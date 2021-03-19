China sending children of exiled Uighur parents to orphanages, says Amnesty

·3 min read
This file photo taken on June 4, 2019 shows a Uighur woman waiting with children on a street in Kashgar in China&#39;s northwest Xinjiang region.
A file photo shows a Uighur woman with children in China's northwest Xinjiang region

China has forcibly separated Uighur families by taking young children into state orphanages, according to human rights group Amnesty International.

In a new report, Amnesty has called on China to release all Uighur children being held in orphanages without the consent of their families.

The charity spoke to parents who left children with relatives in China when they were forced to flee the country.

Rights groups say China has detained more than a million Uighurs.

The Chinese government has also faced allegations of a wide range of human rights abuses against the Uighur people and other Muslim minorities, including forced labour, forced sterilisation, sexual abuse and rape.

The government denies it is holding Uighurs in detention camps in the Xinjiang region in north-western China. It says the camps are "re-education" facilities being used to combat terrorism.

Because access to Xinjiang is heavily restricted by the Chinese, Amnesty spoke to Uighurs who were able to flee Xinjiang before the repression of the Uighur people intensified in 2017.

Mihriban Kader and Ablikim Memtinin fled from Xinjiang to Italy in 2016 after being harassed by police and pressured to give up their passports, Amnesty said. They left four children in the temporary care of grandparents, but the grandmother was taken to a detention camp while the grandfather was interrogated by police, the charity said.

"Our other relatives didn't dare to look after my children after what had happened to my parents," Mihriban told Amnesty. "They were afraid that they would be sent to camps, too."

In November 2019, Mihriban and Ablikim received a permit from the Italian government to bring their children to join them, but the children were seized by Chinese police on the way and sent to a state-run orphanage, Amnesty said.

"Now my children are in the hands of the Chinese government and I am not sure I will be able to meet them again in my lifetime," Mihriban said.

Omer and Meryem Faruh, who fled to Turkey in late 2016, left their two youngest children, aged five and six, with grandparents because they did not yet have their own travel documents, Amnesty said. They found out later that the grandparents had been arrested and sent to a camp and have not heard from their children since.

Amnesty's report calls on China to provide full and unrestricted access to Xinjiang for UN human rights experts, independent researchers and journalists, and for all children held without their parents consent to be released to family.

"China's ruthless mass detention campaign in Xinjiang has put separated families in an impossible situation: children are not allowed to leave, but their parents face persecution and arbitrary detention if they attempt to return home to care for them," said Alkan Akad, Amnesty International's China researcher.

The Chinese state has created a vast and secretive network of camps in Xinjiang and is estimated to have detained more than a million Uighurs and people from other Muslim minority groups.

Reports have emerged in recent years of appalling human rights abuses, from forced sterilisation of Uighur women to torture and systematic rape inside camps.

China denies there are any human rights abuses taking place, and has called former camp detainees in exile liars and actors. China is also accused of intimidating and smearing witnesses who have spoken up, and of using witnesses's relatives in Xinjiang as leverage against them.

The US, Canada, and the Netherlands have declared that China is committing a genocide against the Uighur people. A similar bill was rejected by the UK parliament.

Recommended Stories

  • Uighur exiles urge Blinken to demand China close Xinjiang camps

    The largest group representing exiled ethnic Uighurs has written to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to demand that Beijing close its internment camps in the Xinjiang region in talks on Thursday. Activists and U.N. experts say that more than 1 million Muslim Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims are being held against their will in harsh camps in the remote western region. China rejects U.S. charges that it has committed genocide against ethnic and religious minorities, and says the camps provide vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism.

  • Travelers need to stop faking disabilities. It's hurting people who DO have them

    Flying is often so unpleasant that passengers feel justified in being lying about illnesses. But it's time to rein in the fake-disability problem.

