China Seeks to Stave Off Inflation by Warning Commodity Markets

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.

At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.

The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.

Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation Fears

China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.

The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.

The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.

“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Crisis Overhang Sends Bond Funding Costs Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is still feeling the effects in bond markets of two major missteps this year.The lender on Monday issued its first euro and sterling notes since the collapse of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. While the sales left demand for the bank’s debt in no doubt -- orders passed a combined 4.7 billion euros-equivalent ($5.7 billion) -- they also highlighted increases in the bank’s funding costs since March.Credit analysts and investors said that some of the bank’s senior debt is carrying a premium of at least 10 basis points more than it would have without the twin crises. The cost of insuring its bonds against default also remains elevated versus competitor UBS Group AG.“It reflects the weaker credit view, with potential compensation of investors still to come as well as serious questions around risk management,” said Bjorn Norrman, an investment manager at Aegon Asset Management.Credit Suisse declined to comment on its recent sales. The 1.5 billion-euro and 750 million-pound notes on Monday followed a $3.25 billion 11-year note last week.The bank emerged as the biggest loser among global investment banks as family office Archegos imploded in March, wiping out a year of profit. It’s since taken steps to reassure investors and overhaul the business, including a $2 billion capital raise, but has struggled to contain a string of senior banker defections.An investigation by the Swiss financial regulator into the bank’s risk management is “likely to hang over” the bank’s debt in the short term, said Tom Kinmonth, an ABN Amro credit analyst. He pointed to Danske Bank AS, the subject of multiple investigations into money laundering in both the U.S. and Europe.“In these type of cases, for example like at Danske Bank, it takes time for a bank to settle the cases, to rebuild its reputation and to re-convince investors of its new governance structure,” Kinmonth said.Still, he retains a positive view of the bank and thinks its credit spreads “will make up this lost ground over this year.” Some of the bank’s dollar bonds, including a $2 billion 1.305% senior note sold in January, have already retraced some of their widening since late March.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Globalstar (GSAT) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Globalstar (GSAT) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Stocks struggle as taper talk, crypto crash put markets on edge

    Stock markets struggled for traction on Thursday after a jittery session on Wall Street where cryptocurrencies crashed and a hint of tapering talk from the U.S. Federal Reserve drove selling in the bond market and lifted the safe-haven dollar. Benchmarks in South Korea and Japan were either side of flat in morning trade and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell about 0.8% to pull MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down by 0.2%. U.S. stock futures wobbled just below flat.

  • Crypto Lender Mistakenly Deposits Bitcoin Into User Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc., a crypto-lending startup, mistakenly sent some users Bitcoin as part of a promotion and is working on reversing it.The company made what it called incorrect promo payouts in Bitcoin instead of U.S. dollars to certain customers. Though BlockFi worked on reversing them, a number of recipients withdrew the coins before the company could backpedal. (It was fewer than 100, the company said.) The firm’s exposure is around $10 million, though that amount is decreasing as more users return the coins, said Zac Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of BlockFi.“BlockFi carries loss reserves as part of its accounting policies and this is a fraction of existing loss reserves -- so no negative impact to equity or ongoing platform operations,” Prince wrote by email. “The issue that caused the withdrawals was fixed and incremental safeguards have been developed to prevent any similar issue in the future.”The erroneous deposits have not affected BlockFi’s ongoing operations and the company is notching record levels of trading volume without interruption, he added.Meanwhile, screenshots of the deposits made their rounds on social media, with at least one Tweet showing a deposit of 700 Bitcoin. Though it’s down significantly this week, each coin is trading around $34,000 Wednesday.Last week, BlockFi tweeted that some promotion participants “may see an inaccurate bonus payment displayed in their transaction history.”Meanwhile, the company’s emailed affected users asking for the money to be returned.BlockFi, perhaps the most visible nonbank ­cryptocurrency firm, offers a number of crypto products, including borrowing and lending and it runs platforms for trading cryptocurrency. It’s been in the limelight as it’s grown in recent months amid a crypto-market rally that’s being unwound this week.Read more: Lending Bitcoin to Earn 6% Comes With Risk You Won’t Get at BankThe crypto firm’s snafu is reminiscent of Citigroup Inc.’s $500 million blunder last summer when it accidentally sent payments to a group of lenders.“As a stand-alone, it was just a glitch,” Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments, said of BlockFi. “We see it with banks all the time in dollars. But because it’s such a volatile asset, the mistake gets magnified.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What do Jack Ma, Joe Biden, and Xi Jinping All Have in Common?

