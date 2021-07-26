China shares slide as regulatory clampdown spooks investors, education firms dive

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks by the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai
Andrew Galbraith
·3 min read

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese shares slumped on Monday as investor worries over the impact of government regulations kneecapped the education and property sectors, after Beijing barred for-profit tutoring in core school subjects.

The searing sell-off sent Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group shares crashing more than 43% in morning trade. Hong Kong stocks of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc lost over a third of their value after U.S. shares plummeted more 50% on Friday. The company provides tutoring and test preparation services in China.

Sub-indexes tracking education and related sectors declined sharply. The CSI Education Index was last down 9.73% and the Hang Seng Tech index slumped 5.89%, touching its lowest level since Aug. 12, 2020.

The shakeout in China's $120 billion private tutoring sector follows Beijing's announcement on Friday of new rules barring for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families. The policy change also restricts foreign investment in the sector through mergers and acquisitions, franchises, or variable interest entity (VIEs) arrangements.

Louis Tse, managing director at Wealthy Securities in Hong Kong, said the curbs were needed to prevent "chaos" in a profitable sector.

"The Chinese government...in a way it's right, they want to put a heavy hand and try to regulate that industry to make it more acceptable," he said. "Of course investors....I won't say they suffer. They won't earn that much anymore."

The crackdown on tutoring firms follows a tightening grip on China's internet sector that has rattled global investors. Beijing launched a data-related cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc just two days after it raised $4.4 billion in a New York initial public offering.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index hit a more than 10-week low and was last down 2.89%, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 2.18%, having earlier hit a two-month low and the Shenzhen Composite fell 2.2%.

Both the Shanghai and Shenzhen indexes were hit by heavy foreign-investor selling. Refinitiv data showed outflows of 6.2 billion yuan ($956.24 million)from A-shares as of midday on Monday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index slipped to its weakest level since Dec. 29 and was last down 2.91%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 3.66%.

Government efforts to rein in an overheated property sector also spooked investors on Monday, sending the CSI 300 Real Estate index down 4.82%, while the Hang Seng Properties index fell 2.32%.

Media reports that China's central bank has ordered lenders in Shanghai to raise the rate of mortgage loans for first-time homebuyers followed a statement from the housing ministry on Friday that China will strive to clean up irregularities in the property market in three years.

Shares in China Evergrande Group, the heavily indebted developer whose financing difficulties have stoked broader apprehensions about the outlook for the property sector, fell 7%. Evergrande shares have fallen by a third this month, and are down more than 54% this year.

Fellow developer Country Garden Holdings Co dropped 2.18%.

"We believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," economists at Nomura said in a note Monday.

($1 = 6.4837 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Team USA Wins First Medals in Tokyo with Men's Swimming Medley

    Chase Kalisz won gold and Jay Litherland took silver in the men's 400m individual medley on Sunday morning

  • With eye on China, Pentagon chief heads to Southeast Asia

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will become the first member of President Joe Biden's cabinet to visit Southeast Asia this week, seeking to emphasize the importance Washington places on fortifying ties in the region while pushing back against China. The United States has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy for years and the Biden administration has called rivalry with Beijing "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. Six months into his presidency, however, Southeast Asian countries are still looking for details of Biden's strategy as well as his specific plans for economic, trade and military engagement with the Indo-Pacific.

  • China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, Nanjing starts second mass testing

    China reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, up from 32 cases a day earlier, as Nanjing city starts a second round of mass testing. China has taken a zero-tolerance approach to COVID cases, quickly tracing and testing wide swathes of its population to prevent the spread of the virus. Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning, it said.

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    At the moment, none seems to be stirring more of a buzz than inflation. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 12-month inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was 5.4% in June 2021.

  • It's Official: Lucid Motors Closes SPAC Deal and Debuts as "LCID" on Monday

    Following some last-minute drama, Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) and Lucid Motors officially closed their merger on Friday. With the combination complete, the ticker symbol will change and start trading under "LCID" on Monday morning, just a day later than previously expected. Churchill Capital IV, the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the nascent electric vehicle (EV) maker public, held its special shareholder meeting on Thursday but faced a minor setback.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Survive a Market Crash

    One of the most intimidating aspects of investing in the stock market is dealing with crashes. Market crashes are normal, but they can also be unpredictable and severe. No investments are immune to stock market turbulence, after all.

  • A Stock Market Crash Is a Given: 3 Surefire Stocks to Buy When It Happens

    History is not the market's friend in the near term, but it's a big-time ally of long-term investors.

  • Share Buybacks Are Back. 5 Stocks That Stand to Benefit.

    Buyback announcements this year have already hit $431 billion, exceeding 2020’s $307 billion total. That number should continue to grow, and it could top the previous record of $1 trillion on a rolling 12-month basis.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Consider that Microsoft stock delivered a total return of 1,200% over the last decade. The even less risky S&P 500 index posted a total return of roughly 300% across the same stretch, and it's likely that patient investors who back strong companies will continue to enjoy impressive returns. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that look poised to more than triple over the next decade.

  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.27

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.27 per share on the 16th of August...

  • Worried A Stock Market Crash Is Coming? 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks You Don't Need to Wait to Buy

    The past 16 months has been incredible for stock market investors. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 Index, a great proxy for the U.S. stock market, has gained over 101% in total returns, more than doubling in value over that period. Let me put it another way to stress how wonderful this period has been: Based on the stock market's usual average rate of return, it usually takes eight years to earn that kind of return.

  • Largest Ethereum-based Decentralized Exchange Delisting Tokens

    What happened: The largest Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized cryptocurrency exchange has delisted several tokens ahead of anticipated regulatory scrutiny. Uniswap has removed Tether Gold and tokenized stocks from crypto derivatives platforms like Synthetix. The move by Booklyn-based Uniswap Labs is in response to US laws preventing the company from selling certain investments. Why it’s important: The delistings come after an international crackdown on Binance, the world's largest crypto

  • 4 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in a Decade

    If you buy stakes in game-changing businesses, you have the opportunity to take a large sum of money and turn it into a life-altering amount of cash. Whereas real estate is traditionally a slow-growing, if not boring, sector, technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) is showing Wall Street that it has the ability to completely change how properties are purchased, sold, and viewed. Traditional real estate companies charge up to a 3% commission/listing fee when a home is bought or sold.

  • 5 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Stanley Black & Decker and a handful of banks were among the U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    These stocks are offering enticing high-yield dividends, but some questions remain about their long-term sustainability.

  • Fintech Growth Stocks Don't Come Much Safer Than This

    In some cases, financial technology companies are attempting to revolutionize their industries, facilitating new ways of doing business. In other cases, fintechs are just competing for space in burgeoning areas of the economy and struggling to become profitable.

  • Social Security checks may see a huge raise next year. Will it be enough?

    Advocates say benefits haven't kept up with inflation — and that probably won't change.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Last year, the pandemic highlighted the importance of a digital-first strategy, driving changes across multiple industries. In fact, the International Data Corporpoation estimates that enterprise spending on digital transformation will total $6.