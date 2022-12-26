China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

A passenger checks her phone as an Air China passenger jet taxi past at the Beijing Capital International airport in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8. The National Health Commission announced the change Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 as part of the latest easing of China's once strict virus control measures. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures.

Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three days at home. That is down from as much as three weeks in the past.

The scrapping of the quarantine requirement is a major step toward fully reopening travel with the rest of the world, which the government severely curtailed in a bid to keep the virus out.

The restrictions have prevented most Chinese from traveling abroad, limited face-to-face diplomatic exchanges and sharply reduced the number of foreigners in China for work and study.

China’s health commission said that steps would be taken to make it easier for some foreigners to enter the country, though it didn’t include tourists. It did indicate that Chinese would be gradually allowed to travel abroad for tourism again, an important source of revenue for hotels and related businesses in many countries.

People coming to China will still need a negative virus test 48 hours before departure and passengers will be required to wear protective masks on board, an online post from the health commission said.

China abruptly dropped many of its pandemic restrictions earlier this month, sparking widespread outbreaks that have swamped hospital emergency rooms and funeral homes.

The move followed rare public protests against the restrictions, which have slowed the economy, putting people out of work and driving restaurants and shops out of business.

For more than 2 ½ years, Chinese authorities enforced a strict zero-COVID approach that became a signature policy of leader Xi Jinping.

The arrival of the fast-spreading omicron variant in late 2021 made the strategy increasingly untenable, requiring ever-wider lockdowns that stymied growth and disrupted lives.

Recommended Stories

  • China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travelers

    China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection. Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China's economy, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

    China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years.

  • China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

    STORY: There were signs that mainland China’s biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai. People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.“I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution,” 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.Shanghai’s streets in particular – even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.That’s when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown… and hardly anyone went outside.China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.However, health experts and residents worry that China’s statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.And the country’s health system has been under enormous strain.Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.

  • Ukraine releases video comparing Russian war to Die Hard : 'Yippee Ki-Yay'

    "This holiday season, Ukraine celebrates the festive tale of how an arrogant terrorist's special military operation was thwarted by a scrappy underdog."

  • China to drop COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers

    China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures.

  • Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages

    Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, , first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing. The book laid out several powerful competitive advantages that companies can have and which can help them grow (and stay) more dominant and valuable in their industries.

  • How Houseplants Can Help You Fight the Winter Blues

    With shorter days, longer nights, and the cold keeping you inside, indoor gardening can bring mood-boosting nature into your space.

  • Thomas Bryant with an alley oop vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Thomas Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) with an alley oop vs the Dallas Mavericks, 12/25/2022

  • Luka Doncic with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 12/25/2022

  • 'Glass Onion' Is the Rare, Better-Than-The-First-Movie Sequel

    Now, we can't help but ask: what trick will director Rian Johnson pull in 'Knives Out 3'?

  • Thomas Bryant appears to have avoided injury versus the Hornets

    Thomas Bryant hurt his shoulder on Friday versus the Hornets, but it appears he is good to go moving forward.

  • Some Ukrainians move up Christmas

    Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them.

  • Tobias Harris, Sixers discuss honor of playing on Christmas vs. Knicks

    Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers discuss the honor of playing on Christmas Day against the rival New York Knicks at The Garden.

  • Sen. Mike Braun's Indiana gubernatorial bid jump-starts the GOP's first open Senate seat race of 2024

    GOP Sen. Mike Braun has his heart set on being governor of Indiana. His departure opens up a 2024 Senate seat where "there's interest already."

  • China authorities struggle to vaccinate elderly against COVID as fears over side effects linger

    The National Health Commission announced a campaign Nov. 29 to raise the vaccination rate among older Chinese, which health experts say is crucial to avoiding a health care crisis .

  • Heart surgeon faked patient records so he didn’t have to work weekends after he got married

    A heart surgeon faked patient records so he didn’t have to work on weekends after he got married, an employment tribunal heard.

  • Moscow says it shot down a Ukrainian drone close to one of its air bases, kills three soldiers

    Russia claims to have shot down a Ukrainian drone as it neared one of its air bases. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war, but said Kyiv and Western allies are refusing to engage in talks. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee discusses from Kyiv.

  • Atlanta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville

    The flight crew made the choice to land after being told something was possibly wrong with the plane

  • Japan minister signs clean energy cooperation document during Saudi visit

    The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is visiting the kingdom, after a meeting in which they both stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets through encouraging dialogue and cooperation between producers and consumers, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported. The two ministers also highlighted the need to ensure safe supplies from all energy sources to global markets and noted that the kingdom is "the largest dependable source" of crude oil supplies to Japan and "a reliable partner in this aspect" as well, SPA said.

  • Russia continues to produce Iskander and Kalibr cruise missiles, but not at same rate as before

    Russia is continuing to produce Iskander, Kalibr and X-101 cruise missiles, but not at a pace to launch massive attacks frequently. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, during the 24/7 national joint newscast; Quote: "The [Russian] industry [for production of missiles - ed.