China sets 2021 economic growth target at over 6%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China on Friday set its annual economic growth target at "over 6%," and renewed its vow to become a more self-reliant technology leader, AP reports.

Why it matters: Premier Li Keqiang, China's top economic official, made the announcement as the world's second-biggest economy continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The latest target also comes "amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights," AP notes.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What they're saying: “As a general target, China’s growth rate has been set at over 6% for this year,” Li said in his 2021 work report delivered at the opening of this year’s parliament meeting, per Reuters.

  • “In setting this target, we have taken into account the recovery of economic activity," Li added.

  • He said the country aims to create more than 11 million urban jobs, up from the 2020 target of 9 million new urban jobs.

  • Li also noted that the country will “work faster to enhance our strategic scientific and technological capability" and will "regard scientific and technological self-reliance as a strategic support for national development,” per AP.

Go deeper: How China won 2020

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • China sets economic-growth target of 6%, aims to be more self-reliant on tech

    China’s top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights.

  • China announces 'over 6%' economic growth target, tech plans

    China’s top economic official announced a healthy growth target for the nation Friday and its plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights. The ruling Communist Party is aiming for economic growth of “over 6%” as it rebounds from the coronavirus, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech to China’s ceremonial legislature.

  • Americans favor confronting China on human rights despite risk to economic ties, survey finds

    American attitudes toward China have soured significantly in the past three years, with 70% of those surveyed for a report published on Thursday saying Washington should stand up to Beijing over its human rights record even if it damages economic ties. Nearly 9 in 10 respondents to a Pew Research Center survey of more than 2,500 Americans conducted in February said they saw China, the world's second largest economy, as a competitor or enemy rather than a partner, the U.S.-based center said. "Americans want more focus on human rights – even at the expense of economic ties – in bilateral relations with China," the report said.

  • Dr. Seuss Books Deemed Offensive Will Be Delisted From eBay

    EBay is working to prevent the resale of six Dr. Seuss books pulled this week by the company in charge of the late author’s works because they contain offensive imagery.

  • Redmi Note 10 Pro short review: Xiaomi's new midrange dynamo has a 120Hz screen

    Ahead of the global launch, Sareena used Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 Pro, the highest end model from Xiaomi's new budget-friendly lineup.

  • Chadwick Boseman’s ’21 Bridges’ to Be First Hollywood Action Release in China This Year

    The Chadwick Boseman-starring police action film “21 Bridges” will hit Chinese theaters on March 19, the first Hollywood action title to debut in the world’s largest film market so far this year. It was produced by China’s Huayi Brothers, as well as Los Angeles’ AGBO and MWM Studios. The news comes just days after Boseman […]

  • 'If the others go I'll go': Inside China's scheme to transfer Uighurs into work

    A high-level Chinese study says a massive work scheme is reducing Uighur population density in Xinjiang.

  • Rodney McGruder with a buzzer beater vs the New York Knicks

    Rodney McGruder (Detroit Pistons) with a buzzer beater vs the New York Knicks, 03/04/2021

  • US Delays SMIC Suppliers With Export Licenses Despite Chip Crisis: Reuters

    The U.S. government remained sluggish in approving licenses for companies like Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) and Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) for selling chipmaking equipment to China’s semiconductor giant Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) (OTC: SMICY) (OTC: SIUIF) despite a demand spike triggered by the global chip crisis, Reuters reports. Licenses for U.S. suppliers to ship parts and components worth an estimated $5 billion remain outstanding since the company’s blacklisting in December. Certain permits have been approved, including for small numbers of expensive equipment in recent days. The company got blacklisted by the Donald Trump Government over its alleged role in military aid for China. SMIC has denied the allegations. Nothing much has changed since the change in the U.S. Presidentship from a Republican to a Democrat candidate. Usually, most products are granted a license on a case-by-case basis. However, manufacturing equipment for the advanced, 10 nm, and smaller chips are likely to be denied licenses. The government was supposed to conclude within a month. However, the follow-up questions, including the possibility of producing 10nm and smaller chips, have barred it from reaching a concrete conclusion. The U.S. Commerce Department ruled out the contribution of the delay towards the growing chip crisis. According to the department, the crisis is tied to older technologies as opposed to advanced technologies. However, it did not address the probable impact of the delay on the older technologies. SMIC being the largest foundry in mainland China is an essential player in the global semiconductor supply chain. The pandemic lockdowns further worsened the scenario by triggering demand for electronics such as laptops and phones. The company admitted its failure to accomplish demand for certain technologies, including the heavy load on its plants for several quarters. SMIC’s technological abilities reportedly lag far behind Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM). Multiple license applications from key suppliers Applied Materials and Lam Research remain pending to date. However, Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) received its first license for sale to SMIC within a week. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is also yet to receive permission for supplying tools to SMIC for producing old technology chips for Qualcomm. Reuters notes that SEMI, a worldwide industry group, said that SMIC accounts for $5 billion in annual U.S. sales. Price action: SMICY stock closed at $14 on Wednesday. Relates News: Biden Seeks B In Congressional Funding To Counter Chip Crisis: Reuters Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLizhi Forges Partnership With Automotive Intelligence Company ECARXWhatsApp's Desktop Version Gets Audio And Video Calling Features: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China NPC: China set to overhaul HK electoral system

    The changes will be discussed at China's largest political meeting which kicked off on Friday in Beijing.