    In a word, China - and in a larger sentence, they all have significant influences, stakes, opinions, and perspectives on what China does. As an added bonus their English first names all start with the letter “J” (Xi is technically considered a last name). These players may seem completely unalike at first glance, but they’re all playing a similar game, albeit from vastly different seats at the table. The direction that China takes as a country and as an economy has become more and more of a hot topic. As the Chinese economy has grown incredibly rapidly over the past few decades, the opportunities and risks surrounding it have also grown. For investors and traders, even leaving politics and philosophy out of the equation, questions still seem to loom large. What kinds of risks and rewards are there in Chinese business and industry? What are some possible ways to capitalize on opportunities while not taking on too much undue risk? A New Dynasty for the Markets While giant Chinese stocks like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS: CICHY), and Tencent (OTC, TCEHY) are arguably very well known and trusted as Chinese blue-chip equivalents, it was not so long ago that most Chinese stocks seemed to be high-risk and uncommon for many investors and traders to be actively involved. As many Chinese stocks have skyrocketed in value, individuals, funds, and institutions have piled into investing in the nation’s industries on both the long* and short** sides. While individual stocks are certainly an option, volatility can be more pronounced in the Chinese market, and for individuals with an approach toward trading for short term gains, leveraged ETFs like the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull (YINN) and Bear (YANG) 3X Shares may provide nimble vehicles for trading on indexed groups. The YINN and YANG ETFs are two sides of the proverbial market coin, YINN being for a bullish outlook, and YANG for a bearish. These ETFs are benchmarked on the FTSE China 50 Index (TXIN0UNU), which is an index that “comprises 50 of the largest and most liquid Chinese stocks listed and trading on the Hong Kong Exchange (HKEx)” - a bulwark for market dependency in uncertainty. For the last three months, or so, YANG, the bear fund has trended steadily higher. Whether that trend continues is anyone’s trade. YahooFinance data represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate. An investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For standardized and month-end performance and holdings click here. Whatever does take place in the geopolitical and economic landscapes that permeate and surround China, traders and investors should take the time to be aware of the opportunities and risks in a holistic way with the future in mind. *Long: To invest in a security with the expectation it will increase in value. **Short: To bet that a given security or index will produce a negative return, by either borrowing a security and selling it, or using derivatives to return the inverse return of an underlying security or security index. Investing in a Direxion Shares ETF may be more volatile than investing in broadly diversified funds. The use of leverage by a Fund increases the risk to the Fund. The Direxion Shares ETFs are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by sophisticated investors who understand leverage risk, consequences of seeking daily leveraged, or daily inverse leveraged, investment results and intend to actively monitor and manage their investment. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. Because of ongoing market volatility, fund performance may be subject to substantial short-term changes. For additional information, see the fund’s prospectus. An investor should carefully consider a Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Direxion Shares. To obtain a Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus call 866-476-7523 or visit our website at direxion.com. A Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Shares of the Direxion Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from a Fund. Market Price returns are based upon the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm EST (when NAV is normally calculated) and do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at NAV. Some performance results reflect expense reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers in effect during certain periods shown. Absent these reimbursements or recoupments and fee waivers, results would have been less favorable. Direxion Shares Risks – An investment in each Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified and includes risks associated with the Funds’ concentrating their investments in a particular industry, sector, or geographic region which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as futures contracts and swaps are subject to market risks that may cause their price to fluctuate over time. Risks of each Fund include Effects of Compounding and Market Volatility Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Market Disruption Risk, Aggressive Investment Techniques Risk, Counterparty Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, risks specific to Chinese securities, including Chinese Government Risk, Chinese Markets Risk, Chinese Currency Risk, and Hong Kong Securities Risk. The Chinese economy is generally considered an emerging market and can be significantly affected by economic and political conditions and policy in China and surrounding Asian countries. Securities from issuers in emerging markets face the potential for greater market volatility, lower trading volume, higher levels of inflation, political and economic instability, greater risk of market shutdown and more government limitations on foreign investments than typically found in more developed markets. Additional risks include, for the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares, Daily Index Correlation/Tracking Risk and Other Investment Companies (including ETFs) Risk, and for the Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares, Daily Inverse Index Correlation/Tracking Risk, and risks related to Shorting and Cash Transactions. Please see the summary and full prospectuses for a more complete description of these and other risks of each Fund. Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCannabis Payment and Delivery Presents a Unique Challenge and OpportunityWant to Buy a Micro-Concert from Lady Gaga? That Might be Coming Soon as an NFT© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • As Europe relaxes COVID-19 restrictions and U.S. cases fall, India suffers deadliest single day of the pandemic

    The uneven state of the pandemic across the world was on full display Wednesday, with India setting a global record for one-day fatalities, while the U.S. reported continued declines in cases and deaths and the European Union said it would open its borders to vaccinated travelers after months of restrictions.

