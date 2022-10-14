China Seen Halting Cash Drainage as Party Congress Kicks Off

China Seen Halting Cash Drainage as Party Congress Kicks Off
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China may refrain from draining cash via medium term loans for the first time in three months as authorities seek to boost market confidence during the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress next week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Six out of eight economists and analysts in a Bloomberg survey expect the People’s Bank of China to offer at least 500 billion yuan ($69 billion) of one-year medium-term lending facility on Monday, as half a trillion yuan of policy loans mature this month. That’s after a withdrawal of 200 billion each in the last two months.

The cash cushion could boost market sentiment dented by Beijing’s adherence to its Covid Zero policy and the crippling slump in the housing market, just as President Xi Jinping is set to secure a third term in power. It could also smoothen out the increased demand for liquidity for tax payments and local government bond issuance.

“The liquidity gap is large as the tax payment amount is typically higher in October while the local governments are required to finish the additional special bond sales,” said Xing Zhaopeng, a senior strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, who expects China to fully roll over the maturing MLF.

The PBOC could be motivated to keep cash levels ample after the demand for loans recovered more than expected in September, signaling that the stimulus is trickling through into the real economy. Local government bond issuance that’s been muted since July could pick up this month amid an infrastructure push. The State Council had urged local authorities to use up more than 500 billion yuan in existing special bond ceiling limits by the end of October.

The PBOC may still need to tread cautiously on further easing. China’s unexpected rate cut in August triggered the yuan’s slide, which gathered pace on bets for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes, and prompted the PBOC to announce a number of measures to slow the currency’s losses. MLF rate is forecast to be left unchanged at 2.75% this month, according to all but one of the 15 economists who responded to the survey.

Aside from smoothing out liquidity via open market operations and MLF, there’s low probability of a reduction in the amount of cash banks need to hold in reserve as it can add to the depreciation pressure on the yuan, said Shuang Ding, Greater China & North Asia chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc.

However, some expect the PBOC to prioritize growth, especially after it indicated that a more market-driven approach to managing the yuan has allowed greater independence in its monetary policy.

The central bank may cut its reserve requirement ratio by 25 basis points in the remaining year, Citigroup Inc. economists led by Xiangrong Yu wrote in a note. “The PBOC will not shy away from a rate cut, if necessary, but it would be data-dependent and more likely focused on the long tenor,” they wrote in a note this week.

Here are some of the survey results:

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Posh ice cream, craft beer in vogue as Chinese downsize their love of luxury

    Chinese consumers are typically known for lavish spending on high-end handbags, clothes and accessories that sustain Western luxury brands. This year, however, economic ill winds have sapped much of their urge to splurge and it's the littler luxuries in life - artisanal food and drinks as well as smart trendy appliances - that have caught their eye. It debuted baijiu-infused ice cream at $10 a cup in May, racking up 2.5 million yuan ($350,000) of sales on the first day.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • 2 Stocks Yielding Over 7% That Are a Steal Today

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) are now trading for price-to-earnings ratios under 10 and yielding over 7% from their dividends. Why are these stocks cheap and is there an opportunity for investors? Travis Hoium covers why the reward well outweighs the risk for these stocks.

  • China's zero-COVID policies save lives - but not livelihoods

    China's ultra-strict COVID-19 curbs are taking a toll on businesses and jobseekers as Beijing stresses again and again the need to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus, to save lives, if not livelihoods. Since 2020, China has reported 5,226 COVID fatalities among its population of 1.4 billion. Keeping a lid on China's COVID death toll has come at a cost to its economy.

  • IMF urges most Asian central banks to tighten policy further

    Most Asian central banks must tighten monetary policy further as rising commodity prices and their currencies' depreciation, driven by steady U.S. interest rate hikes, push inflation above their targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday. China and Japan are exceptions, where the economic recovery has been weaker, slack remains substantial and inflation has not risen as sharply as elsewhere, said Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department. Many Asian currencies depreciated "quite sharply" as U.S. monetary tightening led to widening interest rate differentials, helping push up import costs for the countries, he said.

