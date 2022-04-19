China Sees Multiple Growth Risks, Vows to Meet GDP Target

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China sees multiple risks to the economy as Covid outbreaks worsen, yet pledged to still meet its ambitious growth target and stabilize jobs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The economy is facing “greater downward pressure, and difficulties and challenges have increased significantly,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency wrote in a set of questions and answers late Monday, citing unnamed “authoritative departments and persons.”

Authorities are “firmly confident” and will strive to achieve the full-year targets as the economy still has “many strategic advantages,” it said in the report, which was also published on the front page of Communist Party’s flagship newspaper People’s Daily. The government has set a growth target of around 5.5% for this year.

Read More: China Joblessness Climbs, Spending Drops on Covid Lockdowns

China should seize the window period of the second quarter to implement various measures to stabilize growth and ensure the healthy development of the economy and society, the authoritative departments said. At the same time, China should stick to its Covid Zero approach, and control the current round of the outbreaks as soon as possible, they said.

Here are some of the key highlights:

  • Inflation: The consumer price index may see moderate increase in the second or third quarter due to expected rise in pork prices. The domestic pork market is expected to transition to “tight balance” from “basic balance of supply and demand.” CPI is also being boosted by high global commodity prices, which are translating into increases in consumer goods prices

  • Property: Default risks among certain major developers still exist. Recent property policy easing announced by various cities does not mean a reversal of China’s overall real estate industry policy

  • Covid Zero: While it’s getting harder to achieve dynamic zero, China’s stringent Covid Zero policy could help save lives and help China achieve long-term economic development, although short-term shocks to the economy are inevitable

  • Jobs: China should have policy reserves to stabilize and expand employment while implementing existing polices. Authorities will implement supportive measures for retailing, tourism and airlines to retain jobs, and also study measures to help graduates find jobs or start businesses

  • Exports: It’s hard to sustain high export growth achieved last year; some companies expect pressure to further increase in the second and third quarters

  • Logistics: China should avoid short-term difficulties from turning into long-term trends, and protect enterprises on the “chain” from being dragged down by current problems

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Another Storm Is Set to Hit the Canadian Prairies, Threatening Farmers' Crops

    (Bloomberg) -- Farmers in Canada, the world’s top canola grower and a major wheat exporter, will probably have to wait to get in their fields this spring after a blast of wintry weather.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against Ons

  • Stocks in Asia Mixed as China Measures Weighed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed Tuesday with investors weighing Chinese measures to support the economy and the prospect for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Aga

  • Analyst Report: Bank Of America Corp.

    Bank of America is one of the largest financial companies in the world. The company is primarily a U.S. retail and commercial bank, with a network of more than 4,000 branches across much of the country. The 2005 acquisition of MBNA made Bank of America the nation's largest credit-card lender. As such, trends in consumer interest rates, employment, income growth and borrowing patterns represent a significant risk to the company's earnings. The 2008 acquisition of Countrywide made BofA the country's largest mortgage company as well. BofA became a top-tier securities firm and retail broker with the acquisition of Merrill Lynch.

  • DiDi Promises a Big Announcement in May

    Didi Global said on Monday, April 16, will hold an extraordinary general meeting on May 23 as shareholders of the battered Chinese ride-hailing giant vote on delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Didi Global went public last June with an IPO price of $14 a share. Didi said its board authorized the company "to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange."

  • China’s Central Bank Pledges Support for Businesses Hit By Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank announced a spate of measures to help an economy which has been hit by lockdowns to control the current Covid outbreak, but the focus on boosting credit likely means the chances for broad-based easing are shrinking.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hoo

  • Voices: The US should make clear it will defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

    The US policy of ambiguity toward Taiwan is now fostering instability in the Indo-Pacific region

  • Trump calls for Russia and Ukraine to reach agreement to end war

    Former President Trump on Monday called for an end to the violence in Ukraine weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked military attack. “It doesn’t make sense that Russia and Ukraine aren’t sitting down and working out some kind of an agreement,” Trump, who initially praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as “smart” over the invasion before…

  • Outgoing GOP Lawmaker Issues Dire Warning About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Rep. Fred Upton sounds the alarm over the upcoming midterm election.

  • Donald Trump keeps calling NY AG Letitia James names. Here are 5 reasons she's been getting under his skin.

    The District Attorney for New York is clearly getting under the former president's skin. Here are five good reasons why.

  • Putin's suspected purge of his inner circle was fueled by a misinformation bubble he created

    "He got the bad advice that he asked for, even if he didn't realize he was asking for it," an expert told Insider of Putin's culture of fear.

  • A Conviction Would Puncture Trump's Personality Cult, Predicts Authoritarian Expert

    Trump has changed the entire nature of the GOP into an “authoritarian far-right party” that’s as hard on its own members as on foes, said historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat.

  • Russia Rounding Up Thousands of Ukrainians in ‘Filtration Camps,’ Mariupol Authorities Warn

    Alexander Nemenov/AFP via GettyRussian forces are holding approximately 27,000 Ukrainians in “filtration camps” near the besieged city of Mariupol, according to local authorities.The filtration camps along the Mangush-Nikolske-Yalta line are aimed at preparing the Ukrainians for deportation to Russia, according to Petro Andriuschenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.The report coincides with alerts from the Mariupol City Council and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defens

  • Contrary to Russian 'propaganda' video which alleged he'd died in the war, an American who went to Ukraine to rescue his child says he's alive in California

    The California father traveled to Ukraine in December to try to return his son, who has been kidnapped by his mother, to the US.

  • I'm going to Florida so Gov. Ron DeSantis can keep my kids safe from 'woke' math textbooks

    Florida provided no evidence of what's in the banned textbooks, but I imagine it's liberal mathematical filth like binomials and polynomials.

  • Pro-gun group emphasizes training and teaching with Georgia’s new gun law

    A pro-gun group is taking an unusual stand and has come out against the governor’s “Constitutional Carry” bill.

  • Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price

    Days after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Andrei Shestakov opened a set of files in a WhatsApp group chat for history teachers like himself in his town in east Russia. It’s unclear who shared the files to the group chat, but many of the documents carry the crest of the education ministry in Moscow. The material includes lesson guides stating that Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine were heroes, that Ukraine's rulers made common cause with people who collaborated with World War Two Nazis, that the West was trying to spread discord in Russian society, and that Russians must stick together.

  • Russia's special-operations forces are under fire in Ukraine

    As Russia's war against Ukraine drags on, Moscow may continue relying on its highly trained special operators to do the hardest fighting.

  • Ilhan Omar mocked for voicing outrage over Easter worship on plane: 'Why do you hate Christians?'

    Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., expressed outrage over a video of Christians singing on a plane, leading many Republicans to attack her for what they suggested was anti-Chrsitian bigotry.

  • Captured Britons paraded on Russian TV asking Boris Johnson to swap them for Vladimir Putin’s friend

    Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been paraded on Russian state television appealing to Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.

  • Russia Loses Another General, Vows ‘Elimination’ of Resistance

    Vladyslav Musiienko/ReutersThe dawn deadline Russia gave determined Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and lay down their weapons in Mariupol passed without incident on Sunday morning, as Vladimir Putin’s increasingly sloppy troops closed in on the strategic port city. Russia’s defense ministry, still reeling from the loss of 8th Army Major General Vladimir Frolov in combat on Saturday, was just as determined, threatening to “eliminate” any Ukrainian and foreign troops trying to hold on to the batt