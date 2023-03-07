China Overhauls Financial Regulatory Regime to Control Risks

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China plans to strengthen oversight of its $60 trillion financial system by setting up an enlarged national regulator while taking some duties away from the central bank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new body will absorb its banking and insurance watchdog and oversee all financial sectors except the securities industry, according to a plan announced at the National People’s Congress Tuesday. It will take over functions including oversight of financial holding companies such as Ant Group Co. from the central bank.

“The purpose of the new regulatory body is to make sure that it encompasses some of the blind spots in regulating illicit practices in finance, and under one umbrella to make sure that there’s no room for shrugging off responsibilities,” said You Lanqiang, a fund manager at Pingtan Strategic Asset Management Co.

The shake-up will give the Communist Party a firmer grip on the sector and centralize key policy decision-making under President Xi Jinping in his precedent-defying third term. It marks the latest development in a decade-long effort to push for consolidation — or at least greater cooperation — among China’s financial regulators, and follows an earlier merger of the banking and insurance watchdogs.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission will cease to exist after the overhaul, while the China Securities Regulatory Commission will be elevated to become a government agency directly under the State Council, according to the plan.

The moves are aimed at “solving the long-standing conflicts and issues in the financial area,” according to the plan. The new authority will be focused on stepping up oversight of financial institutions and cracking down on violations, it said.

The fact that the CSRC remains independent shows “that the authorities see the size of the stock market and its role in the economy rising in the years to come as the pool to absorb household assets, taking over the baton from property in the coming years,” said You.

Other key points include:

  • CSRC takes oversight of corporate bond issuance from the National Development and Reform Commission

  • The PBOC will cut its county-level branches

  • Staff at regulators including PBOC and the new authority will be paid on par with the nation’s public servants

  • The number of employees at central government departments will be slashed by 5%

Beijing pledged to effectively prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks this year, according to the government work report delivered by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday. Authorities will continue to deepen financial reforms, step up regulation and make sure all parties involved assume the full responsibilities to guard against both regional and systemic financial risks, according to Li.

Last year at the annual Central Economic Work Conference, Xi called for deepening financial reforms and the strengthening of the Communist Party’s “centralized and unified” leadership over financial work.

The Chinese leader in 2018 gained more direct control over the levers of money and power after he launched a sweeping government restructuring plan that saw the merger of China’s banking and insurance regulators.

Overall risk in the financial system is controllable, PBOC governor Yi Gang told a press conference last week. The number of financial institutions rated as high risk has more than halved from the peak, according to the latest data from the central bank, with the total assets of highly risky institutions accounting for just 1% of the total.

--With assistance from April Ma and Yujing Liu.

(Adds details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany set to ban China's Huawei, ZTE from parts of 5G networks -source

    Germany plans to ban telecoms operators from using certain components made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE in 5G networks, a government source said, in a potentially significant move to address security concerns. The German ban could include components already built into the networks, requiring operators to remove and replace them, Zeit Online had reported on Monday, citing sources. Germany's government, which is now in the midst of a broader re-evaluation of its relationship with top trade partner China, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • UK says plan to stop Channel migrants pushes bounds of law

    The U.K. government said Tuesday that it was ready for legal challenges to a tough new law intended to stop tens of thousands of migrants a year reaching the country in small boats across the English Channel. Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the government had “pushed the boundaries of international law” with a bill that will bar asylum claims by anyone who reaches the U.K. by unauthorized means, and will compel the government to detain and then deport them “to their home country or a safe third country.”

  • France on strike: Unions say 'non' to higher pension age

    Garbage collectors, utility workers and train drivers are among people walking off the job on Tuesday across France to show their anger at a bill raising the retirement age to 64, which unions see as a broader threat to the French social model. More than 250 protests are expected in Paris and around the country in what organizers hope is their biggest show of force yet against President Emmanuel Macron’s showcase legislation, after nearly two months of demonstrations. The bill is under debate in the French Senate this week.

  • ECB survey sees moderating inflation, rising wage expectations

    Inflation expectations among euro zone consumers dropped in January but expectations for wage growth continued to rise, adding to fears wage growth will slow efforts to control prices, a European Central Bank survey showed on Tuesday. Overall inflation is now falling relatively quickly but underlying price pressures are continuing to build, in part driven by quick nominal wage growth in services, suggesting that price growth could remain far more stubborn than the ECB now expects. Inflation expectations for the next 12 months eased to 4.9% from 5.0% a month earlier while expectations three years out fell more sharply, to 2.5% from 3%, according to median estimates from around 14,000 consumers in six of the euro zone's biggest economies.

