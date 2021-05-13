China says Xiaomi removal from U.S. blacklist "beneficial"

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, an advertisement for Xiaomi is displayed at a subway station in Hong Kong. China’s commerce ministry said Thursday that the removal of Xiaomi Corp. from a U.S. government blacklist was beneficial, a day after the U.S. reversed a ban on U.S. investments in the smartphone maker imposed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s commerce ministry on Thursday welcomed the removal of Xiaomi Corp. from a U.S. government blacklist, a day after the U.S. reversed a ban on U.S. investments in the smartphone maker that was imposed under former President Donald Trump.

“China has always believed that removing sanctions and restrictions and stopping suppression of Chinese companies will benefit China, the United States, and the world,” Gao Feng, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, said at a news briefing Thursday.

Xiaomi, a Beijing-based company known for its value-for-money smartphones and smart devices, was added to a Defense Department blacklist in January this year in the last few days of the Trump administration, which accused it of links to China’s military.

U.S. investors were ordered to divest their stakes held in Xiaomi by November.

In response, Xiaomi sued the U.S. government over the ban, demanding to be removed from the list. It denies having any links with China’s People’s Liberation Army.

On Wednesday, a U.S. court filing said that the U.S. Department of Defense will remove Xiaomi from the blacklist after the two parties reached an agreement, media reports said.

A Xiaomi spokesperson said that the company was paying close attention to the issue.

The company's Hong Kong-listed shares fell nearly 2.9% Thursday, a day after gaining 6% on news of it was being removed from the U.S. blacklist.

Under the Trump administration, Chinese technology companies such as drone maker DJI and telecommunications equipment supplier Huawei were put on a trade blacklist out of concerns such companies might be security risks.

U.S. companies and individuals are banned from dealing with companies on such lists or in some cases must seek special permission in advance.

Companies like Huawei and DJI have both denied that they send any data to China, although China hawks say that such companies may be obliged to assist espionage efforts as stipulated in China’s national intelligence law.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. will remove Xiaomi from blacklist, reversing jab by Trump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S Defense Department will remove China's Xiaomi Corp from a government blacklist, a court filing showed, marking a reversal by the Biden administration of one of Donald Trump's last jabs at Beijing before exiting office. The court filing said the company and the U.S. government would agree to resolve their ongoing litigation, bringing to an end a brief and controversial spat between the hardware company and Washington that had further soured Sino-U.S. ties. Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said "the Biden Administration is deeply concerned about potential U.S. investments in companies linked the Chinese military and fully committed to keeping up pressure on such companies."

