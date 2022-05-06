China to send vice president to S.Korea president's inauguration

FILE PHOTO - Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan delivers a speech at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Soo-hyang Choi and Joori Roh
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Wang Qishan
    Wang Qishan
    Chinese politician

By Soo-hyang Choi and Joori Roh

SEOUL (Reuters) -China's Vice President Wang Qishan plans to attend the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol next week, Yoon's team announced on Friday, as Beijing tries to expand its influence in the region.

Wang's planned attendance comes as Yoon has vowed to strengthen South Korea's alliance with the United States in the face of growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, and as Washington pushes to keep Beijing's growing influence in check.

The United States is sending second gentleman Douglas Emhoff as the head of its delegation to the ceremony, slated for Tuesday in Seoul, according to the president-elect's team.

Senior foreign affairs and security officials were not included in the U.S. delegation; President Joe Biden plans to visit Seoul the following week for talks with Yoon.

From Japan, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama will attend the inauguration, and Tokyo is also expected to send a minister-level official, the presidential transition team said, adding that the process has not been finalised.

Yoon takes office amid myriad challenges, with North Korea conducting weapons tests ahead of his inauguration.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast in its 14th known test this year, after leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop the country's nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed."

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Joori Roh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea slams South's new leader as 'pro-U.S., confrontational'

    A major North Korean propaganda website denounced on Thursday South Korea's incoming president Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to take a tougher line on weapons tests by Pyongyang, describing him as "pro-United States", and "confrontational". The North's state media have yet to make formal comments on Yoon, a conservative who is set to take office on May 10, but the website Uriminzokkiri issued scathing criticism ahead of his inauguration. "Yoon Suk-yeol had aroused shock with such preposterous remarks as 'preemptive strike' and 'main enemy,' and stirred up confrontational madness trumpeting a 'stronger South Korea-U.S. alliance,'" it said.

  • N.Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea off east coast, South says

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, about a week after the North vowed to develop its nuclear forces "at the fastest possible speed." The launch, which marks the North's 14th major weapons test this year, comes days before South Korea's newly elected President Yoon Suk-yeol takes office on May 10. South Korea's military said it detected the launch about noon in the Sunan area of Pyongyang.

  • Salted egg yolk, popular in Asian specialty goods, is having its moment in the U.S.

    Last year, Cardi B tweeted that she planned to get her hands on Irvins' salted egg potato chips, an iconic Singaporean snack that’s sold stateside at Asian

  • S.Korea’s incoming administration pushes to end ICO drought

    South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s administration has included approval of initial coin offerings (ICOs) among its 110 national tasks announced Monday. See related article: Crypto is presidential election campaign issue for South Korea Fast facts The right-wing government will prepare a two-lane regulatory framework for ICOs by classifying digital assets as securities and non-securities. The […]

  • Man accused of opening plane's emergency exit, sliding down wing at Chicago airport

    Chicago police said Davila exited the airplane at approximately 4:37 a.m. on Thursday before walking onto the wing of the aircraft and jumping onto the airfield.

  • Will new vaccines be better at fighting coronavirus variants? 5 questions answered

    Dozens of coronavirus vaccines are in clinical trials in the U.S. Joao Paulo Burini/Moment via Getty ImagesThe first three coronavirus vaccines earned Emergency Use Authorization more than a year ago. To date, no other vaccines have been put into use in the U.S – but that will soon change. More than 40 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials in the U.S., employing a number of different approaches to protecting people from the coronavirus. Vaibhav Upadhyay and Krishna Mallela have been studying t

  • Biden says Rick Scott's controversial tax plan is 'extreme, as most MAGA things are'

    "If they hadn't put this in print, you'd think I was making it up," the president said in a speech on Wednesday.

  • Biden deserves applause for excluding Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua at Americas summit | Opinion

    Bravo, President Biden, for not inviting the Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan dictatorships to the Ninth Summit of the Americas to be held June 6-10 in Los Angeles! Authoritarian rulers who don’t allow free elections in their own countries should not be invited to regional meetings of democratic leaders.