  • Best Oil and Gas ETFs for Q3 2021

    Oil and gas exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors more direct and easier access to the often volatile energy market than many other alternatives. While there is the potential for significant returns by investing in the oil and gas sector, the risks can be high.

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks drop after Fed minutes, crypto fall

    Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank's goals, with some considering discussions on tapering its bond buying program. The S&P 500 added to losses after the release of the minutes revealed a number of Fed policymakers thought that if the economy continued rapid progress, it would become appropriate "at some point" in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a tapering of the Fed's monthly purchases of government bonds, a policy designed to keep long-term interest rates low. "There continues to be a view and a perspective from the participants, as well as the Fed staff that these inflationary pressures that are beginning to become evident will remain transitory in their view and will likely recede as we transition into 2022," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

  • Uniqlo shirts blocked at U.S. border in January on China forced labour concern

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo brand shirts were blocked at the United States border in January on concerns they violated a ban on cotton products produced in the Xinjiang region of China, where there have been reports of forced labour. A U.S. Customs document dated May 10 said a shipment of Uniqlo men's shirts was impounded on Jan. 5 at the Port of Los Angeles due to a suspected violation of the ban. The document said a protest filed by Uniqlo's parent company was denied.

  • Toyota Suspending Production at 2 Japan Plants

    Toyota (NYSE: TM) announced in a tersely worded press release Tuesday that it is halting productions at three production lines, located in two of its factories in Japan. Reporting on the matter, Reuters said more specifically that the culprit was the global shortage of computer chips. In its press release, Toyota stressed that these are "only vehicles which affect delivery to customers."

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • Why China crypto crackdown sparked a bitcoin crash — and could feed a backlash

    China's move to restrict crypto activity may have helped spark a broad selloff for digital assets. But the move, which appears aimed at bolstering the country's own digital yuan efforts, could backfire, says one analyst.

  • Silos and saturation salvoes: Gaza rockets bedevil Israel

    Named after slain Islamist commanders and fashioned mostly from makeshift materials in clandestine Gaza workshops, the rockets of Hamas and Islamic Jihad have long bedevilled a technologically superior Israeli military.The current cross-border fighting has seen a new tactic by the Gazan militant groups: mass-launches aimed at exploiting the statistical failure rate of Israel's air defences and increasing the chance of causing casualties in its cities. The rocket fire has set off a near-incessant wail of sirens in Israeli communities near the Gaza border and prompted tens of thousands of residents to seek shelter. Twelve people have been killed in Israel since the hostilities erupted on May 10.

  • Young Man Dies Protecting His Girlfriend From Carjackers in San Mateo, Two Suspects Arrested

    A 19-year-old Asian man was fatally shot while shielding his girlfriend from a group of carjackers in San Mateo, Calif., on Friday night. What happened: The victim, identified as Ashly Tianson of Daly City, according to the Mercury News, was shot in the parking lot of San Mateo Adult School at 789 East Poplar Avenue when the officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Tianson was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when three people approached them and tried to take the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe started by the victim's brother.

