China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

FILE - In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, air force and naval aviation corps of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) fly planes at an unspecified location in China, Aug. 4, 2022. The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Fu Gan/Xinhua via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday.

The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

China's expanding military activities in the Asia-Pacific region have alarmed the United States and its allies and form part of a growing strategic and economic competition that has inflamed tensions between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Thailand in June as part of an effort to strengthen what he called America’s “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in the region.

The Falcon Strike exercise will be held at the Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base in northern Thailand near the border with Laos. Thai fighter jets and airborne early warning aircraft from both countries will also take part.

The training comes as the U.S. holds combat drills in Indonesia with Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Singapore in the largest iteration of the Super Garuda Shield exercises since they began in 2009.

It also follows China's sending warships, missiles and aircraft into the waters and air around Taiwan in a threatening response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island, which China claims as its territory.

Kurt Campbell, a top advisor to President Joe Biden on the Indo-Pacific, said Friday that the U.S. would take resolute steps to support Taiwan, including sending warships and aircraft through the 160-kilometer (100-mile) wide waterway that separates Taiwan and China.

“We’ll continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows, consistent with our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation,” he said in a call with reporters. “And that includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks.”

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. says China used Pelosi's Taiwan visit as pretext to alter status quo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The American response would be patient and effective, and the U.S. presence and posture in the region would account for China's more destabilizing behavior, Campbell told reporters in a call.

  • Putin’s claim that sanctions are creating conditions for a global famine is a myth, say Yale academics

    Talk that the international sanctions imposed on Russia in the wake of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine are creating the conditions for a global famine are entirely false, according to two leading academics from the Yale School of Management.

  • Someone was smoking in the wrong place, in several places at the same time Ukraines Defence Minister says of Crimea explosions

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST, 2022, 17:19 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has suggested that the explosions in occupied Crimea could have been caused by careless smoking - in several dangerous places at the same time.

  • California governor proposes $1.4 billion loan to keep nuclear plant open

    The proposal, which would have to be introduced as a bill in the state legislature, is the latest in a series of steps California has made this year to reconsider its 2016 decision to retire the Diablo Canyon power plant by 2025. California wants to produce all of its electricity from clean sources by 2045, but has faced challenges with that transition, such as rolling blackouts during a heatwave in 2020. "This includes considering a limited term extension of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant (DCPP), which continues to be an important resource as we transition away from fossil fuel generation to greater amounts of clean energy."

  • The ‘writing is on the wall’ for ‘Chimerica’ on U.S. stock exchanges as $318 billion of Chinese equity flees Wall Street

    On Friday, five of China's biggest state firms announced their exit from Wall Street. More delistings could be on the way as Washington and Beijing remained embroiled in a dispute over audit rules for U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Zelenskiy: EU should not be a "supermarket" for rich Russians

    Zelenskiy said his proposal did not apply to Russians who needed help for risking their freedom or their lives by resisting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's policies. "There must be guarantees that Russian killers or accomplices of state terror not use Schengen visas," Zelenskiy said in a nightly address, referring to visas granting the holder access to the border-free Schengen Area that spans several EU states.

  • Kremlin carries out covert "industrial mobilisation" Ukrainian intelligence

    FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 17:08 Ukrainian intelligence says that covert measures are being taken in Russia with regard to the so-called "industrial mobilisation" of companies and enterprises in the defence sector.

  • India sticks to 'one-China' policy stance but seeks restraint on Taiwan

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Friday it opposed any unilateral change to the status quo over Taiwan but that its stance on the 'one-China' policy remained consistent, days after Beijing said it hoped New Delhi would continue to recognise its claim to self-governing Taiwan. China launched ballistic missiles and deployed multiple aircraft and warships around Taiwan in recent days, angered by last week's visit to the island by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said last week that India was one of the first countries to recognise Beijing's 'one-China principle' - that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China - and that it hoped http://in.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/embassy_news/202208/t20220804_10733759.htm India would not change its position.

