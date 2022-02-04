China says US should do more to reduce North Korea tensions

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun addresses the United Nations Security Council, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
EDiTH M. LEDERER
·2 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China’s U.N. ambassador said Friday the United States should come up with “more attractive and more practical” policies and actions to reduce tensions with North Korea and avoid a return to the “vicious circle” of confrontation, condemnation and sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Zhang Jun said the solution lies in direct dialogue, and if the Biden administration wants to see a breakthrough “they should show more sincerity and flexibility.”

He told reporters before heading into closed consultations of the U.N. Security Council called by the United States following North Korea’s most recent test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the American territory of Guam that “what I see is the key in solving this issue is already in the hands of the United States.”

Asked what else the United States should do since it has already said it is prepared to talk with North Korea, the Chinese ambassador pointed to talks between former U.S. president Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore and Hanoi.

“We have seen the suspension of the nuclear test, we have seen the suspension of the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles” by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name, he said. “And then what has been done by the U.S.?”

Zhang said the Biden administration should be asked “in what way they can accommodate the concerns of DPRK ... to really bring tension down and then to put things under control.”

The Chinese ambassador called this “a critical moment” and said all concerned parties, including Security Council members, “should stay prudent in words and actions" and avoid further escalation of tensions.

“We have seen a vicious circle -- confrontation, condemnation, sanctions, and then coming back to condemnation, confrontation and sanctions again,” Zhang said. “So, what will be the end?”

He said that’s why China and Russia tabled a draft U.N. Security Council resolution in November that would lift some sanctions against North Korea.

“We do not think that draft resolution will solve all the problems,” Zhang said. “But then, at least we are doing something in facilitating the further improvement and avoiding the escalation of the tension.”

Asked whether the Security Council should respond to the nine missile launches by the DPRK in January -- the most ever -- the Chinese ambassador said council members are still consulting.

“The question is in what way we can keep the situation under control and avoiding the escalation, the further escalation, the out-of-control of the situation and avoiding going back to a vicious circle,” he said. “That’s the point.”

Zhang said the answer lies in the hands of the United States.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sending mercenaries to Libya main income source for Darfur armed groups: UN

    Providing mercenaries in Libya's internal conflict has become the main source of revenue for armed groups from Sudan's own war-torn Darfur region, the United Nations said in a report Friday.

  • North Korean internet outages caused by lone US hacker seeking payback

    A U.S. man has reportedly managed to single-handedly take down most of North Korea's websites from the comfort of his living room after the hermit nation allegedly targeted him with a cyber attack last year. The hacker, only identified by his handle P4x, took matters into his own hands after the U.S. government failed to provide help following the North Korean cyber attack in late January 2021, according to Wired.

  • Emerging Market Value Stocks Look Ready to Run

    As interest rates rise, growth stocks fade and value has begun to rebound. The problem: EM money managers have a wide range of definitions for the asset class.

  • Want North Korea breakthrough? China tells U.S. to show flexibility

    The key to solving the issue of North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs is "in the hands" of the United States, China's U.N. Ambassador said on Friday, urging Washington to show "more sincerity and flexibility" if it wants a breakthrough. "They should come up with more attractive and more practical, more flexible approaches, policies and actions in accommodating concerns of DPRK," said ambassador Zhang Jun, referring to North Korea's formal name - the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "The key in solving this issue is already in the hands of the United States," he told reporters ahead of a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea.

  • Olympics-Opening ceremony ends with Uyghur skier lighting cauldron

    The Beijing Winter Games opened on Friday night in a snow- and ice themed ceremony at the Bird's Nest stadium that concluded with the cauldron lit by two young Chinese Olympians, one of them a member of China's Uyghur minority. During a performance that went longer than scheduled on a frigid night in the Chinese capital, President Xi Jinping declared the opening of an Olympics whose preparations were beset by the pandemic and criticism over human rights in China. Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a 20-year-old cross-country skiier born in Altay in the western Xinjiang region, lit the cauldron along with Zhao Jiawen, 21, who competes in Nordic combined, finishing a torch relay whose final runners were Chinese Olympians from recent decades.

  • Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable

    The military investigation into the deadly attack during the Afghanistan evacuation has concluded that a suicide bomber, carrying 20 pounds of explosives packed with ball bearings, acted alone, and that the deaths of more than 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were not preventable. The blast at Abbey Gate outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 killed 11 U.S. Marines, a sailor and a soldier, who were screening the thousands of Afghans frantically trying to get onto one of the crowded flights leaving the country after the Taliban takeover. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

  • 2022 GMC Hummer EV could get a rival from China's Dongfeng

    China-based Dongfeng is reportedly planning to launch an electric off-roader sub-brand whose first production will be a Hummer-like EV.

