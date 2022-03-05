China Signals More Policy Support With 5.5% Growth Target

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s government signaled more stimulus is on the cards by setting an economic growth target at the upper end of economists’ projections.

While the growth goal of around 5.5% was the lowest in more than 30 years, economists had expected a range of 5%-5.5% as a housing slump, stringent Covid controls and global risks add headwinds. Premier Li Keqiang vowed at the opening of the National People’s Congress to “step up implementation” of monetary policy and stabilize land and home prices.

The language around monetary policy suggests the central bank will cut interest rates multiple times but with a smaller reduction each time to ensure stability, said Zhou Hao, senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG. His base case is one 10 basis-point cut in the one-year policy rate in the second quarter, with the possibility of more.

After a rapid export-led recovery from the pandemic, the world’s second-largest economy began weakening in the latter part of last year, weighed down by a housing market slump, repeated Covid-19 outbreaks and weak consumer spending. The outlook has deteriorated this year with a spike in geopolitical tensions as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roils financial markets and stokes commodity prices.

“Our country will encounter many more risks and challenges, and we must keep pushing to overcome them,” Li said. “There is no doubt but that China’s economy will withstand any downward pressure and continue growing steadily long into the future.”

Other highlights of the government’s report:

The budget deficit will be narrowed to 2.8% of GDP this year from last year’s target of around 3.2%

Add more than 11 million urban jobs in 2022, keep the unemployment rate under 5.5%

Inflation target set at around 3%

A total of 3.65 trillion yuan ($578 billion) in new special local government bonds will be sold this year, the same as last year

Macro leverage ratio to remain stable

Reiterates to keep yuan stable

Government to set up a fund to ensure financial stability and prevent systemic risks

Story continues

Shoring up growth is of political significance to the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping, who is expected to make an unprecedented bid to stay on as leader for a third term at a key party meeting later this year. Officials have highlighted economic stability as a top priority this year and urged faster spending from local governments to bolster the economy.

The central bank has already cut interest rates this year and vowed to keep policy flexible and responsive to changing economic conditions. Banks in several cities have also been easing mortgage rates.

The government hasn’t set a GDP target under 6% since 1991. No target was set in 2020, when the pandemic caused growth to slow to 2.2%. The economy expanded 8.1% last year.

“The target of around 5.5% growth is not easy to achieve, and requires more proactive policy support,” said Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong. “Investment, especially infrastructure investment, will be the most important and reliable driver to stabilize growth this year.”

(Updates with comments from economists starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.