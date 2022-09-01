China Sets Stronger-Than-Expected Yuan Fixing for Seventh Day

Chester Yung
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China kept up its resistance against yuan weakness by setting a stronger-than-expected currency fixing for a seventh straight day.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China set the fix at 6.8821 per dollar, 103 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. On Tuesday, the PBOC set the yuan reference rate at 249 pips stronger than the average estimate in a survey of market participants, which was the second-strongest bias on record.

The recent spell of yuan weakness triggered by the PBOC’s unexpected rate cut last month has worsened following hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve and bets on bigger rate increases by the European Central Bank. Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are now forecasting the yuan to fall to 7 per dollar, a level last seen in July 2020.

Some analysts expect the PBOC to use more forceful measures in case of the yuan’s swift move lower. The PBOC had reduced bank’s foreign-currency reserve requirement ratio in April when the yuan slumped more than 4%. It could also soak up yuan liquidity in the offshore market to make it more costly to short the currency.

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.9117 per dollar at 9:22 a.m. in Shanghai.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Euro-Zone Inflation Hits Record as ECB Hawks Push Jumbo Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bears Hallmarks of Close-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysEuro-area inflation accelerated to another all-time high, strengthening the case for the European Central Bank to consider a jumbo int

  • China's August factory activity shrinks as orders weaken - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, while power shortages and fresh COVID-19 flare-ups disrupted production, a private sector survey showed on Thursday. The unexpectedly weak reading echoed China's official PMI released on Wednesday, which was also below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. While factory production expanded in August, gains were marginal, reflecting subdued demand due to the sluggish real estate sector, COVID-19 control restrictions and power rationing in southwestern regions due to extreme heat and drought.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Getting Worse as Natural Gas Prices Soar

    Russia's Gazprom has halted gas flows to Europe on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days and suspended gas supplies to France's Engie.

  • French prime minister warns of potential winter power cuts in homes

    France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne warned that a worst-case scenario this winter could lead to rolling two-hour power cuts in French homes, amid a broad energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

  • Lone Star disappointed in amount of award over dispute with South Korea

    U.S. private equity firm Lone Star Funds said it was disappointed in the amount an international tribunal ordered South Korea to pay as damages over its sale of Korea Exchange Bank, according to a statement received on Thursday. "We are disappointed in the amount of the award which fails to fully compensate Lone Star and its investors for losses," it said, without disclosing what it would do with the ruling by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. Lone Star had sought payment of $4.68 billion in a claim it filed in November 2012, of which the World Bank Group organisation ordered the South Korean government in a ruling received on Wednesday to pay $216.5 million plus interest.

  • U.S. life expectancy dropped second year in a row during pandemic, according to new report

    The life expectancy for Americans dropped for the second year in a row, according to new data released by the National Center for Health Statistics Wednesday.

  • Rogers Wins Shaw M&A Deadline Extension on $9.3 Billion of Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Rogers Communications Inc. succeeded in extending a deadline to buy back $9.33 billion of bonds, overcoming objections from some investors about terms of the deal.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysThe

  • Taiwan president says she looks forward to producing 'democracy chips' with U.S

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan looks forward to producing "democracy chips" with the United States, President Tsai Ing-wen told the visiting governor of the U.S. state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, on Thursday, the latest in a string of senior officials from the county to visit. Taiwan has been keen to show the United States, its most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, that it is a reliable friend as a global chip crunch impacts auto production and consumer electronics. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

  • China’s Property Market Has Slid Into Severe Depression, Real-Estate Giant Says

    Country Garden, which for years ranked as China’s top real-estate developer, reported a 96% drop in first-half profit and said the market has struggled with sluggish demand and declines in property prices.

  • Rum Creek Fire growth on Rogue River prompts evacuations, emergency declaration from governor

    Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, effectively providing further support from the state to fight the wildfire.

  • Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe

    Lawyers for John Eastman, a lead architect of some of Donald Trump’s efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election, said Wednesday they advised their client to assert attorney-client privilege and invoke his constitutional right to remain silent when testifying before a special grand jury investigating possible illegal election interference in Georgia. Charles Burnham and Harvey Silverglate confirmed in a statement that Eastman had appeared before the panel in Fulton County, complying with a summons from the district attorney. Eastman is one of a number of Trump advisers, attorneys and allies whose testimony Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sought to compel in the case.

  • Yen hits 24-year low, 140 level beckons as hike bets buoy dollar

    The greenback hit a 24-year high of 139.59 against the yen in early Asia trade, a gain of about 0.5% on the previous day's close. Expectations for a 75-basis-point U.S. rate hike at next month's Federal Reserve meeting are rising on the back of solid economic data, with Fed funds futures last pointing to a 73% chance of such an increase.

  • Aerospace giant looks to add hundreds of employees after acquiring 2 Denver metro businesses

    Hiring has grown intensely competitive, so the company has upped its signing bonuses for the most desired employees and doubled down on recruiting.

  • This Government Report Admits True UFOs Aren’t ‘Man-Made’

    An addendum to the 2023 Intelligence Authorization Act asks the Pentagon’s UFO office to focus on phenomena that aren’t man-made and redefines what UFOs are.

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump

  • Student loan debt forgiveness: Who qualifies, application deadline, refunds for paid debt

    The Department of Education notes that it will continue to process applications for federal student loan forgiveness as they are received.

  • Indian college dropout becomes world's third richest man

    Indian business tycoon Gautam Adani has reportedly surpassed France’s Bernard Arnault to become the world’s third richest person. Adani, 60, is the founder and current chairman of the Adani Group, one of India’s top conglomerates with stakes in port development and operations, aerospace and military defense, thermal power generation and solar manufacturing, among other areas. As of Aug. 30, Adani is estimated to be worth $137.4 billion, trailing behind Tesla’s Elon Musk ($251 billion) and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos ($153 billion) in Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Mississippi is the first state to confirm it will tax forgiven student loan debt, with more waiting in the wings

    Mississippi will class residents' forgiven student loan debt as taxable income, the state's Department of Revenue told Bloomberg.