  • In FOIA and immigration rulings, Supreme Court gives government the benefit of the doubt

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett's first opinion shields the EPA from being forced to release draft opinions on new rules.

  • It’s free agency time because Chad Johnson is joking about signing with the Bengals again

    Former Cincinnati Bengals WR Chad Johnson is back to making jokes about signing with the team.

  • From new Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei plans tribute to "visionary" Gorbachev

    MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - Ai Weiwei, the Chinese dissident whose activist art has made him Beijing's best-known critic, has swapped life in British exile for Portugal, where, in a countryside estate east of Lisbon, he is working on a monument commemorating Mikhail Gorbachev. Ai's move to Berlin in 2015, partly out of gratitude at German lobbying for his passport to be restored, was hailed as a sign of the city's cultural and political ascendancy, just as many saw his 2019 move to Britain as a vote of confidence in that country's post-Brexit future. But Ai said that, while he would keep a base in Cambridge, where his son goes to school, and a studio in Berlin, he was happy in Portugal, where he lives in a villa with a pool surrounded by a lush, green lawn, and keeps two cages of exotic birds.

  • China boosts defense spending by 6.8% amid debt, pandemic

    China is increasing its defense spending by 6.8% in 2021 as it works to maintain a robust upgrading of the armed forces despite high government debt and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. A national budget report issued Friday said China would spend 1.355 trillion yuan ($210 billion) on defense in the coming year. The military budget has dipped during periods of slower economic growth, but has also been dropping steadily from the double-digit percentage increases over years as the increasingly powerful military matures and rapid expansion of what is already the world’s second largest defense budget is no longer required.

  • U.S. Vaccine Shortage Could Soon End With Oversupply

    A vaccine shortage is on track to turn into a vaccine bounty in just a few months. The story of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S., over the two and a half months since the first shots went into the first arms, has been one of scarcity. President said late Tuesday that there will be enough vaccine doses for every adult in the U.S. by the end of May. And by late spring or early summer, there could be an oversupply, according to a note out Tuesday by Jefferies analyst Michael Yee.

  • Barrett authors first Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group looking for access to government documents.

  • Scottish leader fights back in row with ex-mentor that threatens independence drive

    Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday defended her handling of sexual harassment complaints against her predecessor Alex Salmond in high-stakes testimony on an issue that threatens to scupper her dream of leading Scotland to independence. Describing the feud with Salmond as "one of the most invidious political and personal situations" she had ever faced, Sturgeon denied Salmond's accusations that she had plotted against him and misled the Scottish parliament. The feud between the pair, once close friends and powerful allies in the cause of Scottish independence, has reached fever pitch in recent weeks, threatening the electoral prospects of the Scottish National Party (SNP) at a crucial time.

  • White House admits Biden cannot force people to wear masks or get vaccines as Texas and Mississippi drop safeguards

    With Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi rolling back Covid-related public health safeguards, the Joe Biden administration has recognised the stark reality when it comes to overseeing the pandemic response: There’s only so much the White House can do. On Wednesday, Mr Biden was highly critical of Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who have both decided to dispense with mask mandates in their states and limitations on businesses, including restaurants that had previously been forced to operate at reduced capacity.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Man found guilty of murder in Toronto van attack

    The man who plowed a rental van into dozens of people in Toronto, Canada in 2018 was found guilty of murder and attempted murder by a judge on Wednesday. Ten people were killed, and 16 wounded by the driver - 28-year-old Alek Minassian.Victims’ families – outside of court Wednesday - said they were relieved. ”Oh, well, it's like you're holding your breath for three years and you can finally breathe.” Nick D’Amico’s sister was killed in the attack - which Minassian had said was motived by a desire to punish society for his perceived status as an "incel" - otherwise known as an involuntary celibate. Minassian had pleaded ‘not criminally responsible.’His lawyers argued his autism spectrum disorder left him with no idea how horrific his actions were.But the judge dismissed that defense - and read a guilty verdict that was live-streamed on YouTube.Catherine Riddell was among those injured in the attack:"Oh, it was the best I could hope for. I think it was a fair decision. And he can spend the rest of his life in jail because he deserves it. I'm sorry he took lives and he didn't care. And you know what? You just have to be accountable for what you do. And he's going to have to be.”A sentencing hearing will be scheduled and - according to criminal lawyers following the case - Minassian is likely to get a life sentence.