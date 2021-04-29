China says US increasing military activity directed at it

FILE - In this April 23, 2019, file photo, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in a naval parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of China's PLA Navy in the sea near Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China says it is holding naval drills involving the battlegroup of the aircraft carrier Liaoning in waters near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — Activity by U.S. military ships and surveillance planes directed at China has increased significantly under President Joe Biden's administration, a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry said Thursday.

As an example, Wu Qian said the Navy destroyer USS Mustin recently conducted close-in observation of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its battle group.

That had “seriously interfered with the Chinese side’s training activities and seriously threatened the safety of navigation and personnel on the both sides,” Wu said. The ship was warned to leave and a formal protest was filed with the U.S., he said.

Activity by U.S. military ships was up 20% and by planes 40% in Chinese-claimed areas since Biden took office in January over the same period last year, Wu said.

“The U.S. frequently dispatches ships and planes to operate in seas and airspace near China, promoting regional militarization and threatening regional peace and stability," Wu said at a monthly briefing held virtually.

China routinely objects to the U.S. military presence in the South China Sea, which it claims almost in its entirety, as well as the passage of Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait.

The country recently marked the 20th anniversary of the collision between a U.S. surveillance plane and a Chinese navy fighter near the Chinese island province of Hainan that resulted in the Chinese pilot's death. He was called a hero who sacrificed himself for the defense of the motherland. The U.S. says its plane was in international airspace and the accident was the result of reckless flying by the Chinese side.

Wu also blasted moves to beef up monitoring of Chinese aircraft movements by Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy claimed by China as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.

Efforts by Taiwan's government to stave off what China refers to as inevitable unification are like “a mantis trying to stop a chariot," Wu said.

The U.S. maintains only unofficial relations with Taiwan in deference to Beijing, but provides the island with defensive weapons and is legally bound to treat threats to it as matters of “grave concern." Increased activity by the Chinese military around Taiwan has been raising concern about the possibility of a conflict.

In an interview with Britain's Sky News, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu reiterated recent warnings that the military threat from China is growing through “misinformation campaigns, hybrid warfare, and ... grey zone activities."

“And all these seem to be preparing for their final military assault against Taiwan,” Wu told Sky.

“This is our country, this is our people and this is our way of life. We will defend ourselves to the very end," Wu said.

Biden did not address such military threats in his address to Congress on Wednesday night, instead emphasizing that China and others were “closing in fast" in economic and technological terms.

“We’re in a competition with China and other countries to win the 21st century,” Biden said.

That drew a harsh response from China's Foreign Ministry, reflecting how hopes for an improvement in the tone, if not the substance, of relations under Biden have born little fruit.

“The U.S. always demands that others follow the rules while violating the rules themselves," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

“It is in nature out of Cold War thinking and ideological bias, and is a sign of lack of self-confidence," Wang said. “We hope the U.S. can discard the mentality of sour grapes towards China."

Recommended Stories

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • A Navy Destroyer Teamed Up With Drones to Hit a Ship 250 Miles Away

    Welcome to the future of naval warfare.

  • Young women, grown up without Taliban, dread their return

    Inside Ms. Sadat’s Beauty Salon in Afghanistan’s capital, Sultana Karimi leans intently over a customer, meticulously shaping her eyebrows. “With the return of Taliban, society will be transformed and ruined,” Karimi said. It would have been totally out of the question under the Taliban, who ruled until the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

  • Earth has been knocked off its axis over the last 25 years, changing the locations of the north and south poles

    A recent study suggests that melting ice from polar glaciers has shifted Earth's axis - changing where the north and south poles are located.

  • US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. The Navy released black-and-white footage of the encounter Monday night in international waters of the northern reaches of the Persian Gulf near Kuwait, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident.

  • Grand Canyon seeks volunteers to kill bison within the park. Here’s why

    Volunteers also will need to haul bison carcasses, which can be very heavy.

  • Deputy killed, another wounded in North Carolina standoff; suspected shooter barricaded in home

    A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has died and another has been wounded in a shooting that prompted a daylong standoff.

  • Japan's unused 14 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles

    Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation campaign. Japan has secured the largest amount of COVID-19 vaccines in Asia, as it gears up for the Olympics in the summer. By the end of April, Japan will have imported enough vials of Pfizer Inc's vaccine for almost 17 million doses, according to a schedule from the Cabinet Office.

  • Mars helicopter photographs Mars rover

    Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.

