China Targets Evergrande Risks With $1.55 Billion Bank Deal

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China stepped in to buy a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group as it seeks to limit contagion in the financial sector from the embattled property developer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Evergrande agreed to sell a 20% stake in Shengjing Bank Co. to the local Shenyang government for 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion), with the bank demanding that all proceeds go to settle debts with the lender, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. In that case, the sale would do little to help Evergrande pay its massive debts to bond holders and homebuyers.

The sale illustrates how authorities are taking steps to minimize fallout to the banking system from the worsening liquidity crisis at Evergrande as they try to avoid a bailout. At least 10 lenders told investors earlier this month that they have sufficient collateral for loans to the developer and that risks are under control. Hong Kong’s central bank asked lenders to report their exposure to Evergrande Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Maintaining social and financial sector stability is still the overarching policy objective of the Chinese government,” said Nicholas Zhu, a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. “Authorities, including local governments, will take policy measures and assume coordination roles to ensure that the resolution of Evergrande does not cause social or financial instability.”

The real estate conglomerate will sell about 1.75 billion non-publicly traded domestic shares in Shengjing Bank to Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co. at 5.7 yuan apiece, according to the statement. Evergrande’s stake in the lender will drop to 14.57% after the latest transaction, which requires relevant approvals. Evergrande raised about 1 billion yuan from a previous stake sale of Shengjing Bank in August.

The bank stake transaction underscores the mounting pressure on billionaire Hui Ka Yan to spin off and sell assets to pay down a mountain of debt. Evergrande’s original 36% stake in Shengjing Bank was among its most valuable financial assets, worth about $2.8 billion. That holding became less appealing as regulators toughened oversight on dealings such as preferential lending and bond purchases between banks and their largest shareholders.

In a sign of the worsening outlook for Evergrande, Fitch Ratings downgraded the developer’s rating to C from CC on Wednesday.

Evergrande shares climbed 10% in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning. Its dollar bond due 2022 was indicated down a touch at 25.3 cents on the dollar while its 2025 note is unchanged at 23.5 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Shengjing Bank was untraded after closing at HK$7 on Tuesday.

The bank posted a more-than 60% drop in first-half profit due to a decline in net interest income and higher impairment losses on assets.

“The company’s liquidity issue has adversely affected Shengjing Bank in a material way,” Evergrande said in the statement, adding that the introduction of the purchaser will help to stabilize the bank’s operations.

A report in May from Caixin Media’s WeNews said the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission was examining more than 100 billion yuan of transactions between the two. Evergrande boosted its stake in Shengjing Bank in 2019, following a request from authorities who wanted to recapitalize the lender, Bloomberg reported last year.

Evergrnade is facing mounting pressure to repay its debts. The firm has already fallen behind on its payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. It’s made no public statements on an $83.5 million coupon that was due Sept. 23 and at least several holders had said they hadn’t received the funds. The company needs to pay a $45.2 million coupon on Wednesday for a dollar bond that matures 2024, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

“With so many upcoming coupon payments towards year-end, selling non-core assets is the most efficient way for Evergrande to raise funds,” said Steven Leung, executive director of UOB Kay Hian. The central government is “watching very closely” on the proceeds from asset sales, he said.

(Updates to add Fitch statement in 7th paragraph, coupon payments from penultimate paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Evergrande to sell $1.5 billion stake in Shengjing Bank to state firm

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Scrambling to avoid defaulting on its debts, cash-strapped China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company. Shengjing Bank, one of the main lenders to Evergrande, had demanded that all net proceeds from the disposal be used to settle the financial liabilities of the property developer due to the lender, Evergrande said in an exchange filing. That requirement suggests that Evergrande, which missed a bond interest payment last week, will be unable to use the funds for other purposes such as another interest payment to offshore bondholders of $47.5 million due on Wednesday.

  • Investors brace for rough ride as Evergrande faces coupon payment deadline

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group faces its next test in public markets with the deadline for a bond coupon payment to offshore investors on Wednesday, as the cash-strapped property developer scrambles to sell some of its assets. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its problems could spread through China's financial system and reverberate around the world - a worry that has eased as damage has so far been concentrated in the property sector. Evergrande plans to sell a 9.99 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) stake it owns in Shengjing Bank Co Ltd to a state-owned asset management company, the developer said on Wednesday in an exchange filing.

  • World’s Top Pension Fund Won’t Buy Chinese Sovereign Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, said it won’t include yuan-denominated Chinese sovereign debt in its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe decision comes as FTSE Russell

  • What we learned from Chargers' 30-24 road win over the Chiefs

    Breaking down seven things we learned in the Los Angeles Chargers' 30-24 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

  • Evergrande to Raise $1.5 Billion by Selling Bank Stake to State-Owned Firm

    China Evergrande plans to raise about $1.5 billion by selling a minority stake in a Chinese bank to a state-owned enterprise, an indication that authorities in the country are moving to contain the fallout from its financial difficulties.

