China to send representative to Ukraine

During his telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leader of People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping stated that China would send a special representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian affairs to Ukraine.

Source: Xinhua with reference to the statement of the leader of Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping during his telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The goal of the visit will be carrying out an in-depth communication with all the sides in regards to political settlement of the "crisis" in Ukraine.

Earlier:

Earlier on 26 April, it was revealed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone call with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping. This was the first conversation between the two leaders since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Background:

On 16 April, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reported that he discussed the principles of establishing peace in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

On 20-22 April, Xi Jinping paid an official visit to the Russian Federation, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It was reported earlier that Chinese leader Xi Jinping planned to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

On 24 February, Zelenskyy said that he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with the Chinese leader.

Before that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has published a so-called "peace plan" with its ideas for the settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine. The document consists of 12 points.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not consider China's proposals of settlement of the war in Ukraine to be a peace plan, but said he saw positive things in the initiative.

