China sends 38 fighter planes toward Taiwan on National Day

FILE -In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China sent 19 fighter jets, including 12 J-16s, towards Taiwan Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in a large display of force, just a day after the island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group, which China has also applied to join. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP)
·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China sent 38 fighter jets toward self-ruled Taiwan in the largest display of force this year on China's National Day.

The People’s Liberation Army flew 25 fighter jets Friday in the first maneuver, then sent an additional 13 planes that night. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response and tracked the Chinese aircraft on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The first group of planes included 18 J-16 fighter jets and two H-6 bombers.

China has sent planes toward the island it claims as part of its territory on a near daily basis in the last couple of years, stepping up military harassment with drills.

Last week, China flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that China also applied to join.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, and China has not ruled out force to reunify with Taiwan. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international organizations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Being Taiwanese isn’t a political choice': Backlash causes Pew to reverse Taiwanese-as-Chinese decision

    Pew Research Center has corrected its April demographic report on the number of Taiwanese people living in the United States after receiving backlash from the community for lumping them in with Chinese Americans. Rectified report: The new study, published in early September, estimates the number of Taiwanese people living in the U.S. in 2019 ranged from 195,000 to 697,000, NBC News reported. Pew Research Center’s Jeffrey Passel said he used several survey questions from the American Community Survey (ACS) and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, such as race, ancestry and birthplace, to measure the Taiwanese population in the U.S.

  • Iran holds border war games amid tense relations with Azerbaijan

    on Friday as tensions between the two neighbours rose over issues including Baku's relations with Tehran's arch-enemy Israel. Iranian state media said the exercises involved armoured and artillery units, as well as drones and helicopters. Iran has long criticised Azerbaijan's military ties with Israel, which include purchases of Israeli arms.

  • Spain to negotiate with China's Great Wall Motor to take over Nissan plant

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -Spanish authorities and Nissan will enter talks with China's Great Wall Motor over a possible takeover of the Japanese carmaker's plant in Barcelona, which is due to shut in December, they said on Friday. National and regional authorities, together with Nissan, also picked Spanish electric motorcycle manufacturer Silence and local engineering firm QEV Technologies - which leads an electric vehicle production hub integrated by Swedish manufacturers Inzile and Volta - to negotiate the fate of two smaller plants.

  • China's high-end military technology touted at biggest air show

    China put on an extravagant display of once-secret high-end military technology at its largest air show this week, while broadcasting its growing ambitions in space exploration and for self-sufficiency in commercial aircraft. Pandemic-related travel restrictions meant Airshow China in the southern city of Zhuhai was a largely domestic affair, but foreign observers kept a close eye on developments from afar as China builds its military strength. "Key platforms in service with the PLAAF – having been operated in tight secrecy previously – being shown to the public for the first time have attracted considerable attention from the international audience," said Kelvin Wong, a Singapore-based defence editor at Janes.

  • China marks national day with mass air incursion near Taiwan

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Friday to warn away 25 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, the defence ministry in Taipei said, the same day as China marked its national day, the founding of the People's Republic of China. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Philippines defence chief says was urged by China to drop review of U.S. pact

    China has opposed a Philippines-led push for a review of its 70-year-old defence treaty with the United States, Manila's defence minister said on Thursday, concerned that it could be seen in Beijing as an effort to contain its rise. The Philippines is keen to amend the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) to make clear the extent to which the United States would protect and defend its ally should it come under attack. At an event to mark the MDT's 70th anniversary, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he had been urged by a former Chinese diplomat to back off.

  • China gorges on American grain-fed beef amid shrinking supplies from Down Under

    As Australian beef exports to China wither amid diplomatic tensions, demand there for U.S. grain-fed beef has soared, fuelled by the appetites of a growing Chinese middle class. Hotpot restaurants, Japanese barbecue chains and steakhouses, all expanding in the world's No. 2 economy, are swapping out Australian beef for U.S. meat. Several Australian suppliers were banned last year and shipments from others take too long to clear customs.

  • Russia urges calm between ally Tajikistan, Afghanistan

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia urged Tajikistan and Afghanistan to resolve any dispute in a mutually acceptable manner, saying it had heard reports they were sending troops to their common border, TASS quoted the foreign ministry in Moscow as saying on Thursday. Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has refused to recognise the Taliban-appointed cabinet in Kabul and has lashed out at what he describes as violations of human rights in the Taliban's siege of the Panjshir province where opposition forces held rallies. The Taliban, in turn, has warned Dushanbe against meddling in Afghanistan's domestic affairs.

