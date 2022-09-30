China Shares Plunge to Lowest Valuation on Record in Hong Kong

Lianting Tu and Charlotte Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Grim milestones keep piling up for Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As September draws to an end, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has lost more than 14% to rank as the worst performer among major equity benchmarks globally this month. Hovering around the lowest since the global financial crisis, it is now trading at 0.6 times book value, the cheapest ever.

All but three stocks are down the year on the 50-member gauge, with property developers and tech companies at the bottom. China’s largest builder Country Garden Holdings Co. has lost almost three quarters of its value and video streaming firm Bilibili Inc. is down about two thirds.

While the swoon is part of a global rout as central banks around the world step up rate hikes to tame inflation, Chinese stocks have been hit particularly hard as the Covid-Zero policy took a toll on the nation’s economy and as Sino-American tensions worsened over Taiwan and Russia.

Also, unlike the mainland, Hong Kong’s open capital market means foreign investors can pull their money out anytime they want, making it prone to bigger swings amid macro headwinds.

READ: Things Keep Getting Worse for Hong Kong’s Embattled Stock Market

Some investors are pinning their hopes on China’s twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress in mid-October, an event that has typically boosted the stock market in the past. The nation has already been ramping up its support of the housing market ahead of the event, although analysts say it’s not enough to turn around the embattled industry.

“For China, it is still more about whether Covid restrictions will ease up after the 20th party congress and whether the economy will see a recovery,” said Kevin Li, fund manager at GF Asset Management.

China’s factory activity continued to struggle in September as the economic recovery was challenged by lockdowns. Demand from overseas for Chinese goods is also moderating: a gauge of new export orders in the official PMI fell to 47, the lowest in four months.

As the mainland goes on a weeklong Golden Week holiday, Hong Kong-listed stocks will lose a big group of buyers who have been loading up shares in the financial hub on all but three days this month.

Until China relaxes its Covid-Zero policy and reopens, “it is difficult to see what other factor could meaningfully give a boost to investor sentiment, especially in Asia,” said Christina Woon, investment director for Asia equities at abrdn plc.

READ: China Traders See Property Boost, Covid Zero Resolve at Congress

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock names Hua Fan as China asset management joint venture head

    BlackRock Inc's majority-owned China asset management unit has named Hua Fan, former chief investment officer of China Merchant Bank's wealth management business, as its new general manager, equivalent to chief executive, the U.S. asset manager said in a statement. Fan is likely to start in her new role after getting regulatory approval, and will replace Bing Ji, who is stepping down two years after being appointed as general manager of the China asset management unit.

  • General Mills Backs GrubMarket at More Than $2 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- GrubMarket, which offers software and operates an e-commerce platform connecting farmers and other food suppliers with customers, said it’s valued at more than $2 billion after raising $120 million in equity from new backers including General Mills Inc.’s venture arm. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTo

  • Oil Prices Could Be Set For Another Sharp Rise

    Bullish and bearish catalysts are battling it out in the oil market, but macro factors could win out and bring oil back to the $100 level

  • Prepare for global recession and stagflation, World Bank chief warns

    Coinciding economic challenges threaten to rattle the world, and especially developing countries.

  • U.S. pension rebalancing could boost bonds, international stocks, banks say

    U.S. fixed income and international equities could benefit from quarter-end rebalancing as pension funds square their books after a brutal three months for most asset classes, according to estimates from several Wall Street banks. Overall, Credit Suisse expects pension funds to buy $30 billion worth of developed market equities and another $15 billion in emerging markets while trimming U.S. large-cap consumer discretionary stocks. "September has been rough on most asset classes, but on a relative basis, the US has fared better than its international peers," analysts at the firm wrote in a Thursday report.

  • California to weigh making girls flag football school sport

    School athletics officials in Southern California will ask the state to make flag football an official high school sport for girls.

  • Police shooting turns into brief pursuit that ends in a crash

    A suspect wanted for shooting at police crashed in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a brief pursuit.

  • ‘This Is A Mass Poisoning Killing Our Kids,’ Former Director Of DEA Special Ops Says About Fentanyl Crisis

    Illicit distribution of Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is plaguing the country and killing children and young adults who unknowingly consume the drug after buying counterfeit prescription pills or street drugs, like cocaine and marijuana. Derek Maltz, former director of the DEA Special Ops, and Angela Webb, executive director and CEO of Arrive Alive California, join Dr. Phil on Wednesday’s episode, “Deceived to Death: The Fentanyl Crisis in America,” and share alarming facts about the fentanyl crisis in America. “This is a mass poisoning killing our kids at record levels,” Maltz says. “Our teens and our young adults are being deceived to death,” Webb adds. “It is terrifying, and we can prevent this.” Hear more from the experts in the video above. On Wednesday, families whose loved ones died after unknowingly consuming fentanyl-laced drugs share their stories. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: ‘This Is Not An Overdose Phenomenon; This Is A Poisoning Phenomenon,’ Dr. Phil Says About Fentanyl Crisis TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have an outrageous story that will shock Dr. Phil?

  • L.A. County supervisors propose adopting permanent rental protections

    Some of the proposals would be the first of their kind in Los Angeles County, including allowing tenants to avoid eviction if they fall behind on a month's worth of rent.

  • U.S. clean energy backers: permitting bill imperative in climate fight

    Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pulled Manchin's bill from temporary government funding legislation on Tuesday after it did not gain enough support.

  • China dips into pork reserves as rising prices fan inflation fear

    China released more pork reserves Friday, state media said, after prices of the staple meat soared by almost a third, triggering inflation concerns.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • David Gottesman, a Top Buffett Investor and Friend, Dies at 96

    (Bloomberg) -- David Gottesman, a friend of Warren Buffett for six decades whose early investments in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. made him a billionaire, has died. He was 96.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition i

  • Truss May Need to Match Brutal 2010 Austerity Cuts to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Liz Truss is under pressure to cut spending on the same scale as George Osborne’s infamous austerity drive of 2010 in order to stabilize the UK public finances and win back the confidence of investors.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Ci

  • A China-based operation sought to sway the US midterms — but failed because the propaganda workers took long lunches and worked 9 to 5. Meta shut it down anyway.

    The network, which Meta described as "small," originated in China and ran across multiple platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • Gas in Los Angeles now costs $6.26 a gallon as average price jumps 15 cents overnight

    The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the L.A. region reached $6.26 Thursday, just 20 cents shy of the area's record high, set this summer, according to AAA.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Nord Stream possibly lost forever, say German goverment

    German authorities suggest that both lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and one of the two lines of Nord Stream-2 may be rendered unusable forever, German daily newspaper Der Tagesspiegel reported on Sept. 28.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.