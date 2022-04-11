China seizes over 3,500 Bitcoin mining rigs, hikes electricity rates

Reuters Videos

STORY: Sri Lanka's new finance minister Ali Sabry isn't sugar coating the work needed to manage the country's severe economic crisis. "It is a Herculean task and we are not underestimating it. We know where we are and the only thing is to fight back. There is no choice to give up, so that's how we are here."In his first interview since taking office this week, he told Reuters on Saturday (April 9) that the country will need about $3 billion in external assistance within the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items.The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by prolonged power cuts, with drugs, fuel and other items running short."First priority is to see that we get back to normal supply channel in terms of fuel, gas, drugs, medicines and thereby the electricity so that people's uprising can be addressed. So that we are sincere in our effort - that's number one."Meanwhile, protests continued in Colombo on Saturday, as demonstrators called for the removal of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa."We want them and all their parliamentarians in the parliament, we want them out. We will throw them out. If they don't get out, we will throw them out."Sabry said the current economic climate is the most challenging since independence and understands protesters frustrations.''We respect your right to protest but no violence because it is counterproductive."Sabry said he will lead a delegation of Sri Lankan officials to Washington to start talks with the IMF on April 18 and that financial and legal advisers would be selected within 21 days to help the government restructure its international debt.