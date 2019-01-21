China shares higher as weak growth raises stimulus hopes

A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. Shares in Asia rose Monday, extending gains on Wall Street last week. Buying enthusiasm has been spurred by renewed hopes for progress on resolving the trade standoff between the U.S. and China. Shares rose in Shanghai and Hong Kong early Monday despite news that China’s economy grew at its lowest pace in three decades last year. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Shares rose in Shanghai and Hong Kong on Monday as China reported that its growth fell to a three-decade low of 6.6 percent in 2018.

The weaker data released Monday raised hopes for additional moves to shore up support for lagging business activity, though benchmarks fell back slightly from stronger gains just after markets opened.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.7 percent to 2,613.53 by midday and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3 percent to 27,181.91. The Shenzhen A-shares index added 0.8 percent to 1,393.91.

"Another dose of positive trade news coming from China over the weekend extends the rosy sentiment within markets," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. But she and other analysts cautioned that the details of the economic data were needed to assess if the upward momentum will persist.

China's economy, the world's second-largest, expanded at a 6.9 percent annual rate in 2017. The slowdown in 2018 was faster than expected and comes as Beijing and Washington are embroiled in a tariffs war that has resulted in each side imposing up to 25 percent tariffs on tens of billions of dollars' worth of each other's exports.

Growth in the October-December quarter cooled to 6.4 percent from the previous quarter's 6.5 percent.

The weak data could prompt Beijing to kick in more stimulus measures to prop up growth and limit politically dangerous job losses.

Officials in Beijing said there was room for policy maneuvers.

"Downward pressure on the economy is increasing," Ning Jizhe, commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters at a news conference. Still, he added later, "the Chinese economy's resilience and ability to resist shocks and the long-term trend of stability will not change."

Investors are also counting on an easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Stock benchmarks in the U.S. and Europe jumped Friday after Bloomberg News reported that Chinese officials offered to buy more goods and services from the U.S., potentially eliminating its trade deficit by 2024.

Top trade envoys from both countries are due to meet at the end of January.

The U.S. trade deficit with China grew to a record $323.3 billion in 2018. The two countries have raised taxes on billions of dollars of each other's goods in the spat over the trade deficit, Beijing's manufacturing plans, and U.S. complaints that China steals technology from foreign companies.