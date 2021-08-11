China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei
A Canadian entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday in a spy case linked to Beijing's effort to push his country to release an executive of tech giant Huawei. (Aug. 11)
A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, in a case seen in Ottawa and Washington as part of a wider diplomatic spat with Beijing. His sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her to the United States. The Dandong Intermediate Court also said 50,000 yuan of Spavor's personal assets will be confiscated and he will be deported, although it was not clear when.
Great Wall Motor has decided to re-allocate to Brazil a portion of its $1-billion investment in India, as the Chinese automaker has been unnerved by a year-long delay in winning government approvals, three sources told Reuters. The re-allocation, which could range up to $300 million, comes as the sources said the maker of popular sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups was close to acquiring a former Daimler plant in Brazil to build cars. Great Wall has also tasked James Yang, its India president since last year, with the responsibility of assisting with operations in the Latin American nation, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter.
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.
An Indian rocket failed in its attempt Thursday to put a satellite into orbit to provide real-time images used to monitor cyclones and other potential natural disasters. A technical fault occurred in the third and final ignition stage shortly after the rocket was launched from the space center in Sriharikota in southern India, the country's space agency said.
The Chinese government has asked automakers to strengthen data protection and store locally generated key data in the country. Automakers need to get regulatory approval for both when they need to export critical data and before they update in-car systems, according to a new policy published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on its website. This comes amid China's push to ensure the security of data generated by connected vehicles https://www.reuters.com/article/china-autos-data-idUSL1N2MM0O0 as the proliferation of smart cars such as Teslas fuels concerns about national security, in line with its broader aim to tighten policies around privacy.
A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison, a sign of escalating tensions between the two countries.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the sentencing absolutely unacceptable and unjust, adding that the trial did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law.In a video address to diplomats and journalists in Beijing, Canada's ambassador to China, Dominic Barton called for Spavor's immediate release:"We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this decision rendered after a legal process that lack both fairness and transparency. Our thoughts are with Michael and his family during this difficult time."Those comments were backed up by the U.S. embassy in Beijing, which accused China of attempting to 'use human beings as bargaining leverage'.The case is widely seen in Ottawa and Washington as linked to that of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou.Spavor’s sentencing came as lawyers in Canada representing the Chinese executive make a final push to convince a court there not to extradite her.Meng faces charges of misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings with Iran.Trudeau is also calling for the release of another Canadian - Michael Kovrig - who is awaiting a verdict in an espionage case.Like Spavor, he was detained just days after Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States.Some observers have said convictions of the two Canadians could ultimately facilitate an agreement in which they are released and sent back to Canada.Spavor's family released a statement on Wednesday, saying:"While we disagree with the charges, we realize that this is the next step in the process to bring Michael home and we will continue to support him through this challenging time."
BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a Chinese court's sentencing of Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for espionage on Wednesday was "absolutely unacceptable" and called for his immediate release. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the sentencing in a statement, saying that proceedings against Spavor and another Canadian charged with espionage were an attempt to use people as "bargaining chips". The espionage cases are embroiled in a wider diplomatic spat involving Washington and Beijing, and Spavor's sentencing comes as lawyers in Canada representing the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei make a final push to convince a court not to extradite her to the United States.
A Chinese court sentences a Canadian man, Michael Spavor, to 11 years in prison for spying. Ramy Inocencio joins CBSN with the latest.
