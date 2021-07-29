China sends new ambassador to US amid strained ties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China's new ambassador to the United States outlined the challenges the two countries face in what has become an increasingly competitive and contentious relationship, while refraining from any criticism in short remarks after arriving to take up his new post.

“China and the United States are entering a new round of mutual exploration, understanding and adaptation, trying to find a way to get along with each other in the new era," Qin Gang said in remarks posted by the Chinese Embassy in Washington after his arrival Wednesday.

Qin’s arrival comes as relations with the U.S. have plunged to their worst level in decades with no sign of bottoming out. The two sides remain sharply at odds over a host of issues, including trade, technology, cybersecurity, human rights and China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy under President Xi Jinping.

Qin, 55, most recently was one of China’s nine vice foreign ministers and has been ministry spokesperson twice, gaining a reputation for tart responses that have now become standard fare among those in that position.

“His open remarks towards the West and the U.S. are tougher than Chinese ambassadors of previous terms,” said Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing.

The U.S. currently has no ambassador in Beijing, although President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador to NATO and State Department spokesperson.

Relations between the countries nosedived under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, but high-level meetings this week in Tianjin, China, again lay bare the deep divisions between them.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that the United States was the “inventor, and patent and intellectual property owner” of coercive diplomacy.

In a separate meeting with Sherman, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China would not tolerate what it considered U.S. interference in its internal affairs and key development interests.

Sherman, in an interview after the meetings, said human rights are not just an internal matter and called on China to work with the United States on global issues as a responsible great power.

Qin replaces Cui Tiankai, who was ambassador to the United States for eight years during a steady deterioration in ties.

Qin served three tours at the Chinese Embassy in London and headed the Protocol Department but has not held any positions directly responsible for relations with the U.S., according to his official resume on the ministry website.

As head of protocol, he worked directly with Xi and has extensive experience accompanying Chinese leaders abroad.

Shi cautioned that the state of U.S.-China relations would limit the influence of any ambassador.

“Under the current circumstances of full-on competition and struggle between China and the U.S., I don’t think any ambassador could have a significant impact on relations, no matter whether he is intended to be tougher or milder in implementing policies,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's regulations against education and tech sectors good for country -Xinhua

    China's recent policy tightening against the tutoring industry and Internet platforms is good for long-term development of the country, and China remains committed to opening up its capital markets, the official Xinhua News Agency said late on Wednesday. The Xinhua commentary followed a brutal sell-off in shares of Chinese companies this week. These policies are not designed to crack down on related sectors, Xinhua said.

  • China's new ambassador arrives in U.S. with words of optimism

    China's new ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, on Wednesday wished the United States victory against COVID-19 and said great potential awaited bilateral relations, striking an optimistic tone as he arrived at his new post amid deeply strained ties. Qin's arrival comes days after high-level talks in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin between U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and senior Chinese diplomats ended with both sides signaling that the other must make concessions for ties to improve. Qin, 55, a vice foreign minister whose recent past portfolios have included European affairs and protocol, is replacing China's longest serving ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, 68, who last month announced his departure after eight years in Washington.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • China steps up efforts to calm investor jitters; markets rebound

    China stepped up attempts to calm frayed investor nerves after a wild markets rout this week by telling foreign brokerages not to "overinterpret" its latest regulatory actions, setting the stage for a rebound in beaten-down stock on Thursday. Chinese state media also joined in to say yuan-denominated assets in the country remained attractive and that short-term market panic did not represent long-term value. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index jumped 2.7%, and the Hang Seng Tech Index, the target of heavy selling earlier in the week, soared 6.8%, but is still down 5.3% for the week.

  • China wins Olympic gold in women's 4x200m freestyle relay, sets world record

    China grabbed Olympic gold in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, in a surprise record win in Tokyo Thursday.The big picture: Katie Ledecky made up time as Team USA's final swimmer to help the U.S. take silver. Australia, which was the heavy favorite, won the bronze. All three teams finished ahead of the previous world record pace. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWORLD RECORD!#CHN swim a sensational 7:40.33 to win gold in the wo

  • Prices for Young Cattle Are Soaring, Signaling Expensive Beef

    (Bloomberg) -- A little-known market, that of young cattle, is signaling that pricey beef could be here to stay awhile.Feeder cattle are animals that have not yet been fattened on corn for slaughter in feedlots. Prices for those on the futures market climbed to the highest since March 2016 in Chicago. The gains followed a survey showing the American herd shrank 1.3% from a year ago.Harsh weather and high feed prices have helped the trend, with abnormal cold killing calves earlier this year. Rece

  • How Many of These Iconic Jennifer Garner Movies Have You Seen?

