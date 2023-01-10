China Scoops Up Rare Russian Oil as Top Buyer Boosts Imports

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is importing a wider variety of Russian crudes, including the lesser-known Arco grade, just as the nation doubles down on purchases.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Buyers snapped up three cargoes of crude from the Arctic including the highly sulfurous and dense Arco variety for arrival this month or in February, according to Vortexa Ltd., with data showing the first China-bound flows in November. Traders said the purchases may displace Middle Eastern barrels, such as Iraq’s Basrah Heavy.

Another data and analytics firm Kpler said China’s latest round of purchases included a lighter variety known as Novy Port as well as Varandey crude.

“The re-routing of Arctic grades is absolutely taking place,” said Viktor Katona, Vienna-based lead crude oil analyst at Kpler. “Russia’s Arctic grades were among the Europe-oriented streams that since Dec. 5 have to find new homes elsewhere, and in all of those cases it’s pretty much an India and China split.”

Beijing’s friendly relations with Moscow have boosted its role as a key importer of Russian oil since the outbreak of the Ukraine war just as the European Union, UK and US turn away. The unusual purchases of Arctic crude come after China’s daily crude and condensate flows hit the second-highest on record last month, according to Kpler. Independent processors have sought to use up import quotas since late last year as the nation pivoted away from its Covid Zero policy, potentially aiding demand.

Sellers are indicating levels of at least $10-a-barrel discount to the ICE Brent price for March-arriving Arco on a delivered basis, more affordable than comparable grades, traders said. Brent futures were last near $80 a barrel.

Arco is pumped from the Prirazlomnoye field in the Arctic, and it is among three grades shipped out of Murmansk, along with Varandey and Novy Port. Six vessels that loaded cargoes from Murmansk last month were headed to India, another big buyer of Russian barrels amid the Ukraine war, Bloomberg tracking data show. Varandey has become a popular grade for Indian users.

China this week issued around 112 million tons of crude import quotas to refiners and traders in its latest allocation for this year. The sizable quota, coupled with a generous fuel-export concession released earlier, could support the nation’s crude purchases as well as refinery run rates in the coming months.

--With assistance from Julian Lee, Sherry Su and Alex Longley.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • California Faces Another Week of Heavy Rain and Flooding

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 500,000 homes and businesses were without power across California as the state braced for another week of heavy rain, high winds and potential floods, with the worst weather set to arrive Monday into Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Afri

  • Posts falsely claim South Korean ex-president Moon built statue to show 'subservience' to North Korea

    A photo of a tall statue bowing towards North Korea has been widely shared in social media posts that falsely claim it was built by former president Moon Jae-in to show "subservience" to Pyongyang. While the photo does show a statue in South Korea bowing in the direction of its northern neighbour, it was commissioned by a local government tourism office in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province and built in 2016 nearly a year before Moon was elected president. At that time Moon was serving as a local p

  • US Needs Japan, Netherlands and Korea on Chips Deal, Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is in discussions with Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea to restrict semiconductor exports to China, and it needs all parties to agree on a deal, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingComm

  • Oil steady as clarity on Fed rate hike awaited

    Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains from the previous session, as traders awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand. Fed policymakers say fresh inflation data out later this week will help them decide whether they can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting, to just a quarter point increase instead of the larger jumps they used for most of 2022. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will make a speech later in the day at a central bank conference that could offer some signals on the Fed's plan.

  • Oil ends higher on hopes for increased China demand

    Oil prices end higher after both Brent and West Texas Intermediate posted losses of more than 8% last week on worries about a global economic downturn.

  • Jair Bolsonaro could be deported if the US decides he's causing 'adverse foreign policy consequences'

    Brazil's far-right former president is in Florida on a Visa. Under US law, it could be difficult to force him to go back home.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Southern Packaging Group Limited (SGX:BQP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Southern Packaging Group Limited ( SGX:BQP ) by...

  • Californians Warned to Flee, Head to High Ground as Waters Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of drought, California is in a long flood fight as waves of storms roll in off the Pacific, killing at least 14 people, closing highways up and down the state and sending residents fleeing for their lives.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingCo

  • A Democratic Survival Guide to the New House GOP Majority

    The people who lived through the last era of House GOP insanity weigh in on how today's Democrats can weather the new one

  • Cathie Wood's flagship ARK fund sells more Nvidia stock

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses news that Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK fund has sold Nvidia stock.

  • Rick Scott's no regrets tour

    Scott is steamrolling into the next election cycle, firmly fixed on his own reelection in 2024 and all but openly daring anyone from either party to challenge him.

  • Debt-Cap Risks for Markets to Intensify If Stopgap Deals Are Used

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is expected to run up against its statutory borrowing cap later in the year, and the risk is that lawmakers may resort to a series of can-kicking measures that wind up roiling financial markets. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingCommodity Ship He

  • China Has Set It Sights on Cornering Another Green Energy Market: Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, China used low prices to dominate solar manufacturing, wiping out Western competitors just as worldwide demand for panels started to soar. The US and Europe are determined not to let the same thing happen with hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward

  • England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis

    England's National Health Service (NHS) aims to begin discharging thousands of patients into care homes and other settings in the next few weeks in an effort to free up desperately needed beds during one of its toughest ever winters. The state-run health service, which delivers free care for to the whole population and until recently had been a source of pride for many Britons, is under strain following years of relative underinvestment, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and strike action by frontline staff over pay. The government said in a statement it would make up to 200 million pounds ($242 million) of additional funding available in England to buy short-term care places to allow patients who doctors judge have low medical needs to be looked after outside hospital and 50 million pounds to improve existing faciliites.

  • This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below

    The contemporary home, called Constellations, comes with private beach access and dual primary suites.

  • How Consumer Reports ranks 11 popular electric vehicles for reliability

    Consumer Reports asked readers about the problems they’ve had in the last 12 months, here's what EV owners complained about most.

  • Tom Brady never had a losing season at any level of football… until now

    Tom Brady had never had a losing season in high school, college, or the NFL. Until now.

  • Steelers finish season with No. 32 overall pick from Chase Claypool trade

    The Steelers continue to win the Chase Claypool trade.

  • U.S. FTC probes Pepsi, Coca-Cola over price discrimination - Politico

    The pricing strategies of both companies are being scrutinized under the Robinson-Patman Act, the report said. The U.S. antitrust law prevents large franchises and chains from engaging in price discrimination against small businesses.

  • Biden, Lopez Obrador open Mexico meetings with brusque talk

    Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador challenged U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders met on Monday, making for a brusque opening to a summit of North American leaders.