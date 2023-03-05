China Sets Modest Growth Target as Economic Risks Persist

Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- China set a modest economic growth target for the year, a sign the nation’s top leaders are still concerned about the country’s recovery, given weak consumer confidence, declining exports and a housing market still under pressure.

Beijing will target gross domestic product expansion of around 5% for 2023, Premier Li Keqiang said in his final government work report to the National People’s Congress — the annual parliamentary gathering — on Sunday, according to state media Xinhua News Agency. The budget deficit goal was set at 3% of GDP for 2023, Xinhua said.

The GDP target compares to last year’s goal of around 5.5%, which China missed by a large margin after Covid outbreaks and restrictions, along with the property crisis dragged GDP growth to just 3%.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg projected Beijing would set a 2023 goal of higher than 5%. The median forecast is for growth to reach 5.3% this year.

The GDP target is a key indication of how China’s leaders will shape economic policy for 2023 now that the country has abandoned its zero tolerance approach to Covid and is working to return to stronger growth. The overall goal and the rest of Li’s report will provide clues on whether authorities will shift their stance on fiscal and monetary stimulus, which in turn could have implications for global commodity prices and growth.

China’s economic rebound this year is off to a solid start. The initial recovery was a bit cautious in January as a chaotic end to Covid restrictions caused a spike in infections and many businesses closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Travel congestion has picked up since, and February manufacturing and services activity rebounded sharply.

The economy’s bounce-back has exceeded expectations among top leaders, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Beijing has already suggested any further economic support would be limited. The People’s Bank of China has vowed to refrain from using “flood-style” stimulus, likely meaning aggressive rate cuts aren’t on the table this year. The finance minister has said fiscal conditions will gradually improve as the economy rebounds, and has promised that any expansion in fiscal expenditure will be moderate.

The state of the economy and its continued improvement will be of major significance to President Xi Jinping’s new leadership team. As he charts his third term, Xi is expected to further consolidate the Communist Party’s hold over the world’s second-biggest economy, with a round of reforms expected to “have a major impact on economic and social development.”

This year’s NPC will also be the last for mainstays including Premier Li, with Xi ally Li Qiang, already the party’s No. 2, expected to take his place.

A sustained economic rebound is far from certain, no matter how strong the recovery has been.

Export demand continues to languish, while the property market has yet to stabilize even with promising signs from home sales. Also key to the outlook will be how quickly business and consumer confidence can bounce back, with a complicating factor being continued US-China tensions over technology and geopolitics.

--With assistance from Fran Wang and Yujing Liu.

