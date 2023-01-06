China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

4
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China is seeking to minimize the possibility of a major new COVID-19 outbreak during this month’s Lunar New Year travel rush following the end of most pandemic containment measures.

The Transportation Ministry on Friday called on travelers to reduce trips and gatherings, particularly if they involve elderly people, pregnant women, small children and those with underlying conditions.

People using public transport are also urged to wear masks and pay special attention to their health and personal hygiene, Vice Minister Xu Chengguang told reporters at a briefing.

The call stopped short of asking citizens to stay home entirely, as the government had since the pandemic began, although some local governments have urged migrant workers not to return home.

Xu said authorities expect more than 2 billion trips to be made during the weeklong festival season, the most important time for visiting family and friends in the traditional Chinese calendar. That is nearly double the number of last year and 70.3% over the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit, Xu said.

Demand for family visits and tourism has “accumulated over the past three years of the pandemic to be met all at once,“ Xu said.

“We encourage people to make travel plans based on the situation of themselves and their family members," he said.

China abruptly ended a strict regime of lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing in December amid growing concerns about the economic impact and rare public protests in a country that permits no open political dissent.

China on Sunday is also ending mandatory quarantines for people arriving from abroad.

The current outbreak appears to have spread the fastest in densely populated cities, putting a strain on the health care system. Authorities are now concerned about the possible spread to smaller towns and rural areas that lack resources such as ICU beds.

Overseas, a growing number of governments are requiring virus tests for travelers from China, saying they are needed because the Chinese government is not sharing enough information on the outbreak, particularly about the potential emergence of new variants.

The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing, though not all have done so. The World Health Organization has also expressed concern about the lack of data from China, while the U.S. is requiring a negative test result for travelers from China within 48 hours of departure.

China has criticized the requirements and warned it could impose countermeasures against countries using them. Spokespeople have said the situation is under control, and reject accusations of a lack of preparation for reopening.

Despite concerns, Hong Kong announced it will reopen some of its border crossings with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross every day without being quarantined.

The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have been largely closed for almost three years and the reopening is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s tourism and retail sectors.

China has also gradually opened up to visits by foreign officials, hosting Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. this week.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is tentatively due to make his first visit to Beijing in office this month or next, during which he will meet with newly appointed Foreign Minister Qin Gang, China's blunt-speaking former ambassador to Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As A 'Prop.' In Other News, Water Is Wet.

    Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.) held nothing back when accused Republicans of using another Black lawmaker, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), as a “prop.” Conservatives who failed to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) clamored around Donalds on Wednesday. He received 20 votes for the speakership in the fourth and fifth rounds of voting.

  • Ehlinger gets start as Colts, Texans vie for draft position

    Sam Ehlinger's wild, season-long ride will include one last twist Sunday. No, it's not the way Ehlinger or Indy envisioned closing this season, with an early January contest to sort out draft position. Ehlinger's seven-step depth-chart dance explains why the Colts (4-10-1) are in this spot.

  • Air Guard’s RC-26 reconnaissance planes head into retirement

    The Air Force argued that maintaining the three-decade-old planes cost $30 million each year.

  • Plans for industrial batteries in Swardeston raise fire safety fears

    The lithium ion batteries would store energy from wind turbines to power homes, plans say.

  • Small U.S. meatpackers get $9.6 million boost from Biden administration

    The Biden administration is awarding an additional $9.6 million in grants and loans to expand meat processing across the country, it announced on Thursday as the government tries to diversify the industry beyond four companies that have long dominated it. The effort to expand meat processing capacity comes after COVID-19 infections among workers in large meat processing facilities decimated meat production during much of 2020, contributing to higher food prices. The projects, funded by the U. S. Department of Agriculture, vary from a $44,000 grant to a Virginia-based farm to support the processing of pasture-raised chickens, beef cattle and hogs for direct-to-consumer sales, as well as a $4.95 million loan to an Amarillo, Texas-based meatpacker to create a new processing facility for local producers and expand retail offerings.

  • Colombia buys Israeli-made Barak MX air defense system

    The acquisition and deployment of an advanced air defense system is part of the Colombian military’s modernization efforts.