  • 2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school

    Two men have been charged in a shooting at a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured, the Hennepin County attorney announced Friday. Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and 18-year-old Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, both of Minneapolis, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, prosecutor Mike Freeman said. Rice was found shot outside South Education Center in Richfield Tuesday and a 17-year-old student was found wounded in the school's main entrance.

  • 2 memos from 2020 show beginning of 'alternate electors' scheme and importance of January 6 deadline, The New York Times reports

    Trying to overturn the 2020 election in seven swing states, Republicans acted as electors and filed certificates to Congress claiming Trump won.

  • As economy collapses, some young Lebanese turn to militancy

    Two weeks before he was supposed to get married, Bakr Seif told his mother he was going out to see his fiancee and would be back for lunch. Last week, he was among nine people killed in an Iraqi army airstrike targeting suspected militants in eastern Iraq. As Lebanon slid deeper into economic misery over recent months, dozens of young men have disappeared from the country’s marginalized north and later surfaced in Iraq, where they are believed to have joined the Islamic State group.

  • Trump Is Charging $100K for a Photo-Op at Mar-a-Lago as Part of Republican Midterm Fundraiser

    The former president's political groups — and the millions they've raised — underline his continued popularity among conservatives despite his two impeachments and 2020 election loss

  • US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance

    The Biden administration on Friday restored some sanctions relief to Iran’s atomic program as talks aimed at salvaging the languishing 2015 nuclear deal enter a critical phase. As U.S. negotiators head back to Vienna for what could be a make-or-break session, Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The waivers are intended to entice Iran to return to compliance with the 2015 deal that it has been violating since former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed U.S. sanctions.

  • Breaking EU ranks, Polish leader in Beijing diplomacy push

    Alone among his fellow European Union leaders, Poland's president was in Beijing Friday for the Winter Olympics opening in what his office said was a bid to maintain good ties with China and lobby for an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions. President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday, his office said. Other EU leaders have followed the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, among others, in a stated or unstated diplomatic boycott of the Games due to China's human rights record — while allowing their athletes to compete.

  • The independent investigators tracking Russia's military buildup

    TikTok isn't just for dance memes -- it's now being used by amateur investigators to track the Russian military buildup along Ukraine's borders. Among those researchers is the Conflict Intelligence Team, or CIT, a tight-knit collection of investigators based between Russia and Ukraine. CIT practices open-source intelligence, a method of gathering and analyzing information that, as its name suggests, draws on publicly available data like social media posts and satellite imagery.

  • Kim Jong Un seen riding and racing around on a white horse in North Korea's latest weird propaganda film

    The newly aired propaganda film on North Korea's economic struggles aired after a record-breaking month of missiles launches.

  • South Dakota ethics board wants response from Noem by April

    A South Dakota government accountability board on Thursday set an April deadline for Gov. Kristi Noem to respond to a pair of ethics complaints from the state’s attorney general, signaling it believes the complaints might have merit. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who like Noem is a Republican, asked the board to consider two issues. One is whether Noem’s use of state airplanes broke the law, and the other is whether she improperly interfered with a state agency that was evaluating her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

  • Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge

    A giant, $500 million yacht reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos faces a delivery problem: It may require dismantling a beloved, historic bridge in Rotterdam that is blocking its passage to the sea. Reports this week that the Dutch city had already agreed to take apart the recently renovated Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef, sparked anger.

  • Israeli foreign minister's Ukraine-Russia comments spark diplomatic spat

    The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel in a Facebook post Thursday attacked Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid over comments he made to Axios in which he said a Russian invasion in Ukraine was not imminent. Driving the news: Lapid on Wednesday told Axios that Israel doesn’t think there will be a violent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine anytime soon. "I also don’t think a world war is about to start there," he said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • Adam Schiff Explains Why Trump’s Pardon Promise Is ‘Very Important Evidence’

    “If this violence against the Capitol wasn’t part of the plan ... then why would he consider pardoning them?” asked Schiff, who sits on the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • State Department warns Russia, China alliance to backfill severe economic sanctions will fail: 'Putin knows'

    The State Department on Thursday warned that, if Russia invades Ukraine, any attempts to offset harsh sanctions against the Kremlin by bolstering the Russia-China alliance will be insufficient.