  • The 10-year-old painting pet portraits for charity

    Portraits for pet food10-year-old Pavel Abramov from Russia is raising money for animal sheltersby painting pet portraitsHis passion began when his cat diedLocation: Arzamas, Russia Pavel Abramov, artist: "I ask customers to send me their pet's story. Then, when I am sending the painting to the customer I ask [them] to send 'photo hello' back to me."Customers pay in the form of pet food instead of moneyThe project has grownand supports shelters across Russia

  • U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to California law that allows union organizers on farms

    The high court will weigh in on a clash between property rights and labor rights on California's agricultural land.

  • The future of AstraZeneca's vaccine rollout hinges on 2 crucial decisions, after a month of suspensions and dose shortages

    A European regulator's ruling on side effects could lift AstraZeneca vaccine suspensions in 18 countries, and US trial data could soon follow.

  • Chinese tycoon abruptly quits tech giant he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • Roofs Torn Off Houses After Tornado Sweeps Through Alabama

    Severe damage was seen in Chilton County, Alabama, on March, after tornado warnings were in place for several areas of the state.This video, uploaded to Facebook by John Oldshue, shows severely damaged homes, roofs peeled off houses, and multiple fallen trees lying horizontally.Multiple houses were destroyed by a recent tornado that swept through the county, according to local news reports. Credit: John Oldshue via Storyful

  • A new 'sex consent' app has sparked global backlash

    There are so many flaws with this idea...

  • Beijing blames U.S. for 'explosive' Alaska meeting

    The first high-level U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start on Thursday (March 19) in Achorage with both sides levelling sharp rebukes of the others' policies in a rare public display that underscored the level of bilateral tension."It was due to the fact that the U.S. didn't respect the timings that had been agreed upon for the relevant remarks. It is the U.S. that first provoked and stirred conflict (before the talks). So for both sides, from the start of the opening remarks, the venue totally reeked of explosives and was full of dramatic colours. This was not China's original intention," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a daily briefing.The run-up to the talks in Anchorage, Alaska, which followed visits by U.S. officials to allies Japan and South Korea, was marked by a flurry of moves by Washington that showed it was taking a tough stance, and by blunt talk from Beijing.

  • Australian police suggest 'sexual consent app' could be used to combat abuse

    Australian police have sparked consternation by proposing that sexual consent could be recorded via a smartphone app to combat increasing sexual assault cases. New South Wales saw a 10 per cent rise in reported sexual assaults in 2020, prompting the state’s police commissioner to say that Australia needed to modernise ideas around “positive consent” that is “active and ongoing throughout a sexual encounter”. “Intimate violence particularly against women is a real problem crime for us at the moment and we need to find a solution,” Mike Fuller told ABC Radio Sydney. Commissioner Fuller acknowledged the proposal might be “the worst idea I have all year”, but said Covid-19 had shown the importance of considering the solutions technology could provide. “If someone told me two years ago that we would have to sign in our phones every time we sat down at a restaurant, I would've laughed at them.” The police have been accused of shifting the focus away from the real problem of attitudes towards male violence against women, and highlight that it does not factor in the fact consent can be withdrawn at any time. Ariel Bogle, an analyst with the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s International Cyber Policy Centre and veteran IT writer, wrote on social media that the commissioner’s lack of understanding was “terrifying”. “Trying to think of something funny to say about Fuller's consent app idea, but just can't,” she wrote. “It's frankly terrifying that the NSW police commissioner misunderstands the problem and the society he is serving so profoundly.” Over 5,000 people have downloaded a similar app after it was launched in Denmark last month. Commissioner Fuller said it was “irrelevant” whether Australia’s proposed app “floats”, but that it is about “understanding that this crime is on the increase”. “We need to confront it whether that’s through technology or education and training or through other ideas.” While the Commissioner conceded there would be ways people could manipulate the app, he said starting the conversation was critical. 15,000 women in NSW came forward to report assaults in 2020, a 10 per cent increase on the year before, but only two per cent of those led to guilty verdicts in court.