  • Biden talks tough on China in first speech to Congress

    President Joe Biden took aim at China in his first speech to Congress on Wednesday, pledging to maintain a strong U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific and promising to boost technological development and trade. And in a line that drew some of the strongest applause of the evening, he said, "There is simply no reason the blades for wind turbines can't be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing."

  • Storage Wars Sneak Peek: Brandi Passante Weeds Through 'Trash' to Turn a $195 Unit into $800

    "Aside from all the trash, ultimately we pretty much tripled our money," Storage Wars' Brandi Passante says in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the reality series

  • Jake Paul adds Kamaru Usman to the list of UFC fighters he wants to box

    At some point, the list of MMA fighters Jake Paul says he'll meet in the boxing ring probably will outpace the ones he hasn't.

  • ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Accuses Show of ‘Liberal Bias': ‘We Never Talked About Hunter Biden’

    “What I find interesting is not the stories we talk about, but the stories we don’t talk about,” McCain says On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain called out her own show for their “liberal bias,” saying: “What I find interesting is not the stories we talk about, but the stories we don’t talk about. We never talked about Hunter Biden … if Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr. coughed in the wrong directions we talk about it.” McCain has frequently called attention to her conservative views clashing with those of her more liberal co-hosts. But on Wednesday’s show, she specifically made reference to the fact that most of the subjects chosen for “Hot Topics” contain issues that are pro-liberal, essentially calling out the producers of her own show for their bias. The co-hosts discussed two recent on-air mistakes from Fox News concerning Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and when asked by Whoopi Goldberg if she thought the media had a right to fact-check stories before the public sees them, McCain ended up defending the conservative network. After asserting that she remains the token conservative woman on the show, McCain went on to complain about her feelings against liberal media, and called out CNN and MSNBC for being just as bad as Fox News. “There’s a reason why Fox is killing it in the ratings and laps everyone else. It’s because it seems like it’s rigged every place else. You think Jim Acosta isn’t an activist? I don’t have any trust in people on CNN,” McCain said. “I take such umbrage at this entire concept that liberal media which runs all of media, all of tech, all of entertainment, all of music, all three branches of government, I’m supposed to feel bad that Fox News has like, two things that have been inaccurate? I mean let’s go down the list of things on CNN and NBC that are inaccurate.” Read original story ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Accuses Show of ‘Liberal Bias': ‘We Never Talked About Hunter Biden’ At TheWrap

  • Volkswagen ID.4 GTX performance EV revealed: more horsepower, AWD

    Volkswagen introduced the performance-oriented GTX variant of its new ID.4 electric car Wednesday, showing off punched-up styling inside and out, a new dual-motor powertrain making 50% more power than the base car, and some other tricks the company has up its sleeve. A dual-motor setup means all-wheel drive, which has both straight-line performance and foul-weather benefits.

  • U.S. Navy ship fires warning shots in another tense encounter with Iran

    An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

  • Taiwan to send COVID aid to India this weekend

    Taiwan has bought 150 oxygen concentrators and aims to send them to India this weekend to help it deal with a massive increase in COVID-19 infections, and is also looking at providing further aid, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Thursday. Countries around the world have been rushing to help India alleviate the crisis. Wu told reporters that they had been working on an aid package for India and have already purchased 150 oxygen concentrators which should be able to be sent this weekend.

  • Mobius Backs Indian Stocks Even Amid Covid Crisis

    Apr.29 -- Mark Mobius, the investment guru who introduced&nbsp;emerging markets&nbsp;to a generation of investors, discusses the opportunities he sees in Asia. Mobius, who set up&nbsp;Mobius&nbsp;Capital Partners after&nbsp;three decades&nbsp;at Franklin Templeton Investments, also talks about the market implications of President Joe Biden's spending program, crypto currencies, and the relations between the U.S. and China. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Haslinda Amin on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • WHO warns UK is among countries with highest spread of Indian coronavirus variant

    India is facing a significant wave of COVID infections.

  • Stephen A. Smith gives Wizards 'zero' chance of making noise in playoffs

    Stephen A. Smith likes the Wizards' chances of getting into the Eastern Conference playoffs but believes they'll be sent home rather quickly.

  • China has cornered the market on antibiotics, so the U.S. must rebuild its manufacturing capacity

    As Congress and the White House debate a potentially wide-ranging infrastructure package, federal investment to bring antibiotic production back to the U.S. should be a top priority.