  • Opinion: Medical marijuana is a game of constitutional chicken Gov. Andy Beshear can win

    It's time political leaders in Kentucky prioritize the legalization of cannabis.

  • 18-year-old killed in Popeyes parking lot shooting identified

    A man is dead after bullets flew outside of a Memphis fast-food restaurant Tuesday evening.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile, Japan and South Korea report, in 13th launch this year

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, marking yet another launch since leader Kim Jong-un warned of "preemptive" use of nuclear weapons. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff determined that the North Korean government launched the missile from Sunan, a district in Pyongyang. The missile fell into the waters just outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone after flying over a distance of about 500 kilometers (310 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 800 kilometers (497 miles), according to Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Makoto Oniki.

  • In Ohio, J.D. Vance Thanked Trump for His Win. Maybe Mike DeWine Should Too.

    When J.D. Vance took the stage Tuesday evening in Cincinnati to declare victory in his Senate primary, the best-selling author and former venture capitalist had in hand a sheet of yellow legal paper whose ragged top suggested it had been ripped from the pad a little too hastily. “Now this campaign, I really think, was a referendum on what kind of a Republican Party we want, and what kind of a country we want,” Vance said. Over the last 15 months, so, so many hours in Washington and in statehouse squares have been spent debating the power that former President Donald Trump retains inside the Republican Party.

  • Payton suffered multiple injuries in Grizzlies clash: Warriors

    Gary Payton II will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering a fractured left elbow as well as ligament and muscle damage during a controversial incident during Golden State's NBA playoff loss to Memphis, the Warriors confirmed on Thursday.

  • Australia wants calm in ties with Solomon Islands after 'invasion' claim

    Australia will respond calmly to the Solomon Islands after it signed a security pact with China, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, dismissing a furious response by the leader of the Pacific nation to Western criticism of the deal. In a fiery speech to parliament on Tuesday, Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said "we are threatened with invasion" but he did not name any countries or give evidence for his claim. "None of that is true," Morrison said on Thursday, responding to questions from reporters.

  • Thousands refuse to evacuate largest U.S. wildfire in New Mexico

    Thousands of people told to flee the largest wildfire burning in the United States have chosen to stay and defend generational homes in the mountains of northern New Mexico, even as some run out of food and water, officials said. In Mora County, population 4,500, around 60% of residents in evacuation areas have remained in centuries-old farming and ranching communities where electric power has been lost, said Undersheriff Americk Padilla. "This is their livelihood, this is all they know, so these elderly people, and a lot of the people, our constituents are not leaving," Padilla said.

  • Olivia Rodrigo paused her DC concert to defend abortion rights, saying she's 'heartbroken' over Supreme Court draft opinion

    "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to talk about how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court's potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade," she said.

  • Five times the Supreme Court reversed a precedent

    The leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion this week that would overturn the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade has raised fresh questions about when, if ever, a court ruling can safely be considered “settled law.” One bedrock of American law is the doctrine of stare decisis, the principle that courts are generally bound…

  • Law experts warn that leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on Roe v. Wade exposes a weak spot that puts the use of contraceptions and other privacy rights at risk

    "[Overturning] Roe v. Wade is a punch to the gut," one expert said. "Griswold v. Connecticut, if that were to go next... would be a blow to the head."

  • ‘I Didn’t Know If the Bottle He Had Inside Me Was Broken’: Amber Heard Details Multiple Johnny Depp Assaults

    The ‘Aquaman’ actress spent her second day on the stand chronicling years of alleged abuse, including a sexual assault with a liquor bottle

  • Attorney General Merrick Garland responds to the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade.

    U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland responded to questions about the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, while speaking at a press conference today. Garland argued that the department was an amicus in the Dobbs v Jackson case and that the Solicitor General argued on behalf of the United States in the case. While talking to reporters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, criticized the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding Roe v. Wade.