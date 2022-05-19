China seen lowering lending benchmark LPR to support economy:Reuters Poll

FILE PHOTO: Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is expected to cut benchmark lending rates at its monthly fixing on Friday, a second reduction this year, a Reuters survey showed, as it seeks to prop up credit demand to cushion an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 disruptions.

The loan prime rate (LPR), which banks normally charges their best clients, is set on the 20th of each month, when 18 designated commercial banks submit their proposed rates to the People's Bank of China.

Eighteen traders and analysts, or 64% of 28 participants, in the Reuters snap poll predicted a reduction in either the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) or the five-year tenor.

Among them, 12 respondents forecast a marginal cut of 5 basis points to both tenors.

The remaining 10 participants believe the LPR will remain unchanged for the fourth straight month, in line with a steady borrowing cost of the central bank's medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans, which now serves as a guidance to the lending benchmark.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, which currently stands at 3.70%. The five-year rate, now at 4.60%, influences the pricing of mortgages.

"We expect China to roll out more supports in the coming sessions," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

"Although PBOC kept its MLF rate unchanged in May, we expect China to lower its LPR fixing this week due to falling banks' funding costs," he said, noting a reduction to banks' deposit rate ceiling in April should have effectively lowered lenders' liability cost.

A slew of data including credit lending, industrial output and retail sales showed COVID-related stringent measures and mobility restrictions have taken a heavy toll on the broad economy.

New bank lending hit the lowest in nearly 4-1/2 years last month and missed market forecasts by a big margin.

Various senior officials recently pledged to roll out more stimulus measures to prop up the economy. On Wednesday, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying that China has policy room to cope with challenges, as the downward pressure on China's economy increases.

(Reporting by Li Hongwei and Andrew Galbraith, Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong new listings volume sinks to 9-year low on China slowdown

    Hong Kong's new listings volume plunged 90% to a nine-year low this year, data showed, as China's sharp economic slowdown and its regulatory drive cast a long shadow over the city's prospects as a destination for initial public offerings (IPOs). The drying up of share listings in Hong Kong bodes ill for investment banks, who make about a third of their revenue in the region from equity capital market deals, and for the Chinese-ruled territory's status as a global financial hub. Only $2.1 billion has been raised this year via IPOs and secondary listings in Asia's most popular fundraising venue compared to $20.7 billion by the same time last year, according to Refinitiv data, the slowest start to a year since 2013.

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for baby formula shortage

    President Biden on Wednesday invoked the Defense Production Act to speed production of infant formula and authorized flights to import supply from overseas, as he faces mounting political pressure over a domestic shortage caused by the safety-related closure of the country’s largest formula manufacturing plant.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden to Meet Finnish, Swedish Leaders on NATO

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is set to meet on Thursday with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House to discuss the Nordic nations’ NATO bids. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Clos

  • Philippines Hikes Rate First Time Since 2018 on Price Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank raised its key interest rate for the first time since 2018 to combat Southeast Asia’s second-fastest inflation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceBangko Sentral ng Pilipinas i

  • Sri Lanka Enters Default, Warns Inflation May Surge to 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka fell into default for the first time in its history as the government struggles to halt an economic meltdown that prompted mass protests and a political crisis.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania Ra

  • U.S. calls for Taiwan's inclusion at upcoming WHO assembly

    Taiwan should be allowed to attend a World Health Organization assembly next week, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, arguing the democratically governed island's exclusion at China's behest was unwarranted and a concern for global health. Taiwan is excluded from most global bodies, including the WHO, because of objections from China, which considers it one of its provinces and not a separate country. The self-governed island attended the World Health Assembly, the WHO's decision-making body, as an observer from 2009 to 2016 when Taipei-Beijing relations warmed.

  • J.P.Morgan downgrades India's IT sector as pandemic boom fades

    The $194-billion sector whose software services helped businesses adopt to pandemic-era practices of online shopping and remote working is facing a demand slowdown this year as employees return to offices and the Russia-Ukraine war weighs on spending from clients in Europe. It lowered Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's top IT exporter, to "underweight" rating from "neutral" but stayed "overweight" on rival Infosys.

  • Russian Duma considering a law to prevent prisoner exchanges with Ukraine

    Russia’s parliament discussed a proposed law on Tuesday that would ban prisoner exchanges in the invasion of Ukraine after more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in Mariupol. The Azov Regiment that was holding out in a steel plant in Mariupol recently surrendered to Russian forces, as dozens of soldiers were wounded and…

  • China's zero-COVID policy dashes global hopes for quick economic return to normal

    While China staged a remarkably quick recovery from its initial pandemic slump, thanks to bumper exports and factory production, analysts expect the current downturn will be harder to shake off than the one seen in early 2020. The gloomier outlook presents challenges not only for leaders in Beijing worried about rising unemployment, but foreign businesses counting on China to resume its level of engagement it had with the rest of the world before the pandemic. Calculations based on International Monetary Fund projections show China's expected average annual contribution to global economic growth through to 2027 at about 29%.

  • Stimulus Update: Nearly a Dozen States Are Preparing to Send More Money to Residents

    Frustrated with inflation and high gas prices? If you live in one of these states, more stimulus money could be headed your way in 2022.

  • Madison Cawthorn foes who targeted him with a damaging nude video say Lauren Boebert is next on their hit list

    "I think we're gonna engage in that race pretty quickly," David Wheeler, of the American Muckrakers PAC, told Insider of the group's "Fire Boebert" plans.

  • Billionaire founder of crypto exchange Binance says he's 'poor again' after its luna holdings — once worth $1.6 billion — crashed and are now worth just $2,200

    It's likely that Changpeng Zhao meant it as a joke as he remains a billionaire, but luna's meltdown has stung investors worldwide.

  • Fiona Hill says Putin got 'frustrated many times' with Trump because the Russian leader 'had to keep explaining things' to him

    Putin's frustration over Trump's poor understanding of geopolitics played into Moscow's decision on the timing of Russia's war in Ukraine, Hill said.

  • Stagflation alert: 77% of investment fund managers see an economic storm of slowing growth and high inflation taking hold over the next year

    Stagflation may be coming, but 68% of fund managers believe inflation has already peaked, Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey shows.

  • US intel shows Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire

    The U.S. has gathered intelligence that shows some Russian officials have become concerned that Russian forces in the ravaged port city of Mariupol are carrying out grievous abuses, a U.S official familiar with the findings said Wednesday. The Russian officials are concerned that the abuses will backfire and further inspire Mariupol residents to resist the Russian occupation. The U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the Russians, who were not identified, also feared that the abuses will undercut Russia's claim that they’ve liberated the Russian-speaking city.

  • Rep. Madison Cawthorn's Childish Taunt At Rep. Liz Cheney Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The North Carolina congressman, who lost his primary bid Tuesday, joked about Cheney's removal as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

    The unprecedented economic sanctions that the U.S. and its allies have placed on Russia looked set to destroy its economy, but Russia has managed to survive so far.

  • Column: A lengthy list of Trump's disastrous business deals — compiled by his newest business partners

    In a regulatory filing, Trump's latest business partners have compiled a handy list of all of his failed business deals.

  • Putin’s Next Big Farce Is Happening Right Under Our Noses

    Contributor/Getty ImagesAs Finland and Sweden’s political leadership prepare to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)—Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worst nightmare—Putin is suddenly projecting calm, stating just this week that he has “no problems” with Finland and Sweden joining the collective defense organization.“As for the expansion, including the accession of two prospective new members, Finland and Sweden, I would like to inform you, colleagues, that Russia has no problems