  • Crypto data intelligence service Forkast Labs launches new series of NFT indices to track health of digital asset economy

    Forkast Labs, a new data intelligence service formed by the January merger of cryptocurrency news site Forkast.News and market tracker CryptoSlam, has launched a series of new non-fungible token (NFT) indices that aim to capture the health of the digital asset economy in real time, the company announced on Tuesday. The company said its main Forkast 500 NFT index aims to be "a proxy of the entire NFT market", measuring real-time performance across 21 blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, Polygo

  • Michael B. Jordan's Creed III Has Biggest Sports Film Domestic Opening Ever with Historic $58.6M

    The film made $22 million on its opening day, March 3

  • EU to Flex Collective Buying Clout in Gas Market Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union plans to take its first steps into the global natural gas market as a buyers’ club next month as it seeks to drive down energy prices.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors Say

  • Pentagon chief visits Iraq nearly 20 years after US-led invasion

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Iraq on Tuesday on an unannounced visit barely two weeks before the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.His visit comes ahead of the March 20 anniversary of the ground invasion which ushered in two decades of bloodshed that Iraq is only now beginning to exit.

  • China's trade contracts as Western demand weakens

    China’s trade contracted again in January and February as U.S. and European demand weakened in the face of interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on official efforts to revive economic growth following the end of anti-virus controls. China’s global trade surplus for the two months edged up 0.8% over a year earlier to $116.9 billion. Forecasters expected trade to weaken as the likelihood of a recession in Western economies increased following rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank to cool economic activity and record-setting inflation.

  • ‘Inflation is a monster that we need to knock on the head’: The chief of the European Central Bank says it must do more to bring down prices

    “We will do whatever is needed to return inflation to 2%,” ECB President Christine Lagarde told Spanish newspaper El Correo in a Sunday interview, referencing the central bank’s inflation target.

  • Should the Broncos sign QB Marcus Mariota?

    Marcus Mariota is a free agent. Should the Broncos sign him as a backup for Russell Wilson?

  • Freedom House and Dickens honored by the DAR

    The Anna Asbury Stone Chapter of the DAR presented Community Service Awards to Freedom House and the Dickens creative team

  • China to form a national bureau to manage its troves of data

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China will form a national data bureau that will be responsible for coordinating the sharing and development of the country's data resources, according to a plan submitted on Tuesday to parliament. The proposed bureau will be administrated by the state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the plan said. Certain functions of the NDRC and the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, which oversees China's internet, will be transferred to the new bureau whose tasks will include promoting smart cities and the exchange of information resources across industries, it also said.

  • Indra's shares drop as it begins search for new CEO

    MADRID (Reuters) -Shares of Spanish technology company Indra fell 6.1% on Tuesday after it announced it would begin a process to appoint a new chief executive (CEO) to replace Ignacio Mataix. The search for its third CEO in two years was linked to a new strategic plan for the next years, Indra said late on Monday. Mataix will continue as CEO until the appointment of a successor and after that will serve as a strategic adviser to Indra's board of directors for two years, the company said in a statement.

  • Kakao offers to buy 35% of K-pop firm SM in growing battle

    South Korean technology firm Kakao launched a tender offer to buy up to 35% of K-pop agency SM Entertainment and become its largest shareholder, escalating Tuesday a battle with entertainment firm Hybe for control of the company. Kakao offered a tender price of 150,000 won ($115) per share, making the total value of the offer 1.25 trillion won ($960 million). Kakao currently owns about 4.9% of shares in SM.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun who described how the firm commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Early retirees facing pension cash crunch, warns Bank of England official - live updates

    Over-50s who retire early will have to return to the workforce to top up their pensions, a Bank of England policymaker has warned.

  • White House Is 'Aware of' Silvergate Situation, Spokeswoman Says

    White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the presidential administration is monitoring Silvergate Bank's situation, and said Congress must act.

  • First Gen Z Congressman Shreds Ron DeSantis With 1 Damning Word

    "There’s a new bill every day but we have to call it for what it is," said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who recently began his first term in Congress.

  • Tucker’s Jan. 6 Bombshell? Josh Hawley Wasn’t the Only Senator Running

    Fox NewsTucker Carlson on Monday aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters.Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is “a lie,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.Carlson, in a voiceover, complained that “Demo