimited contributions.That far exceeds the $5,800 per-cycle maximum each donor can give to a federal political campaign.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free