  • U.S. Agrees to Remove Xiaomi From Blacklist After Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. and the U.S. government have reached an agreement to set aside a Trump administration blacklisting that could have restricted American investment in the Chinese smartphone maker.The Chinese smartphone giant had sued the government earlier this year, after the U.S. Defense Department under former President Donald Trump issued an order designating the firm as a Communist Chinese Military Company, which would have led to a de-listing from U.S. exchanges and deletion from global benchmark indexes. The U.S. Defense Department has now agreed that a final order vacating the designation “would be appropriate,” according to a filing to the U.S. courts Tuesday.Xiaomi declined to comment. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing in Beijing she wasn’t aware of any deal the firm may have reached with the U.S.“The Parties have agreed upon a path forward that would resolve this litigation without the need for contested briefing,” according to the filing, which didn’t state whether the agreement included any conditions for removal. The parties involved are negotiating over specific terms and will file a separate joint proposal before May 20.The U.S. government remains concerned about American investments in companies linked to the Chinese military, said Emily Horne, a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.“The Biden Administration is deeply concerned about potential U.S. investments in companies linked to the Chinese military and fully committed to keeping up pressure on such companies,” she said in a statement.Shares of Xiaomi rallied as much as 6.7% in Hong Kong trading Wednesday, while the spread on its 2030 dollar note narrowed 10 basis points to 177, the smallest since January.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Market sentiment around Xiaomi could improve on an agreement with the U.S. to remove it from a blacklist of companies restricted from American investment. Its designation as a Communist Chinese Military Company by the U.S. early this year had no bearing on fundamentals, but preceded a 15% drop in Xiaomi’s share price since it was announced, even as mainland investors increased ownership by 27%.-- Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu, analystsClick here for the researchXiaomi, which makes robot vacuum cleaners, electric bikes and wearable devices alongside smartphones, had been an unexpected target for the Trump administration. Co-founded by billionaire entrepreneur Lei Jun more than 10 years ago, with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. as one of the earliest investors, the company has insisted it’s not owned or controlled by the Chinese military.A U.S. court in March sided with Xiaomi in the lawsuit and placed a temporary halt on the ban. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras said at the time Xiaomi was likely to win a full reversal of the ban as the litigation unfolds and issued an initial injunction to prevent the company from suffering “irreparable harm.”Read more: Xiaomi Jumps After U.S. Trading Ban on Phone Maker Is HaltedThe agreement marks a rare victory for China’s technology giants caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. government, as the two nations clashed over issues ranging from trade to human rights and Hong Kong’s rule. Trump had signed an order in November barring American investment in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military in a bid to pressure Beijing over what the U.S. has described as abusive business practices. The order against Xiaomi, alongside a handful of other Chinese firms, was issued in the waning days of his administration.Trump had also gone after Chinese behemoths including ByteDance Ltd., owner of the hit video app TikTok, and Tencent Holdings Ltd., which owns the WeChat super app. Huawei Technologies Co. was the hardest hit, after it was barred from buying American-made components and shut out of infrastructure projects around the world.There are signs the Biden administration intends to keep up the pressure on China, even as the U.S. backs away from the blacklisting of Xiaomi. It this week extended a 2019 executive order barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms like Huawei that it accuses of posing a national security risk. Meanwhile, Congress is moving with increasing urgency on bipartisan legislation to confront China and bolster U.S. competitiveness in technology and critical manufacturing.Read more: Schumer, GOP to Test Bipartisan Possibility With China Bill(Updates with White House NSC comment beginning in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kerry: US weighs sanctions on China solar over forced labor

    The Biden administration is considering sanctions over China’s alleged use of forced labor in production of solar panels and other components in renewable energy, climate envoy John Kerry told lawmakers Wednesday. Kerry’s comments at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing sought to defuse one of the main arguments that congressional Republicans have cited against President Joe Biden’s push for a climate-friendly makeover of the U.S. economy: China's manufacturing dominance risks implicating buyers of Chinese-made solar panels, batteries and other green-energy tech in that country’s human rights abuses.

  • U.S. Inflation Surge, China Consumers, Rate-Hike Hopes: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, intensifying the already-heated debate about how long inflationary pressures will last. Rates traders responded by boosting bets that the Fed may be forced to hike interest rates next yearChina’s economic activity rotated to consumption from production over a string of holidays in early May, writes Chang ShuCanadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing market that many say they’d like to see the central bank raise interest ratesTesla CEO Elon Musk said his firm is suspending purchases with Bitcoin, triggering a slide in the value of the digital currencyThe reopening of the U.S. economy is throwing forecasters for a loopThe U.S. budget deficit approached $2 trillion with five months left in the fiscal year, amid another wave of pandemic-relief paymentsThe PBOC has been tapping on the liquidity brakes, with credit data suggesting its tapering is working; however, the latest abrupt pullback leads David Qu to think it will slow withdrawal of liquidityThe EU’s framework for controlling debt must be changed to help overcome Covid’s economic damage, Italy’s Mario Draghi saidGlobal remittances showed surprising strength in 2020 as heavy government stimulus spending put cash in immigrants’ pockets The Bank of England is pushing for a shakeup of the $6.9 trillion money market fund industryIndia’s Covid catastrophe shows the danger of complacencyFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dunkin' employee charged with manslaughter after punching customer

    A 77-year-old man died after being punched by a Dunkin' employee on May 5, in Tampa, Florida.

  • China backs talks on intellectual property waiver for COVID vaccines

    China's Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said on Thursday that Beijing supports a proposal by the World Trade Organization for an intellectual property protection waiver on COVID-19 vaccines to enter the consultation stage. British and European Union officials have been sceptical about the usefulness of a U.S. proposal to waive patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines, while saying they are prepared to discuss it. "China supports the WTO's proposal on IP exemptions for anti-epidemic materials such as the COVID vaccine to enter the text consultation stage," Gao said at a regular news conference in Beijing.

