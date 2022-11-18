China Says UK Abused State Power to Overturn Chip Factory Deal

2
Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China said the UK overstepped its authority and violated Nexperia Holding BV’s rights when the government decided to reverse the company’s takeover of a Welsh semiconductor factory.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The UK has overstretched the concept of national security and abused state power to directly interfere in a Chinese company’s normal investment cooperation in Britain,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters at a regular press briefing on Friday. “This violates the lawful rights and interests of the company concerned and the market economy principles and international trade rules which has long claimed itself to be a champion of.”

British Business Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Nexperia’s owner, Shanghai-listed Wingtech Technology Co., to sell Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia bought the UK’s largest microchip factory last year. The Chinese-owned company has said it will appeal the decision.

Read More: UK Blocks Chinese-Led Buyout of Biggest Microchip Factory

Wingtech’s Dutch subsidiary will be forced to sell the 86% of Newport Wafer Fab it bought in July 2021, in a deal which was worth about £63 million ($75 million), a person familiar with the matter said at the time. It held a small stake before that date, prior to the scope of new UK takeover rules. The facility makes “wafers” of silicon which are then turned into semiconductors in applications like cars.

Following a protracted review, British officials concluded there was a risk to national security from the site’s potential to produce compound semiconductors, which could be useful for electric vehicles, 5G and facial recognition, “and the potential for those activities to undermine UK capabilities,” according to the government order.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Reporter Beaten by HK Protesters in 2019 Died, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A former mainland Chinese reporter who became a public figure after his assault by protesters at Hong Kong’s airport during the 2019 unrest, has died.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to

  • World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch

    Russia raises concerns over situation in Korean penninsula, blaming US for pushing North Korea

  • Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures

    Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Cancels Weekend Trip to Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler will no longer travel to Japan this weekend, canceling what would have been his first visit in three years to one of the kingdom’s biggest oil customers.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to

  • Barbados spearheads push on climate disaster financing

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations. A plan put forward by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley would overhaul the way much of development lending works. It is also giving voice to developing nations struggling under rising debt from climate damage.

  • War, North Korea missile tests loom over Asia-Pacific summit

    Threats to peace and stability burst onto the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim leaders Friday in Bangkok after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese territorial waters. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand convened an emergency meeting on the missile launch. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts," she said.

  • Elon Musk tells Twitter employees to put in ‘long hours at high intensity’ or take severance

    The new Twitter chief is now reportedly asking employees to either get on board with the social-media company's new culture or walk away

  • Ukraine's over-the-top response to a fatal missile explosion in Poland could hurt its credibility at a crucial moment in the war

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the incident was not Ukraine's fault, pinning responsibility on Russia for attacking in the first place.

  • Turkey Tested New Censorship Powers After Istanbul Blast

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aftermath of a deadly bombing in central Istanbul, the Turkish government demonstrated its newly enhanced power to cut off flows of information and to assert state control over the public debate. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes

  • Paycheck Protection Program fraud sends South Florida political consultant to prison

    Omar Smith of Royal Palm Beach, who worked for Dale Holness and Andrew Gillum among others, admitted to defrauding the federal government of $212,500.

  • Goldman Says China, South Korea Stocks to Outperform Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s analysts turned bullish on the equity markets of China and South Korea, predicting they will outperform in 2023 as Beijing relaxes its Covid-Zero policy and the global backdrop improves. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnEliza

  • Russia not ruling out more talks with U.S., foreign ministry says

    Strategic stability is a term Russia and the United States, the world's two biggest nuclear powers, use to mean reducing the risk of nuclear war. Russian and the U.S. officials are expected to meet soon in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6 to discuss the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

  • Trump Abandoned Key Claim in Mar-a-Lago Records Fight, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump either abandoned or failed to prove core privilege issues that he originally raised in pushing for a special master to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, the Justice Department said.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stag

  • John Herdman: the mastermind who has led Canada to the men’s and women’s World Cups

    The Englishman will complete an extraordinary journey with Canada in Qatar. And those who have played under him are quick to praise his motivational skills

  • Alabama calls off another execution, fails to set Kenneth Smith's IV before death warrant expires

    Alabama called off its second execution in a row, citing legal filings that created a late start and difficulties in setting an IV for Kenneth Smith.

  • Nazanin Boniadi spotlights Iranian women at academy event

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi used a gathering of Oscar winners and prominent Hollywood figures to deliver a powerful plea about the need to support female protestors in Iran. “We owe it to our counterparts in Iran to stand with them as they fight for their most basic human rights,” said Boniadi, referencing the wave of defiance following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in Tehran who picked her up for wearing her hijab too loosely. With Oscar-winners Chloé Zhao, Marlee Matlin, Ruth E. Carter, and actors like Claire Foy, Tessa Thompson, Lucy Boynton and Ximena Lamadrid looking on, Boniadi said she couldn’t “help but feel the urgency of joining in sisterhood with the women of Iran.”

  • Broncos to wear Color Rush uniform against Raiders

    Broncos will wear their Color Rush uniforms with the throwback "D" logo against the Raiders this week 🔥🏈

  • Macron: Conventional submarine deal with Australia 'still on the table'

    Asked about France's offer to supply diesel-powered submarines to Australia, Macron said: "It is known, it is still on the table", adding that talks were ongoing on the modalities of a potential deal. The deal, which according to media reports could lead to the delivery of four submarines, is seen as a possible consolation prize for France's defence industry after Canberra walked away from a much larger agreement on more advanced, and more strategically sensitive, nuclear-powered vessels. Relations between the two Western allies reached a low last year when Australia cancelled the multibillion-dollar deal and opted for nuclear submarines to be built with U.S. and British technology instead as part of a military pact known as AUKUS.

  • Ukraine energy supply under persistent Russian attack, heavy fighting in east

    KYIV/KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian forces kept up a barrage of shell and missile attacks on various regions of Ukraine, many hitting power infrastructure, while heavy fighting persisted in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east of the country. As the winter's first snow fell in Kyiv, authorities said they were working to restore power nationwide after Russia earlier this week unleashed what Ukraine said was the heaviest bombardment of civilian infrastructure of the war, which began on Feb. 24 when Russia invaded its neighbour. About 10 million people are without power, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a Thursday evening video address, in a country with a pre-war population of about 44 million.

  • China-made Paris Olympics mascots fuel criticism in France

    The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics are a symbol of the French Republic. Most of them are made in China, and that does not go down well in France. The Phryges mascots are manufactured by French companies Gipsy Toys and Doudou et Compagnie.