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) The first stock we’re looking at, Iovance, is an immune-oncology company, working on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies to be used in cancer treatment. The technology is designed to stimulate the patient’s immune system into attacking cancer cells. Iovance has an active pipeline, with six drug candidates under investigation – several for multiple applications. The lead candidate, lifileucel, is undergoing clinical trials as a potential treatment for melanoma and cervical cancer. The big news on Iovance in recent days directly concerns lifileucel. The drug, which has shown promise in early studies, is currently undergoing multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Data from those trials is scheduled to be release in early June, and preliminary accounts suggest that Iovance has positive results to share. The other major development, however, was not as good for lifileucel or Iovance. The company this week acknowledged that the FDA has responded to its submission of assay data on lifileucel, and has requested additional information on potency prior to making a decision on the biologics license application (BLA). The BLA submission, which had been expected in 2H21, has now been pushed back to 1H22. Along with the regulatory hurdle, Iovance’s CEO, Maria Fardis, Ph.D., has announced that she is leaving the company. Her announcement came after the FDA feedback, and she will be succeeded on an interim basis by the company’s general counsel pending a search for a permanent CEO. On the news – of both the FDA feedback and the resignation of the CEO – Iovance shares tumbled nearly 40%. Covering the stock for Baird, analyst Colleen Kusy remains bullish on Iovance. Kusy rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $55 price target suggests a 237% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Kusy’s track record, click here) “Determining an assay remains the rate-limiting step in completing the BLA submission for lifileucel in melanoma. Given additional data to be submitted to the FDA, expectations for BLA filing have been delayed from 2021 to 1H22. While the delay is disappointing, we view updated filing guidance as a bode of confidence in reaching an agreement on a potency assay with the FDA this year," Kusy noted. The analyst added, “Based on the strength of the results to date, we continue to expect lifileucel will ultimately get approved in melanoma based on the current data package. Additionally, we see broad potential for lifileucel in multiple additional tumor types…” Overall, the analyst consensus on Iovance, even with the current events on the stock, is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 11 recent reviews. The shares are priced at $16.33 after their recent slide, and the average target of $45.70 implies ~180% upside for the next 12 months. (See IOVA stock analysis on TipRanks) Applied Therapeutics (APLT) Staying in the pharma industry, next up we have Applied Therapeutics. The company is working on a pipeline of novel drug candidates designed to target ‘indications of high unmet medical need.’ In other words, Applied is working on new medications for serious, life-threatening, diseases that currently have no approved treatments. There are two compounds in APLT’s pipeline at present – AT-007, a treatment for Galactosemia (a rare hereditary inability of the body to convert the galactose in milk into glucose usable by the body), and AT-001, which is under investigation as a treatment for diabetic cardiomyopathy. AT-007 has recently completed a Phase 2 study on adult patients, and has a Phase 2 pediatric study still in progress. Data from the Galactosemia studies was presented at a professional forum in April, and an NDA is expected to be submitted by 3Q21. In addition to the Galactosemia studies, AT-007 is under investigation as a treatment for Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency (SORD deficiency), and the Phase 2 pilot study has already started. AT-001 is farther along in the pipeline, and the Phase 3 study was begun in 3Q19. The company expects that enrollment in the ARISE-HF global registrational study will be completed by the middle of this year. Efficacy data is expected in 2022. APLT shares peaked in February, and have been slipped since then, declining approximately 70%. The slide coincides with a public offering of 3.45 million shares, at a price of $23 each. The sale netted $74.4 million in proceeds for operations. After the stock sale Applied Therapeutics reported having $148 million in cash available as of the end of 1Q21. Given the company’s cash burn last year of $82 million, this gives APLT a cash runway of 22 months, or until January 2023. Among the bulls is Baird analyst Brian Skorney who notes the major pipeline projects as positives. “We continue to be encouraged by management's progress, as the galactosemia NDA filing remains on track for no later than 3Q21, a Phase 2 pilot study in SORD deficiency has been initiated, and the ARISE-HF study in diabetic cardiomyopathy is expected to complete enrollment in mid-2021 (also on schedule). Moving forward, we see the upcoming galactosemia review as the next major catalyst for shares,” Skorney opined. To this end, Skorney rates APLT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $35 price target implies it has room for 134% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Skorney’s track record, click here) Overall, this is another biotech with unanimous approbation from the Street’s analysts; APLT has 3 recent positive reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The $38.50 average price target suggests a robust 157% one-year upside from the current trading price of $14.96. (See APLT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood Says U.S. Set Up for 'Massive' Deflation

    May.19 -- Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Ark Investment Management, says the correction in commodities prices is one sign that the U.S. economy is poised for a "massive" period of deflation. She speaks with Bloomberg's Carol Massar at The Bloomberg Businessweek event.

  • 35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Thirty-five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday in voting to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, risking the wrath of former President Donald Trump and flouting GOP leaders who condemned the proposal as unfairly partisan and unneeded. The Republican mavericks were led by New York Rep. John Katko, who wrote the measure with Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Katko, that panel's top Republican, was battling two tides that have overwhelmed Congress in recent years: the nearly overwhelming potency Trump still has among Republicans and a jagged-edged partisanship that often confounds even mundane legislation. “I encourage all members, Republicans and Democrats alike, to put down their swords for once, just for once, and support this bill," Katko said before the House approved the measure.

  • India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call amid raging pandemic

    India's government and its supporters want people to be positive in the Covid crisis. Will it work?

  • Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

    "We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," Ryan shouted.