  • More than half of community colleges are not affordable for low-income students

    Even when students attend the cheapest college available to them and work, they can still struggle to afford to pay for school and live.

  • Kuzma's late basket gives Lakers 3rd straight win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping alive their slim hopes of trying to avoid the play-in tournament. Kyle Kuzma's driving layup with 6.9 seconds remaining gave the short-handed Lakers a 124-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. ''It is time to tighten up the screws and get back on track,'' said Kuzma, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

  • COVID-19 kills more than 4,000 Indians amid clamour for vaccines

    India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19 deaths for a second straight day on Thursday as infections stayed below 400,000, and extended the interval between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to up to 16 weeks amid a dire shortage of shots in the country. Experts remain unsure when numbers will peak and concern is growing about the transmissibility of the variant that is driving infections in India and spreading worldwide. Bhramar Mukherjee, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan, said most models had predicted a peak this week and that the country could be seeing signs of that trend.

  • COVID-19: 19 new cases linked to Changi Airport cluster, largest at 46 cases

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (13 May) confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,453.

  • Pink Reflects on Being Pitted Against Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera Early in Career

    "It was so unfair to all the girls," says Pink, whose new Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, premieres May 21

  • 'I have no food': What it's like to live inside Cambodia's Covid red zone

    An estimated 120,000 people live in red zones in Phnom Penh, where they say food and help, is scarce.

  • Exclusive-China planning new crackdown on private tutoring sector - sources

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China is framing tough new rules to clamp down on a booming private tutoring industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country's birth rate by lowering family living costs, sources told Reuters. The clampdown will also have the effect of cooling China's cutthroat tutoring market for kindergarten through to the 12th grade, or K-12 pupils, that has grown exponentially in recent years to around $120 billion. At least one major company providing tutoring services has put a billion-dollar private fundraising round on ice amid increasing scrutiny from Beijing and looming industry uncertainty, according to three separate sources.

  • Singapore coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel bubble

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore set to open on May 26 has a "high chance" of being postponed, a Hong Kong official said on Friday, which would be the second time the plan to allow visits between the cities has been called off. The bubble between two of Asia's main financial hubs, which have both imposed strict border controls for the past year to keep out the coronavirus, had been slated to begin in November but was suspended after a spike in cases in Hong Kong. This time it is Singapore that is seeing an increase in cases.

  • Top Iran diplomat: Tehran ready for closer ties with Riyadh

    Iran's foreign minister said Wednesday that his country is ready for closer ties with regional rival Saudi Arabia, adding that he hoped recent talks between the two sides would lead to greater stability in the region. Mohammad Javad Zarif was speaking in Damascus after a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Baghdad recently confirmed it hosted Iraq-mediated talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Quebec, New Brunswick stop offering first doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

    TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the provinces said on Thursday. Most provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday, mainly citing concerns about supply, though officials in Ontario, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick said the move was also based on a rise in the incidence of rare blood clots linked to first doses of the vaccine.

  • Driven by despair, Lebanese pharmacist looks to life abroad

    The shelves are bare at the Panacea pharmacy north of Beirut. Its owner, Rita El Khoury, has spent the past few weeks packing up her career, apartment and belongings before leaving Lebanon for a new life abroad. For the 35-year-old pharmacist and her husband, and countless others feeling trapped in a country hammered by multiple crises, Lebanon has become unlivable.

  • Couple lied about kidnapped baby so police would find stolen truck, Arizona cops say

    “The resources used during this investigation worked tirelessly to find the alleged kidnapped baby.”

  • Rachel Bilson wants Mischa Barton to appear on her new podcast about 'The O.C.': 'I would love to get her on'

    Bilson and Barton played best friends on "The O.C." from 2003 to 2006.

  • Rajon Rondo with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Rajon Rondo (LA Clippers) with an assist vs the Charlotte Hornets, 05/13/2021