China Set to Import Brazilian Corn in Challenge to US Supply

183
Tarso Veloso
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China may start importing corn from Brazil as early as December, part of a drive by the world’s top buyer to reduce dependence on the US and replace supplies from Ukraine cut off by the Russian invasion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some 45 facilities owned by companies including Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. have been pre-approved by Brazil to export to China, according to a list seen by Bloomberg. The final total will be higher because of a large number of requests, said a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as talks continue. The final list is likely be sent to China in November.

China is taking steps to accelerate imports of Brazilian corn, diversifying supply at a time when the war in Ukraine has disrupted trade and tensions with the US are high. A rally of more than 20% in Chicago corn futures in less than three months, compounded by a surging US dollar, has increased the urgency of finding alternative cargoes. China is also curbing corn starch exports, in a sign that the country is concerned about domestic supply.

US agricultural giants Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Bunge Ltd. slid as much as 2.9% on the news before recovering.

While Brazil is the second-biggest global corn exporter, China almost never bought from the agricultural powerhouse in the past nine years due to phytosanitary concerns. At a meeting this year in Brasilia, the two nations finally agreed on sanitary guidelines after years of talks, paving the way for purchases. The move threatens the US share of Chinese purchases, which accounted for about 70% in the 2020-2021 season.

Bunge leads the list seen by Bloomberg with 20 sites approved by Brazil to export corn to China. Once Beijing approves the list, those companies will then negotiate directly with buyers in the Asian country. The Commerce Ministry in Beijing didn’t respond to a fax from Bloomberg News seeking comment.

China already buys most of Brazil’s soybeans, another feed ingredient for its massive hog herd. The Asian nation has a history of shifting away from US agricultural supplies at a time of escalating tensions, such as in 2018-19 during a trade war, and has a broader goal to reduce reliance on a single supplier.

(Updates to add fax sent to Commerce Ministry in penultimate graph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese universities are gaining ground on American institutions in a ‘shift in the global knowledge economy’. Here’s what’s driving the change

    American universities are falling off top spots in world rankings—and Chinese universities are taking their place.

  • Boaz Weinstein Predicts Years of Market Worry: ‘We’re in a Fog’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein said the uncertainty that’s currently gripping markets could endure for a long period.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents Rise“We’re in a fog,” the founder of Saba Capital Ma

  • Malaysia picks Turkish defense firm in drone deal

    The purchase will be funded under Malaysia's five-year spending plan, rather than its defense budget, according to the country's defense minister.

  • Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand

    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand, Al Arabiya TV reported on Wednesday, after an initial U.N.-brokered pact between a Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement expired early this month. The kingdom, the coalition and the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV quoted Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud as saying.

  • Gazprom CEO Says Europe Could Freeze Even With Full Gas Storage

    (Bloomberg) -- European households could still freeze during a severe cold snap this winter, despite the continent having almost filled its gas storage facilities, said the head of Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht:

  • Ex-NSA worker accused of selling secrets ordered detained

    A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado accused of trying to sell classified information to Russia will remain behind bars while he is prosecuted, a magistrate judge ruled Tuesday. Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, is facing a possible life sentence for allegedly giving the information to an undercover FBI agent whom prosecutors say he believed was a person working for the Russian Federation. Dalke was arrested Sept. 28 after authorities say he arrived at Denver’s downtown train station with a laptop and used a secure connection set up by investigators to transfer some classified documents.

  • President Biden says Putin "miscalculated" with invasion of Ukraine

    President Biden is taking swipes at Vladimir Putin as Russia continues its bombardment of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined G7 leaders to discuss more support. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBS News Mornings" from Ukraine with the latest.

  • Yellen warns of 'geopolitical coercion' by Russia, China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said the global economy was facing "significant headwinds" and the United States was working to shore up its supply chains and guard against "geopolitical coercion" by Russia, China and others. Yellen told an event hosted by the Bretton Woods Committee, a booster group, that Washington was working to deepen integration with the European Union and Indo-Pacific countries, including many emerging markets and developing countries, while building in more redundancies in its supply chains.

  • Strong majority of countries rebukes Russia at UN

    143 countries backed a resolution slamming Russia’s claims of annexation, a larger-than-expected result.

  • Chip Gear-Maker ASML Tells US Employees to Stop Working With Customers in China

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, the most advanced maker of equipment for producing semiconductors, told its employees in the US to refrain from servicing customers in China following new regulations from the Biden administration, according to an internal email sent to staff.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 M

  • Russia carries out 3 missile and 4 air strikes on peaceful cities; 10 drones shot down

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 18:56 During the day, the Russian invaders launched three missile and four air strikes on critical infrastructure and residential areas of Ukraine; the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces shot down 10 Russian kamikaze drones.

  • Zelenskyy praises results of Ramstein meeting and creation of new group to coordinate financial aid for Ukraine

    WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 22:33 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that participants in the sixth Ramstein-format meeting discussed providing Ukraine with additional anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence systems.

  • Army appears to again delay contract with big Wichita implications

    Until Tuesday, a decision had been widely expected this month on the Future Long Range Attack Aircraft program.

  • U.S. scrambles to prevent export curbs on China chips from disrupting supply chain

    OAKLAND, Calif./NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. is scrambling to tackle unintended consequences of its new export curbs on China's chip industry that could inadvertently harm the semiconductor supply chain, people familiar with the matter said. Hours before a new restriction took effect, South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it got authorization from the United States to receive goods for its chip production facilities in China without additional licensing imposed by the new rules. Separately, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

  • The PPI, FOMC and CPI

    Based on what we've seen in the data, we're likely to see persistent inflation turn up once again.

  • Nury Martinez Resigns Los Angeles City Council Seat Amid Uproar Over Leaked Comments

    Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez has resigned her post amid a mushrooming scandal about racist comments she made about a fellow council member that were leaked on social media. On Tuesday, Martinez stepped down from her role as council president in light of the outcry over her comments, which were secretly recorded in October […]

  • Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market

    Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports - out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon. Q3 earnings are also about to kick off and financial statements will offer a clue on inflation and rising c

  • Maps of Russia with annexed Ukrainian territories issued in Moscow

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 14:29 New maps of Russia that include the captured and annexed Ukrainian territories are being issued and sold in Moscow. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: The Russian Cartography Centre said that maps are being issued, based on the information from Rosreestr [Russian federal executive body that provides public services relating to the registration of land rights and the cadastral registration of real estate - ed.

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom, love all your neighbors — the unborn ones, too

    `What is it about that baby inside the womb that disqualifies it from our love and compassion?’ | Opinion

  • Storing Your Social Security Card – Why You Should Never Laminate It

    It might seem like a good idea to protect your Social Security card by laminating it, but there's a reason why it's made out of fragile banknote paper. Learn: How To Boost Your Social Security...