  • Democratic lawmakers are being asked to stay in DC until the House elects Kevin McCarthy — or someone else — speaker

    Following several failed votes, Democratic leaders are advising their members to "be prepared to stay in Washington, D.C. until a Speaker is elected."

  • Ukraine dismisses Putin's holiday cease-fire order; US to send Bradley vehicles to Ukraine: Updates

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 36-hour cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend to mark the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday. Thursday recap.

  • Crematoriums in China struggle to keep up with rising number of COVID deaths

    Crematoriums in China struggle to keep up with rising number of COVID deaths

  • General Electric: Buy the Dips as the Shares Break Out

    General Electric is one of the few stocks that are trading well right now. Here's how the charts look.

  • Philippine police chief offers to quit over drug-linked cops

    The Philippine national police chief said Thursday he has tendered his resignation to encourage nearly a thousand other ranking police officials to do the same to regain public trust after some enforcers were arrested due to illegal drugs, further tainting the police force’s notorious image. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Wednesday appealed to all police generals and colonels to submit their “courtesy resignations” in a drastic move to improve the police force’s image after law enforcers in the frontlines of the drug crackdown were caught engaging in drug dealing.

  • More Cameroon U-17 players fail age testing enforced by Eto'o

    More than 30 Cameroon players have now failed tests enforced by governing body president Samuel Eto'o ahead of U-17 Afcon qualifiers.

  • Dramatic videos, photos show the force of powerful bomb cyclone, 'Pineapple Express' slamming California

    At least two people have been killed during a powerful bomb cyclone that has been bringing heavy rain and high winds to California, and dramatic videos and photos are showing the scope of the damage.

  • Sony Honda Mobility reveals Afeela prototype EV at CES

    Sony Honda Mobility provide more details about its electric car plans. EVs will be sold under the Afeela brand. The CES concept previews the production car

  • CES 2023: Sony, Honda debut ‘Afeela’ EV

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down the latest auto announcements at the annual CES technology conference.

  • Elon Musk Takes Sides in the Speaker Race

    The whimsical and visionary billionaire likes to interfere in sensitive issues. Lately though, many of Tesla's investors have all but begged him to stay away from politics and refocus on the electric vehicle maker. It must be said that the automobile manufacturer has been experiencing a real stock market rout for several months.

  • As speaker bid falters, mixed views of McCarthy in hometown

    In his conservative, Central California hometown of Bakersfield – where oil derricks blanket hillsides and country music fans flock to Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace hall – some voters are asking if what has become an embarrassing bid to succeed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came at the expense of the twin engines of the local economy – oil production and agriculture. Farming and oil pumping shape the economy — on a recent rainy morning in Bakersfield, fields of oil tanks, warehouses and the leaping flames from a refinery's gas flare stood out against a coal-colored sky.

  • Venezuela's lack of dredging causes trouble for Chevron's heavy oil exports

    A shipping channel snafu is slowing Chevron Corp's efforts to load tankers at one of its four Venezuelan joint ventures and bring heavy crude to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Washington in November authorized the last major U.S. firm still operating in Venezuela to restore lost output and begin exporting oil as a way to encourage talks between Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's political opposition. But a plan to move heavy oil quickly from inventories at the Petroboscan joint venture with state-run company PDVSA is facing delays because of lack of dredging at Maracaibo Lake's navigation channel, the people said.

  • Resuming student-loan payments this year without Biden's debt cancellation could be especially harmful to borrowers with auto and credit card debt, the NY Fed says

    Regardless of what the Supreme Court rules on student-loan forgiveness, borrowers will still have to restart payments after a nearly 40-month pause.

  • Samsung's quarterly profit plunges to 8-year low on demand slump

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged on Friday its quarterly profit tumbled by two-thirds to an eight-year low as a weakening global economy hammered memory chip prices and curbed demand for electronic devices. The dismal profit estimate by the world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker - a bellwether for global consumer demand - sets a weak tone for other technology firms' quarterly results. Samsung's profits are expected to shrink again in the current quarter, analysts said, after the South Korean company announced its October-December operating profit likely fell 69% to 4.3 trillion won ($3.37 billion) from 13.87 trillion won a year earlier.