  • Consumer prices, jobless claims, Victoria Secret gains and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

    Traders will be watching for the latest economic reports covering consumer prices as well as weekly jobless claims.

  • Bond Yields End Higher After Wild Session, Lifted By Inflation Data

    Higher Treasury yields reflect bets that the inflation report will lead the Fed to raise interest rates more than previously anticipated.

  • 'Documenters' train Minneapolis residents to be local government watchdogs

    Your neighbors are stepping up to be watchdogs, covering government meetings that rarely make the front page.

  • NATO urges Lukashenko to stop supporting Russia's military actions against Ukraine

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko should stop helping and supporting Russia's military actions against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a briefing in Brussels on Oct. 12.

  • Gaming studio to stay in Portland after $70M sale to Las Vegas buyer

    The co-founders of Portland-based smartphone app developer Brainium Studios are leaving the company as part of its $70 million sale, announced Thursday, to Las Vegas-based Playstudios Inc. Even so, the company and its employees will remain in Portland, a local executive confirmed to the Business Journal. No layoffs are expected as part of the sale. As co-owners, Jake Brownson and Farhad Shakiba, former Oregon Institute of Technology schoolmates, will split the $70 million in half, according to Brainium's Scott Willoughby, who has served as chief operating officer.

  • Toshiba shares jump on report of possible Japanese-led $19 billion bid

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp's shares rose 7% on Thursday on a report of a potential Japanese-led $19 billion bid that could lead to foreign activist investors being bought out after years of tension. A consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners has been given preferred status in a second round of bidding, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Japan Industrial Partners has contacted multiple Japanese firms, sources have said, about a potential bid for Toshiba which Kyodo news agency reported could be worth 2.8 trillion yen, representing a premium of 26% to Wednesday's closing price.

  • Nikola founder was a 'con man,' U.S. prosecutor tells jurors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal prosecutor on Thursday urged jurors to convict Nikola Corp founder Trevor Milton of fraud, calling him a "con man" who lied about the low-emission vehicle company to defraud ordinary investors. The prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments in Milton's New York City trial, which began last month. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Estes said Milton deceived investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology starting in November 2019.

  • Best College Football Bets Week 7: KU at Oklahoma, SEC and picks for all Big 12 games

    These college football picks have gone 13-7 against the spread over the past four weeks.

  • Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service

    Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free.

  • Hannity Doubts Anyone in Wisconsin Donated to Ron Johnson’s Opponent

    Fox NewsSean Hannity on Wednesday baselessly raised suspicions about the Senate campaign of Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, saying he doubted that the Democrat raised money from “anybody in Wisconsin” in the last few months.While interviewing Barnes’ opponent Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the Fox News host sought to depict Barnes as a “radical,” putting him in the same group as another lieutenant governor, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, as well as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). In rec

  • Leonardo Dicaprio-backed fintech Aspiration names new Chief Executive Officer

    Albrecht, who joined the company earlier this year as Chief Sustainability Officer, succeeds Aspiration co-founder Andrei Cherny who served as CEO for nine years. Cherny will retain his position on the board, the company said in a statement.

  • Walgreens says staffing shortages hit prescription growth

    Walgreens Boots Alliance executives said during their earnings call Thursday that pharmacy staffing shortages have created challenges for prescription growth.

  • Samsung, TSMC Win Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giants are among other companies that have received a one-year exemption from the new restrictions on exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • Activist Investor Urges Kohl's To Change Board Members: Report

    Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) faces the fury of activist investor, Macellum Advisors GP LLC, to make changes in its board. The investor holds a 5% stake in Kohl’s and has urged the retailer to replace three or more directors, including its chairman. The New York hedge fund’s talks with the company, the WSJ reported, to agree on changes to the board remained unfruitful. The pressure comes after the retail chain called off discussions to sell its business to Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) in July. Ko

  • Central Banks Need to Fight Inflation by Tightening: IMF

    Krishna Srinivasan, Asia and Pacific department director at International Monetary Fund, discusses the impact of inflation on global economies, the strong dollar and his outlook for China's economy. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.