  • Russian forces in Kherson are protecting themselves from the Ukrainian tanks with wooden tank traps

    Russian troops in occupied Kherson have decided to defend themselves with improvised tank traps made out of wood, according to a video published by a local journalist, Konstantyn Ryzhenko, on his Telegram channel on Aug. 12.

  • Russian losses to date: Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 200 Russian soldiers on 11 August

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 12 AUGUST 2022, 09:01 Russia has lost a total of 43,200 military personnel, 1,849 tanks and 4,108 armoured combat vehicles in the course of its full-scale military invasion in Ukraine.

  • Families of Russian military fleeing Mariupol region in fear, says mayoral advisor

    The families of the Russian service members, who had been settled in the Azov Sea coast near the ruined city of Mariupol, have begun to urgently evacuate their illegally obtained dwellings, Mariupol mayoral advisor Petro Andryushchenko reported via Telegram messenger on Aug. 12. He claims this is connected with the recent explosions at the airfield in Crimea.

  • Hacker offers to sell data of 48.5 million users of Shanghai's COVID app

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A hacker claims to have obtained the personal information of 48.5 million users of a COVID health mobile app run by the city of Shanghai, the second claim of a breach of the Chinese financial hub's data in just over a month. The hacker with the username as "XJP" posted an offer to sell the data for $4,000 on the hacker forum Breach Forums on Wednesday. "This DB (database) contains everyone who lives in or visited Shanghai since Suishenma's adoption," XJP said in the post, which originally asked for $4,850 before lowering the price later the same day.

  • Up to 13,000 Belarusian servicemen and security officers are ready to fight against Ukraine General Staff of Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST, 17:01 The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that according to preliminary information, up to 13,000 active and former Belarusian servicemen and members of OMON [a special police force under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus] have signed [documents giving] their consent to participate in the war against Ukraine.

  • Suspect in 4 New Mexico killings left trail of violence

    In the six years since he resettled in the United States from Afghanistan, the primary suspect in the slayings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has been arrested several times for domestic violence and captured on camera slashing the tires of a woman's car, according to police and court records. The lengthy pattern of violence — which began not long after Muhammad Syed arrived in the states — has shocked members of the city’s small, close-knit Muslim community, some of whom knew him from the local mosque and who initially had assumed the killer was an outsider with a bias against the Islamic religion. Police say Syed, 51, was acquainted with his victims and was likely motivated by “interpersonal conflicts.”

  • The war in Ukraine has likely sent Russia's economy back to 2018 — but it's still a smaller contraction than experts expected

    Russia's GDP likely fell 4.7% in the second quarter of 2022, per Bloomberg. It was the first full quarter since the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian Air Force attacks strong point and concentration of Russian military forces Operational Command Pivden (South)

    Olha Hlushchenko - Friday, 12 August 2022, 01:26 The Ukrainian Air Force has struck a Russian strong point near Andriivka and a concentration of Russian military personnel near the village of Bruskynske (Kherson Oblast).

  • ‘The economy is very weak’: Here's why Cathie Wood believes the Fed will actually cut rates in 2023 — plus 3 stocks she likes right now to capitalize

    The super investor sees softness. But is sticking to her guns.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • In Russia, up to 40% of the military who planned a war against Ukraine are under investigation General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 17:23 According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about 30-40% of generals and officers of the Russian Federation who planned the war against Ukraine are under investigation in Russia.

  • U.S. tightens export controls on advanced chip, gas turbine engine tech

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday adopted new export controls on technologies that support the production of advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines that it said are critical to its national security. The "emerging and foundational technologies" covered by the move include gallium oxide and diamond, because "devices that utilize these materials have significantly increased military potential," the Commerce Department said. "Technological advancements that allow technologies like semiconductors and engines to operate faster, more efficiently, longer, and in more severe conditions can be game changers in both the commercial and military context," said Commerce Under Secretary for Industry and Security Alan Estevez.