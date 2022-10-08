China Services Activity Drops as Covid Lockdowns Curb Spending

Nasreen Seria
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s services activity contracted in September for the first time in four months as Covid lockdowns in major cities such as Chengdu dampened consumer spending.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Caixin services purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.3 last month from 55 in August, S&P Global said in a statement Saturday, far lower than the 54.4 median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists. A reading below 50 signals a contraction in activity.

The data is further evidence of the toll China’s Covid Zero strategy is taking on consumer spending and the economy. Shops, restaurants and cinemas were shut and residents confined to their homes when Chengdu and other big cities including Dalian and Lhasa were locked down last month to contain outbreaks.

There’s no sign the situation will improve, with virus cases climbing to a one-month high on Thursday as holidaymakers traveled around the country during the week-long National Day break. Several cities have been sealed off due to flareups, and consumers have cut back sharply on spending, some indicators show.

The Caixin services index was in line with last week’s official PMI reading for the sector, showing a contraction in activity for the first time since May. The official survey tracks larger companies, while the Caixin survey focuses more on smaller ones.

Economists have been steadily downgrading forecasts for China’s economic growth for this year, with the consensus estimate now at 3.3%, well below the government’s target of around 5.5%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM to Announce $20 Billion Investment in New York

    IBM said it is investing in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and quantum computers.

  • Tesla Has a Lot Going Right. So Why Is This Analyst Cutting His Price Target?

    There is a lot going right for Tesla these days. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered his Tesla (ticker: TSLA) price target to $370 from $391.67 a share. “Supply and logistics remain a challenge,” wrote Rakesh in his report, which led him to cut his third-quarter sales and per share earnings estimates to $21.9 billion and 95 cents, respectively, from $23.2 billion and $1.02.

  • China's services activity falls for first time since May - Caixin PMI

    China's services activity in September contracted for the first time in four months, as COVID-19 restrictions dented already fragile demand and dimmed business confidence, a private-sector business survey showed on Saturday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.3 from 55.0 in August as COVID containment measures disrupted supply and demand and restricted national travel. An official survey published last week also showed services activity slowing, although its reading remained slightly above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

  • Pill marketed for male sexual enhancement recalled: Potentially dangerous tadalafil detected

    Wonder Pill quietly contained a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, which could be deadly for some unknowing consumers, the FDA said.

  • Japan Gives Up To $900 Million Loan to Power Producer to Buy LNG

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan will provide a public-private loan worth as much as 130 billion yen ($900 million) to the nation’s top power producer to buy liquefied natural gas, the latest effort by the government to avoid a crippling fuel shortage this winter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMar-a-Lago Documents I

  • 7 Things Not To Do When You Retire

    Some of the first things retirees need to do when they retire include applying for Social Security benefits, checking in on their investment accounts and updating estate plans. On the flip side of the...

  • The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers

    The use of dark ship-to-ship transfers to get oil to North Korea mirrors efforts made recently to export Russian crude.

  • There's Nothing Amazon or FedEx Can Do to Slow Down This Warehouse Landlord

    Amazon and FedEx are pulling back, but don't read too deeply into that when it comes to Prologis' future.

  • Chip stocks crushed to two-year low as more tech, AI ban to China add to woes

    The chip sector melted down Friday for its third 6% one-day drop of the year after U.S. regulators moved to pump the brakes on China's military ambitions as it issued wider restrictions on semiconductor and AI technology that can be sold to the world's second-largest economy.

  • Good news is still bad news for the stock market, but there is a silver lining to Friday's strong jobs report

    "Companies with solid earnings in an inflationary, rising interest rate economy will be the only safe ground for the next couple of quarters."

  • China's once-popular crypto exchange Huobi Global bought by About Capital

    Huobi Global, once China's top crypto exchange, has been retooling itself since exiting from the home market following Beijing's crypto ban. Now the company is nearing a takeover by an investment firm. Huobi Global announced today that its controlling shareholder has completed the transaction to sell its entire stake to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund management firm started by Ted Chen, who founded China's hedge fund giant Greenwoods Asset Management.

  • Summers Urges Fed to Keep Tightening, Even as ‘Collision’ Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said it’s important for the Federal Reserve to deliver on the further monetary tightening it has signaled, even in the face of financial risks stemming from its actions.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsStock Traders Hit Sell Button on Hawkish Fed Bets: Markets WrapKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarFace

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which go into effect immediately, build on restrictions sent in letters earlier this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Pro-Trump Rally-Goers Blame Mysterious Bogeymen for Latest Event Flop

    Zachary Petrizzo/The Daily BeastWASHINGTON, D.C.—Right-wing activists assembled on Capitol grounds Friday afternoon for yet another pro-Trump rally after a similar event proved to be an epic failure less than two weeks ago—but again found themselves struggling to explain pathetically low turnout.Fervent supporters of Jan. 6 defendants, a MAGA-loving fashion designer, and a rough-and-tumble gentleman dressed in early colonial garb were just a few of the characters back outside the Capitol, equall

  • Donald Trump seeks to withhold two folders seized at Mar-a-Lago

    The former US president is trying to exclude a specific set of seized documents from an inquiry into his handling of government records

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.

  • Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

    Scandal-plagued Senate hopeful Herschel Walker's doing some house cleaning during his worst week ever, dumping political director Taylor Crowe.

  • A rift has opened in Trump's legal team, with a lawyer frozen out for wanting to cooperate with the DOJ: NYT

    The lawyer, Chris Kise, was said by The New York Times to have recommended a gentler approach than Trump ultimately favored in the Mar-a-Lago case.

  • Kremlin Sources Slam ‘Losing’ Putin and His ‘Dumpster Fire’ War in Explosive Report

    GettyAs Ukrainian forces continue to make gains against the Russian army, whispered grievances about Vladimir Putin have begun to fly around the Kremlin about the war and efforts to avoid celebrating his birthday, which falls on Friday.“It quickly became clear that we’re better off not holding any celebrations right now—it’s not the time,” one source close to the Kremlin told Meduza. “Governors are even thinking about cutting back on this year's [winter] holiday celebrations; nobody has extra mo

  • About 65 mobilized Russians ‘disappear’ a day after arriving on the front in Ukraine, intercept shows

    About 65 mobilized Russian soldiers “disappeared” just a day after they arrived at the front line in Ukraine, according to a new intercepted conversation released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.