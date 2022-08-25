China Sets Stronger-Than-Expected Yuan Fix Amid Currency Drop

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China set its reference rate for the yuan at a stronger-than-expected level as the nation’s widening monetary policy gap with the US drove the currency to the lowest in two years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The People’s Bank of China set the fixing at 6.8536 per dollar, 120 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders, and the strongest bias since February 2020. The move came after the onshore yuan touched a fresh two year low Wednesday.

“This is clearly a signal from the PBOC to slow the pace of yuan depreciation,” said Peiqian Liu, chief China economist at NatWestGroup Plc. “These moves suggest subtle intervention to prevent further, rapid weakness,” according to Liu who sees the yuan trading in a range of 6.75-6.95 per dollar until year-end.

The Chinese currency has come under pressure after the PBOC lowered a key policy rate this month to boost an economy battered by Covid restrictions. Traders are betting that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will make hawkish comments in his speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, solidifying bets for aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation. That’s likely to worsen capital outflows from China as the nation’s monetary policy diverges further from the US.

A report from Reuters cited unnamed sources saying China’s State Administration of the Foreign Exchange phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against “aggressively selling” the yuan. The report cited the regulator saying it had not seen financial institutions “unreasonably buying large amounts of foreign exchange.”

The PBOC had largely refrained from pushing back against the currency’s weakness until this week. On Wednesday it set the currency fixing 37 pips stronger than the average estimate a Bloomberg survey.

READ: Yuan’s Slump Forces China Into Balancing Act to Help Recovery

“The fixing today and yesterday can be interpreted as the PBOC sending more signals that they are becoming less tolerant of the dollar-yuan up-move,” said Eddie Cheung, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “I don’t think the PBOC ruling out further depreciation in the yuan but it’s another way in which they are slowing it down so we don’t get extreme volatility,” he said

The onshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8505 per dollar at 9:54 am in Shanghai after falling to 6.8704 in the previous session, the lowest since August 2020.

(Updates with analyst comments in 3rd and 7th paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EQT, KKR Among Bidders for $10 Billion Global Switch Deal, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms including EQT AB and KKR & Co. are among bidders shortlisted to buy data center company Global Switch Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsA 129-Foot Superyacht W

  • Wall Street Friendship Ends in Betrayal, Insider-Trading Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- They were business school buddies who landed at top Wall Street firms -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc -- lived for a time in the same Manhattan high-rise, played squash regularly and partied overseas together.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Vari

  • Nidec COO to step down, leave company - Nikkei

    Japanese electric motor company Nidec Corp Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki intends to step down from the position and leave the company, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. The company hasn't announced that Seki is stepping down from his post or leaving the company, a Nidec spokesperson told Reuters, adding that no decision has been made. In its report, the Nikkei said Hiroshi Kobe, vice chairman, would take over Seki's post.

  • Russia ‘in very fragile position’ and bracing for ‘major’ Ukrainian counterattack, say UK

    Advance of Russian troops ‘can be measured in metres, not miles’, UK defence secretary says

  • Ukraine on high alert during independence day celebrations

    Ukraine celebrated its independence day. A day that also marks 6 months since Russia began waging war on the country. The United Nations says thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia's invasion and the Ukrainian president is warning his citizens to be on high alert for increased Russian attacks tied to the holiday.

  • Yuan's Slump Poses Risk for China's Struggling Economy

    The Chinese yuan's slump to its weakest against the dollar in almost two years adds to what is already a precarious balancing act for Beijing. Stephen Chiu discusses the currency on Bloomberg Television.

  • China’s Yuan Slides to Two-Year Low as Economy Stumbles, Dollar Soars

    China’s currency is likely to depreciate further against the U.S. dollar as the country’s central bank moves to combat a slowing economy and a deep housing downturn.

  • Nvidia Gives Weak Forecast, Adding to Concerns Over Chip Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which warned earlier this month that its sales were slipping, gave a disappointing forecast for the current period that added to signs of weakness in the semiconductor industry. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsA 129-Foot Sup

  • Guggenheim’s Minerd Sees More Losses for Junk Bonds, Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd is warning investors away from junk bonds and stocks because slowing economic growth and higher interest rates likely will produce deeper losses in risk markets.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant

  • Mine-Disaster Settlement Talks Irk Brazil Officials as Deadline Approaches

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest talks over a multibillion-dollar settlement for a 2015 mining disaster failed to yield a deal, with Brazilian officials signaling the two sides are still far apart with time running out. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsA 129-Fo

  • Snowflake Stock Soars. Sales Growth Crushed Estimates.

    The strong results and boosted guidance should provide investors with renewed confidence in the outlook for cloud computing.

  • China-Bound Ex-Apple Engineer Admits to Trade Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Apple Inc. engineer pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New

  • The Taiwan Risk: What Companies Are Doing Right Now

    The question, of course, is what that de-risking looks like for companies that have spent decades and billions investing in China.

  • China's Chongqing extends power curbs as drought drags on

    The sprawling Chinese region of Chongqing, home to several large global automakers, has extended power curbs at factories as a prolonged heatwave and drought continue to wreak economic and environmental damage throughout the country's southwest. Industrial firms were originally ordered to restrict output from Aug. 17 until Aug. 24, but formal curbs have been extended until Aug. 25, according to a notice issued by the Chongqing authorities on Wednesday. Pangang Group Vanadium & Titanium Resources Co Ltd told the stock exchange in a filing on Wednesday its Chongqing subsidiary had received the notice and would continue to suspend production.

  • Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of his friend and coworker, 73-year-old Albert Hale, inside Hale’s Choctaw home. Prosecutors say Coddington, who was 24 at the time, became enraged when Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine.

  • U.S. new home sales tumble to 6-1/2-year low; prices still high

    The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday added to a stream of weak housing data, and suggested that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign to slow the economy in order to tame inflation was achieving some desired results in the housing market. "The Fed is getting what it wants," said Matthew Walsh, an economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

  • Wall Street ends higher, with all eyes on Jackson Hole

    Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by gains in energy stocks and Intuit while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week. Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq, Intuit Inc rallied almost 4% after the accounting software maker forecast upbeat fiscal 2023 revenue. The S&P 500 lost ground in the previous three sessions after a summer rally was halted by growing concerns of an aggressive stance by the Fed, an energy crisis in Europe and signs of economic slowdown in China.

  • Russian military capabilities in decline after six months of war, UK intelligence says

    Moscow’s military, economic, and diplomatic capacity stands significantly diminished after six months of war in Ukraine, having failed to achieve most of their war aims, the UK’s Defense Ministry said in a daily military intelligence assessment on Twitter on Aug. 24.

  • Andrew Tate apparently has really weird takes on 'Chinese' people

    Controversial internet figure Andrew Tate has an apparent history of making questionable comments about Chinese people. In the Aug. 16 episode of their podcast “Hot Pot Boys,” Andrew and David Fung, a comedic duo known as the Fung Brothers, played several clips of Tate’s “most infamous quotes about Chinese people.” The first clip shows Tate — who was born in Chicago, Illinois, but grew up in Luton, England, and now lives in Romania — on the April 21, 2021, episode of the “Fresh and Fit” podcast with Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines, where the three men are prompted to imagine what a pregnant Asian woman looks like.

  • Where did Biden go to college? Biden mentions own education during loan forgiveness speech

    President Joe Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday, noting his family own struggles to pay for college. Here is where he went.