  • Inside the world of private war

    An American vet tries to turn the tide in Armenia's conflict.

  • Chinese man brutally beaten by mob of racist teens starts petition to Stop Asian Hate in Cambridge

    A Chinese Cambridge University alumnus has created a “Stop Asian Hate” petition after he was racially and physically attacked by a group of teenagers while grocery shopping in England. Unprovoked assault: Zhang, 25, was out buying groceries at Co-op food shop on Sept. 18 when a group of around 10 teens allegedly began calling him racial slurs like “ch*nk” and telling him to “go back to your home country,” Varsity.co.uk reported. Zhang tried to escape when the group, whose members were aged about 16 or 17, started to punch him, leaving him with a broken nasal bone and septum.

  • Biden administration considering regulating stablecoin issuers as banks - WSJ

    The administration is also expected to urge the Congress to consider a new legislation to create a special-purpose charter, the report said, which would be tailored to the business models of such firms. President Joe Biden has already launched several efforts towards reigning in cryptocurrencies https://www.reuters.com/technology/how-us-regulators-are-cracking-down-cryptocurrencies-2021-09-24, including a working group of top financial regulators focused on stablecoins known as the President's Working Group on Financial Markets. A Treasury-led group also plans to recommend to the Financial Stability Oversight Council of regulators whether stablecoin activities should be designated as systemically important, the report added.

  • A US Marine told a Trump rally he was 'the guy that pulled the baby over the wall' in Afghanistan. He's now under investigation, report says.

    An Aug. 19 showed a US Marine hoist a baby girl to safety over razor wire at Kabul's airport. Hunter Clark appeared to claim he was that Marine.

  • China accuses ex-security official of poor integrity, greed

    China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled a former vice minister of public security amid a raft of accusations from corruption to abandoning his post amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Sun Lijun was fired from his position after an investigation was opened last year and he will now face prosecution and what is likely to be a lengthy prison sentence. An announcement from the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said Sun displayed “extremely inflated political ambition and very poor political integrity,” issued groundless criticisms of the Party’s policies, and spread political rumors.

  • N.Korea says it fired 'remarkable' new anti-aircraft missile in test

    North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday, state media KCNA reported, the latest in a recent series of weapons tests that has come as denuclearisation talks with the United States have deadlocked. It was North Korea's second known weapons test this week after the launch of a previously unseen hypersonic missile on Tuesday. It has also fired ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities in recent weeks.

  • Billionaires Get Help From China Move to Contain Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s purchase of a stake in a struggling regional bank from China Evergrande Group aimed at preventing contagion is also benefiting Shengjing Bank Co.’s investors, including some poker pals of Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Chairman Mao's favoured carmaker enters Europe with EVs in Norway

    Chairman Mao Zedong's favoured car brand, Hongqi, or Red Flag, is exporting China-made electric sport-utility vehicles to Norway, as Chinese car companies expand globally. In a statement late on Thursday, Hongqi said it had received 500 orders for its cars in Norway, where it said there were environmentally friendly policies and good infrastructure for electric vehicles. In China, the world's biggest car market, Hongqi's sales have grown in recent years thanks to the launch of more models and an expanded sales network.

  • Smith & Wesson leaves Northeast after 150 years for Tennessee

    Smith & Wesson is moving from blue Massachusetts to red Tennessee.

  • Turkey interested in Russian fighter jets and submarines, despite NATO ties

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is considering major acquisitions of defense and nuclear technology from Russia, raising the specter of an unprecedented divorce within the NATO alliance.

  • Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

    Police in Hong Kong halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day Friday amid a expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four members of the opposition party League of Social Democrats had attempted to march to the harbor-side Convention Center where the official celebration was being held. “I think Hong Kong is now the only place in China where diverse opinions are allowed," Chan Po-ying, the party's chairperson told reporters.

  • Pfizer loses legal battle with big implications for drug pricing

    A federal court has rejected Pfizer’s (PFE) claims against the government in a case with major implications for drug pricing. The pharmaceutical giant’s lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, filed last year, sought a legal green light for proposed programs that would help cover co-pays for Medicare patients prescribed the cardiovascular drug tafamidis, which Pfizer priced at $225,000 a year. In an opinion issued Thursday, Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York denied Pfizer’s request for a ruling that the proposed programs would not violate anti-kickback laws.