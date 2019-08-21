China says worker at British consulate in Hong Kong detained in China

Simon Cheng, a staff member of Britain’s consulate in Hong Kong, who was reported missing by local media after visiting the neighbouring mainland city of Shenzhen, is seen in an unknown location

BEIJING (Reuters) - A worker at Britain's Hong Kong consulate has been detained in China's border city of Shenzhen for violating the law, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing.

Britain said on Tuesday it was "extremely concerned" by reports that a staff member at the consulate in its former colony of Hong Kong had been detained in mainland China.