  • Iran must return to nuclear talks to avoid escalation, French official says

    The official also said Iran could not set new conditions before returning to the talks in Vienna as the terms on the table were clear. Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the accord aimed at keeping Iran from being able to develop a nuclear weapon stopped in June before Ebrahim Raisi took office as Iranian president last month.

  • Total Sees Oil Demand Peaking Before 2030 in Power Switch

    (Bloomberg) -- French energy giant TotalEnergies SE expects global oil demand to peak before the end of this decade, as more nations crack down on fossil fuels and promote cleaner power in transport and industry to mitigate global warming.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of

  • India’s crypto revolution continues to flourish

    India is experiencing unprecedented success in cryptocurrency, with a new study estimating the industry will grow more than 200% to reach $241m by 2030.

  • Beleaguered real-estate giant Evergrande's $1.8 billion lotus-shaped soccer stadium is partially built and in shambles amid the company's impending collapse

    The stadium was touted in its 2020 groundbreaking ceremony to have a seating capacity of 100,000, to rival FC Barcelona's Camp Nou.

  • China begins crackdown on kids' shows with ban on popular Japanese series 'Ultraman Tiga'

    The Chinese government’s crackdown on entertainment continues with its most recent announcement of an upcoming ban on certain cartoons and other made-for-children programs. End to animation?: On Friday, China’s National Radio and Television Administration released a statement on its website announcing the prohibition of children’s shows that contain “any mention of violence, blood, vulgarity or pornography,” reported CNN. TV producers are told to "resolutely resist bad plots" and create only "excellent cartoons with healthy content and promote truth, goodness and beauty."

  • Kono, Kishida Face Runoff in Election for Japan Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- The race to become Japan’s next prime minister is down to a two-way race between vaccine czar Taro Kono and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, after no candidate secured an outright majority in a four-way ballot to lead the country’s ruling party.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City

  • St. Louis Cardinals win 17th straight game, clinch National League wild-card spot

    The St. Louis Cardinals clinched a National League wild-card playoff spot by winning their franchise-record 17th game in a row.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide as the Dollar Rises

    yields continue to rise

  • Petito family launch Gabby Petito Foundation

    Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend was remembered Tuesday with the launch of the Gabby Petito Foundation. (Sept 28)

  • Surging Treasury yields batter ARK fund amid broad tech selloff

    A broad selloff in technology and growth names battered the flagship fund of star stock picker Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, as investors shifted away from tech shares amid a sharp rise in Treasury yields. The ARK Innovation ETF, which had $21.4 billion in assets as of last week, according to Refinitiv, fell 4.2% on Tuesday. Losses for the ARK fund have accelerated in recent days, fueled by a rise in Treasury yields that has hit the broader universe of technology and growth stocks in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting last week.

  • CNN quits Facebook in Australia, citing defamation risk

    CNN said it has stopped posting articles on Australian Facebook Inc pages, citing a court ruling that publishers are liable for defamation in public comments and the social media firm's refusal to help it disable comments in the country. The move makes CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, the first major news organisation to pull its Australian Facebook presence since the country's high court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories - even if the stories themselves were not defamatory. CNN does not feature prominently in Australian media consumption, but the decision could have reverberations across the industry if other outlets followed suit.

  • Exclusive-U.S. has reached out to China about cutting oil imports from Iran, officials say

    The United States has reached out to China diplomatically about reducing its purchases of Iranian crude oil, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to persuade Tehran to resume talks about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Purchases of Iranian oil by Chinese companies are believed to have helped keep Iran's economy afloat despite U.S. sanctions that are designed to choke off such sales to put pressure on Iran to curb its nuclear program. "We are aware of the purchases that Chinese companies are making of Iranian oil," said a senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • 'Reputational damage' for China over two detained Canadians: analyst

    The release of two Canadians detained in China paves the way for a normalisation of relations between China and the US, but in the long term China will suffer reputational damage for its tactics, says Dylan Loh, an expert on Chinese foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

  • What is behind China's power crunch?

    China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. HOW LONG HAS THERE BEEN A POWER SUPPLY PROBLEM IN CHINA? Restrictions on power use in homes have only just taken effect.

  • 16-year-old in pickup truck tried to blow exhaust smoke on cyclists, then struck them, witness says

    Police in Waller, Texas, were investigating after six cyclists were struck by a 16-year-old in a pickup. Four were taken to the hospital.