  • Health officials in Gaza urge wary Palestinians to have COVID-19 vaccine

    Waiting for her COVID-19 vaccination in a Gaza clinic, Leena Al-Tourk, 28, a Palestinian lawyer, recalled the social pressure she faced in the conservative enclave over getting the shot. Just 8,500 people have turned out to be vaccinated in Gaza according to an official, even though the enclave of two million people has received around 83,300 vaccine doses since February donated by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX programme. Suspicion of the vaccines runs deep in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza, which has registered over 57,000 coronavirus infections and 572 deaths.

  • Australia: Sex consent app proposal sparks backlash

    Critics say the suggestion by a police commissioner is impractical, short-sighted and open to abuse.

  • An Australian police commissioner suggested people could use a smartphone app to consent to sex

    "Just as we've had to check-in at the coffee shop to keep people safe, is there a way consent can be confirmed or documented?" he wrote in an op-ed.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and the Squad have made their mark in Congress — just not with actual lawmaking, study finds

    Analysis: Being an effective member of Congress entails much more than just the sausage-making of writing laws, writes US political correspondent Griffin Connolly

  • Armie Hammer: US actor accused of rape

    The Call Me By Your Name star denies the allegations, saying the relationship was consensual.

  • House Democrats tell Biden to fire Postal Service board to oust DeJoy

    Members ‘silent in the face of catastrophic and unacceptable failures’ during Trump’s ‘unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election’ with attacks on mail-in ballots, lawmakers write

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Is No ‘WandaVision’—But Offers Plenty of Thrills