    Dramas, romantic comedies, action flicks...she transcends any single genre. Here are the films you need to screen for the ultimate Garner movie marathon. Ellen Page may have been the focus of this 2007 comedy, but Garner brought her A-game (and a subtlety) to the role of the woman hoping to adopt Juno's baby.

  • Team USA on Edge Despite Roster of High Priced NBA Players

    Team USA is trying to spin big money into Olympic basketball gold. Under the auspices of outgoing managing director Jerry Colangelo, USA Basketball hastily put together a squad of stars and disparate parts, a 12-man roster that earned a collective $241.3 million to play for their various NBA teams this past season. That didn’t help the […]

  • Is Biden overlooking Bureau of Prisons as reform target?

    President Joe Biden took quick action after his inauguration to start shifting federal inmates out of privately run prisons, where complaints of abuses abound. “It is just the beginning of my administration’s plan to address systemic problems in our criminal justice system,” Biden promised in January as he signed an executive order on the matter. The administration also is expected to encourage reductions in bulging state and local prison populations by allowing the use coronavirus relief dollars to help reduce overcrowding.

  • First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Made This $325 Clutch Sell Out, But We Spotted A Gorgeous $59 Dupe

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has been cheering on Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, and during her time there, she’s been sporting some seriously chic looks that deserve their own gold medal. But there’s one accessory she’s worn that everyone wants to get their hands on. Dr. Biden has been spotted in a $325 […]

  • N Korea leader pays respect to Chinese war dead at memorial

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un paid tribute to China's war dead at a Pyongyang memorial and vowed to maintain firm ties with Beijing, state media reported Thursday, as he seeks to bolster relations with his country's main ally amid deepening hardships linked to the pandemic. Kim’s visit Wednesday to the Friendship Tower that honors Chinese soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War was his third since he took power in late 2011. “The noble soul and exploits of the Chinese people who aided the sacred historic struggle of the Korean people at the cost of their blood when (North Korea) was undergoing the harshest and most difficult trials will remain immortal,” Kim said at the memorial, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's former caddie opens up on split, what experience was like

    Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker opened up on his split last month with DeChambeau.

  • Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz Get Heckled off the Stage While Defending Capitol Rioters

    Greene has been publicly harassing people she opposes for years. On Tuesday, the tables were turned

  • Trump threatened to primary GOP lawmakers who favor the bipartisan infrastructure plan. 17 Republicans just voted to advance it, including Mitch McConnell.

    Just before a pivotal Senate vote to advance the deal, Trump railed against GOP cooperation, saying it makes them look "weak, foolish, and dumb."

  • Police officer responds to GOP claims that Capitol rioters were tourists: 'If that's what American tourists are like, I can see why foreign countries don't like American tourists'

    Officer Daniel Hodges referred to insurrectionists as "terrorists" and defended his remarks by reading the definition of domestic terrorism under US law.

  • Laura Ingraham’s 'Despicable' Response To Cops' Jan. 6 Testimony Slammed On Twitter

    The Fox News personality mocked police officers who testified about fending off violent Donald Trump supporters with a spoof awards ceremony.

  • Here's what could happen to the Trump Organization now

    Since Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his namesake company has appeared to be running in place. The Trump Organization hasn't opened a new property since its (now shuttered) Vancouver hotel in February 2017. Its biggest plans for expansion - two new lower-cost hotel chains aimed at Trump-friendly states - were canceled in 2019. Trump had left his adult sons Eric and Donald Jr. in charge, along with now-indicted executive Allen Weisselberg. They appeared to be simply trying to hold Trump's od

  • Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

    He kissed up to Trump only for the former president to endorse his rival.

  • The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

    The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

  • Retired US general says the Trump White House 'was complicit in the planning' of the January 6 insurrection

    Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, a retired Army officer, was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with reviewing the US Capitol's security after January 6.