    Chuck Zlotnick/Disney+With WandaVision, Marvel kicked off its Disney+ era with a unique conceit tailor-made for the small screen—even as it made sure to keep that show’s story of grief and loss tethered to the larger, serialized MCU narrative. Those hoping for similar risk-taking with the studio’s second TV effort, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, would be wise to temper expectations, at least initially, as the six-part series (premiering March 19) is a more straightforward return to the militarized action that defined the Captain America piece of the MCU puzzle, from which it is a direct offshoot. Yet that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Guided by sturdy performances and a premise that promises buddy comedy, anti-terrorist combat, and world-building in equal measure, the premiere of Marvel’s latest shows off few radical moves but delivers just what the faithful want.Set a few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame—and the reappearance of billions of people on Earth after Thanos’ finger-snapping Blip—The Falcon and the Winter Soldier establishes from the outset that it’s a tale about honoring the past, and important familial legacies, by assuming leadership responsibilities. Its focus is squarely on Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie, charming as ever), aka The Falcon, who’s introduced staring at Captain America’s shield in a bedroom while recalling the patriotic hero implying (at the end of Marvel’s record-smashing blockbuster) that it belongs to him. It’s Sam’s apparent destiny to become the new Captain America—a notion confirmed by comic book lore, foreshadowed by the MCU, and known to everyone in this world. That includes fellow Avenger James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), aka War Machine, who at a gala museum exhibit about Captain America, asks Sam outright, “Why didn’t you take up the mantle?” ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic FansFor now, the reasons for Sam’s decision are somewhat vague; he simply doesn’t seem ready to step into the legendary shoes of his good friend, who’s an old man presumably enjoying retirement in heartland-USA anonymity. Nonetheless, Sam hasn’t left the universe-saving business, as evidenced by an opening scene in which he takes flight in Tunisian airspace against a group of French-speaking kidnappers (led by Winter Soldier alum Georges St-Pierre) who are members of criminal outfit LAF. Sam’s mission is to retrieve an abducted government liaison, which provides an opportunity for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to show off its protagonist’s formidable battle skills. Dodging missiles at high speeds courtesy of his mecha-wings, and deploying a Stark Tech drone named Red Wing to cut open plane doors and shoot down helicopters, it’s an early showstopper designed to verify Falcon’s enhanced-power bona fides, and it boasts the sort of choreographed CGI spectacle that is the MCU’s stock-in-trade.Directed by Kari Skogland and written by showrunner Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is constructed as a two-handed affair. Thus, while catching up with Sam, it also reconnects with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), aka the Winter Soldier, Captain America’s original best friend from back in the '40s who, after supposedly dying, was transformed into a brainwashed, robotic arm-upgraded assassin for Nazi-esque Hydra. Now deprogrammed, the 106-year-old Bucky is tortured and in therapy, trying to rebuild his life and—following a Wakanda stint that got him back on the heroic track—make amends for past atrocities that still plague his dreams. This involves being difficult with a military shrink (Amy Aquino) and hanging out with an elderly Brooklyn man named Yori (Ken Takemoto), who over lunch at a sushi bar nabs Bucky a date with a local waitress (Miki Ishikawa).“The world’s broken. Everybody’s just looking for someone to fix it,” says Rhodey to Sam, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier makes plain that both of its title characters are likewise fractured. Sam has shirked the Captain America gig to help his single-mom sister Sarah (Adepero Oduye) keep their struggling Wilson Family Seafood business afloat in Delacroix, Louisiana, leading to a bank-loan scene in which the officer (Vince Pisani) is more interested in getting a selfie with the Avenger than in offering financial assistance (in the show’s most pointed moment, Sarah remarks, “Funny how things always tighten around us”). Living up to family obligations is merely another way Sam must embrace the duty he previously fled, and though that thread is hardly subtle, it’s a functional personal dilemma that parallels his forthcoming political/superheroic path.The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s premiere doesn’t even get Sam and Bucky together; that will have to wait for ensuing installments. But it does set up one of their eventual adversaries: a clandestine figure in charge of a terror cell called the Flag-Smashers (“Bad guys giving themselves bad names,” Sam quips) that wants a united world without borders. Sam’s special-ops buddy has a run-in with this menace during a Switzerland flash-mob heist that lets the shadowy baddie show off her own extraordinary strength as well as her signature look: a black mask decorated with a giant red handprint. This figure’s identity remains a mystery for now (though casting details have spoiled that it’s Karli Morgenthau, played by Erin Kellyman). Moreover, we know that the series will also soon feature Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl), the Sokovian creep who orchestrated the Avengers’ break-up in Captain America: Civil War, so there’s plenty more villainy on the way.A final shot tips off the role that Wyatt Russell’s John F. Walker will play in this drama, but Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter—the niece of Captain America’s long-time love Peggy Carter—remains, like Zemo, MIA for the series’ 45-minute debut, which lays the groundwork for what will ostensibly be a rock-'em, sock-'em miniseries cast in a straightforward Marvel mold. Fleshing out its characters’ ongoing crises via an action-packed good-vs-evil plot, it’s already far less adventurous than its Disney+ predecessor, proving the meat-and-potatoes complement to the inventively out-there WandaVision. That may render it more purposeful than vital, but its ability to dispense traditional big-screen MCU thrills on TV is also nothing to shrug at, and suggests that Marvel’s own multimedia takeover is one step closer to becoming a reality.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Essential workers get vaccine green flag Monday

    Essential workers, including grocery store employees, will soon be eligible to get vaccinated under the newly rolled out vaccination schedule.

  • Wall Street drops as bond yields rise

    Rising Treasury yields and coronavirus concerns sent Wall Street south Thursday. The benchmark Treasury yield spiked to a 14-month high one day after the Fed ramped up its U.S. growth forecast, and that hurt rate-sensitive tech stocks like Apple and Amazon. Stocks tumbled further after France declared a lockdown in Paris and other regions. The Nasdaq dropped 3%. The S&P 500 and Dow both retreated from record highs, with the S&P down 1-and-a-half percent and the blue chip index falling a half percent. Thomson Reuters technical analyst Terence Gabriel says the charts signal that Treasury yields will continue to rise even though the Fed has vowed to keep rates low. “It continues to be a situation where we have to watch rising yields very closely but also watching levels on the Nasdaq given that that index peaked in mid-February.”Over on the Big Board, Dollar General shares dropped nearly 5%. The discount retailer warned that the rush to stock up on cheaper goods amid the health crisis may be waning faster than expected as the economy reopens. But shares of AMC Entertainment, which got slammed last year as people stayed home, rose 3%. The movie theater operator said 98% of its U.S. locations would be open starting Friday.